With a background in sports and entertainment reporting, he’s covered everything from Broadway to college football. He cut the cord in 2014 and has a sharp eye for streaming trends and a soft spot for Hallmark movies.

While some of us have been watching Christmas movies since well before Halloween, Lifetime is getting its annual It’s a Wonderful Lifetime celebration underway over Thanksgiving weekend, and the network is bringing back some familiar faces to kick off the festivities. Grammy winner Brandy Norwood and her real-life daughter Sy’rai Smith will reunite for “Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright,” a sequel to their 2025 holiday movie that sees Brandy’s character attempting to juggle the demands of running her own business and planning her dream Christmas wedding. The movie will premiere on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 8 p.m. ET, and you can watch it and enjoy the rest of Lifetime’s holiday movie lineup with a subscription to Sling TV.

How to watch ‘Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright’

Everything you need to know about ‘Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright’

How to watch ‘Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright’

How to watch ‘Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright’ When will ‘Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright’ air?

When will ‘Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright’ air? Why watch ‘Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright’ on Sling?

Why watch ‘Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright’ on Sling? Can you watch ‘Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright’ for free?

Can you watch ‘Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright’ for free? What services will carry ‘Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright’?

What services will carry ‘Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright’? Watch a preview of ‘Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright’

Watch a preview of ‘Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright’ What is ‘Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright’ about?

When will ‘Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright’ air?

“Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright” will make its television premiere on Lifetime on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 8 p.m. ET, kicking off the network’s annual slate of original Christmas movies. The film will be the first half of Saturday night’s holiday movie doubleheader, followed by the premiere of “Checking Inn for Christmas,” featuring Vivica A. Fox, Jackée Harry, and Josh Henderson, at 10 p.m. ET.

Lifetime will continue to debut new Christmas movies on weekends throughout the holiday season, including films starring Tia Mowry, Jana Kramer, and Joely Fisher. All of the network’s new holiday movies will also be available to watch on-demand through participating TV providers beginning the day after their respective premieres.

Why we recommend Sling TV to watch ‘Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright’

As much as I love settling in for a good Christmas movie marathon, the last thing I want to do during the most expensive time of the year is spend a small fortune on a live TV streaming subscription. Fortunately, Sling TV gives you access to Lifetime’s entire holiday movie lineup without having to shell out $80 or $90 per month for a traditional cable replacement.

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue carry Lifetime in their base channel lineups, meaning that you won’t need to subscribe to any additional packages to watch “Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright.” Subscriptions start at $46 per month, and if you sign up in time for Saturday’s premiere, a single month of service will get you all the way through Christmas Day.

Personally, I’d recommend Sling Orange, as in addition to Lifetime, you’ll get access to Freeform, which is home to the annual 25 Days of Christmas celebration, as well as Disney Channel, AMC, Food Network, and HGTV. And if your holiday viewing habits are anything like mine, having ESPN and ESPN2 to watch plenty of college football bowl games in between Christmas rom-coms is an especially attractive bonus.

Sling comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, so if you’re still recovering from Thanksgiving festivities on Saturday night, you can record the movie and watch it whenever you’re ready to settle in on the couch.

How much does it cost to watch Lifetime with each of Sling’s base packages?

Sling TV package Monthly price Includes Lifetime? Sling Orange $45.99 Yes Sling Blue $45.99+ Yes Sling Orange + Blue $60.99+ Yes

While Sling’s less expensive Essentials and Select packages both include Lifetime Movie Network, neither carries the traditional Lifetime channel, so you will need to subscribe to either Orange or Blue to watch Saturday’s premiere.

However, if you’re looking to get as much festive programming as possible out of your Sling subscription, I’d also recommend adding the Lifestyle Extra for $6 per month. That will give you access to Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Mystery, Hallmark Family, UPtv, and Lifetime Movie Network, among other channels.

You can also add the Heartland Extra for another $6 per month, which includes Great American Family. That means that for just $58 per month, you can get Sling Orange and both add-on packages, giving you access to all three of the biggest players in the made-for-TV Christmas movie game, in addition to plenty of live sports and other entertainment.

Can you watch ‘Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright’ for free?

While Sling TV does not offer a free trial, there are several other ways to watch “Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright” without having to pay a penny. If you’d like to watch Saturday night’s premiere on Lifetime, both Frndly TV and Philo offer seven-day free trials to eligible new customers. You can also find the channel on select packages from DIRECTV STREAM and Hulu + Live TV, both of which offer free trials to eligible customers.

Unlike many of the other cable networks that regularly air original holiday movies, Lifetime is not available on either Fubo or YouTube TV. However, if you’re looking for a relatively inexpensive live TV streaming service that will allow you to enjoy Christmas movies, live sports, and other entertainment throughout the holiday season, rather than simply watching this one movie for free, I’d go with Sling.

What services will carry ‘Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright’?

In addition to the various live TV streaming services that carry Lifetime, “Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright” will be available to watch on-demand beginning on Sunday, Nov. 29, through participating TV providers. You can also use a qualifying TV subscription to unlock programming on Lifetime’s website and app.

If you’re a fan of the network’s original movies, you might also want to check out Lifetime Movie Club, the network’s standalone, commercial-free streaming service. Lifetime has made 70 holiday movies from its library available on the streamer this season, although the network has not specifically confirmed when “Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright” will be added to the service.

Normally, Lifetime Movie Club subscriptions run $6 per month, but as part of the streamer’s Black Friday promotion, eligible subscribers can get their first two months of service for just 99 cents per month. The deal is available through Monday, Nov. 30, and will give you plenty of Christmas movies to enjoy throughout the holiday season.

While that’s a fantastic deal for dedicated Lifetime movie fans, I still think Sling is the better option if you’re looking to watch the network’s new movies as soon as they premiere while also having access to a more well-rounded collection of live entertainment.

Watch a preview of ‘Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright’

All about ‘Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright’

After finding love in last year’s “Christmas Everyday,” Chicago fashion designer Fancy Ballantine (Brandy Norwood) is getting ready to walk down the aisle with her fiancé, Jaylen (Robert C. Riley). Of course, as if planning a wedding during the holidays wasn’t stressful enough, Fancy is also trying to ensure the long-term success of her fashion boutique, meaning that her professional and personal lives are simultaneously demanding more of her attention than ever before.

Fortunately, Fancy has the support of her mother, Evelyn (Debbi Morgan), and her sister, Belle (Sy’rai Smith, Brandy’s real-life daughter). However, when an ex unexpectedly reenters her life and the pressures of running her business begin to mount, Fancy falls into the familiar trap of believing that she needs to handle everything herself, inadvertently creating a rift between her and the man she’s about to marry.

As Christmas and her wedding approach, Fancy will have to figure out how to make peace with her past, accept help from the people who love her, and recognize that building a life with someone means occasionally relinquishing a little bit of control.

One of the things that I appreciate about the increasing number of made-for-TV Christmas movie sequels is that they give filmmakers the opportunity to explore what happens after the happily ever after that we’ve come to expect from the genre. While there is certainly something comforting about watching two people fall in love during the holidays, there’s also something worthwhile about watching them figure out how to stay in love when real life inevitably gets in the way. And having Brandy and her daughter back together on screen certainly adds another layer of warmth to the family’s holiday festivities.