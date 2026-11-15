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From the massive success of Hootie & the Blowfish to his unlikely reinvention as a country music superstar, Darius Rucker has enjoyed one of the more remarkable careers in modern music, and now you can get a behind-the-scenes look at his meteoric rise. Premiering on Hulu on Monday, Nov. 16, “Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie” takes viewers behind the music to explore the personal triumphs, struggles, and unexpected turns that have shaped the three-time Grammy winner’s life. Featuring candid interviews, never-before-seen footage, and reflections from Rucker himself, the new documentary promises an intimate look at the man behind some of the biggest hits of the past four decades. You can watch it with a subscription to Hulu.

How to watch ‘Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie’

Everything you need to know about ‘Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie’

How to watch ‘Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie’

How to watch ‘Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie’ When does ‘Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie’ come out?

When does ‘Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie’ come out? Can you watch ‘Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie’ for free?

Can you watch ‘Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie’ for free? Watch the trailer for ‘Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie’

Watch the trailer for ‘Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie’ What you need to know about ‘Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie’

When does ‘Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie’ come out?

“Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie” premieres on Monday, Nov. 16, exclusively on Hulu in the United States. The feature-length documentary will also be available through Hulu on Disney+ for subscribers with an eligible bundle, as well as on Disney+ in select international markets. The doc will drop at 12:01 a.m. ET on Monday morning.

Can you watch ‘Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie’ for free?

Unfortunately, no. Hulu no longer offers a regular free trial for its standalone streaming plans, so most viewers will need a paid subscription to watch “Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie.” Hulu’s ad-supported plan costs $12.49 per month, while its ad-free option is also available for viewers who prefer to watch without commercial interruptions. You can also subscribe to a bundle with Disney+, starting at $13 per month for the ad-supported versions of both services.

If you already subscribe to a Hulu and Disney+ bundle, you won’t need to pay anything extra to watch the documentary. Otherwise, the most affordable option is to sign up for Hulu’s standalone ad-supported plan.

Watch the trailer for ‘Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie’

What you need to know about ‘Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie’

“Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie” traces that journey from his childhood in Charleston, South Carolina, through the Hootie & the Blowfish’s massive success in the 1990s and his transition to country music. But the documentary goes beyond the hits, as Rucker opens up about his struggles with drugs and alcohol, the breakdown of his marriage, and the personal challenges that have shaped his life.

Directed by Emmy winner Jason Bergh and executive produced by Robin Roberts, the film features never-before-seen footage and interviews with Rucker’s Hootie & the Blowfish bandmates, as well as Woody Harrelson, Brad Paisley, Lady A, and others. Whether you know Rucker from “Only Wanna Be with You” or “Wagon Wheel,” the documentary offers an intimate look at the man behind the music and the unexpected path that led him to success in two very different genres.