It’s Friday the 13th: Stream the best Jason Voorhees movies and shows
It’s Friday the 13th: Stream the best Jason Voorhees movies and shows
From Camp Crystal Lake to outer space, stream Jason’s bloody adventures, franchise documentaries, and more.
If you’re the superstitious type, you might want to avoid walking under ladders, breaking mirrors, or crossing paths with black cats today. That’s because, if you haven’t checked the calendar, today is Friday the 13. While this is the most famously unlucky date on the calendar, for horror fans, Friday the 13th isn’t necessarily a day to fear; it’s an excuse to celebrate one of cinema’s most iconic killers, Jason Voorhees, and the seemingly endless stream of unlucky campers who have fallen victim to his murderous ways.
Since the original “Friday the 13th” slashed its way into theaters in 1980, Jason has been killed, resurrected, sent to Manhattan, launched into space, and pitted against Freddy Krueger. But there’s more to the date than hockey masks and machetes, so whether you’re looking to revisit all 12 movies, explore the franchise’s bloody history, or learn more about the superstitions surrounding the day itself, we’ve rounded up the best Friday the 13th movies and TV shows to stream.
How to stream Friday the 13th movies and TV shows
The original ‘Friday the 13th’ movies
It all started with a group of camp counselors making spectacularly poor decisions at Camp Crystal Lake. Jason took over as the franchise’s main killer in the second film, found his signature hockey mask in the third, and spent the rest of the decade proving that neither death nor increasingly ridiculous sequels could keep him down.
- Friday the 13th (1980)
- Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)
- Friday the 13th Part III (1982)
- Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)
Jason goes to hell, space, and beyond
After eight movies, there were apparently no bad ideas left on the cutting-room floor. Jason went to hell, traveled to outer space, and battled Freddy Krueger before a 2009 reboot finally brought the franchise back to Camp Crystal Lake. Subtlety was never really his thing.
- Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)
- Jason X (2001)
- Freddy vs. Jason (2003)
- Friday the 13th (2009)
Back to Camp Crystal Lake
In 2026, Peacock took us back to Camp Crystal Lake to show us how the Voorhees family saga all began in the prequel series “Crystal Lake.” The show digs into the Voorhees family history, with Linda Cardellini playing Jason’s mother, Pamela (who has never been an innocent bystander in her own right).
- Crystal Lake (2026)
Documentaries about the ‘Friday the 13th’ franchise
If 12 movies aren’t enough Jason for you, “His Name Was Jason” and “Crystal Lake Memories” take fans behind the scenes to explore how a low-budget slasher flick became a decades-long horror phenomenon. After all, someone had to come up with all those creative ways to kill people.
- His Name Was Jason: 30 Years of Friday the 13th (2009)
- Crystal Lake Memories: The Complete History of Friday the 13th (2013)
Non-Jason titles about Friday the 13th
Believe it or not, Friday the 13th was considered unlucky long before Jason started terrorizing teenagers. From cartoons poking fun at superstition to a completely unrelated “Friday the 13th” television series about cursed antiques, the date has inspired plenty of entertainment beyond Camp Crystal Lake. There’s even a true-crime series exploring real murders associated with the supposedly unlucky day, just in case the fictional body count wasn’t enough.
- Friday the 13th: The Series (1987)
- Hey Arnold!: Episode — “Friday the 13th” (1999)
- Arthur: Episode — “Friday the 13th” (2001)
- The Friday the 13th Murders (2025)
Friday the 13th Movies
An American slasher series set largely around the fictional town of Crystal Lake, New Jersey, which tells the story of serial murderer Jason Voorhees, and others who would kill on his behalf and in his name.