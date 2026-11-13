With a background in sports and entertainment reporting, he’s covered everything from Broadway to college football. He cut the cord in 2014 and has a sharp eye for streaming trends and a soft spot for Hallmark movies.

If you’re the superstitious type, you might want to avoid walking under ladders, breaking mirrors, or crossing paths with black cats today. That’s because, if you haven’t checked the calendar, today is Friday the 13. While this is the most famously unlucky date on the calendar, for horror fans, Friday the 13th isn’t necessarily a day to fear; it’s an excuse to celebrate one of cinema’s most iconic killers, Jason Voorhees, and the seemingly endless stream of unlucky campers who have fallen victim to his murderous ways.

Since the original “Friday the 13th” slashed its way into theaters in 1980, Jason has been killed, resurrected, sent to Manhattan, launched into space, and pitted against Freddy Krueger. But there’s more to the date than hockey masks and machetes, so whether you’re looking to revisit all 12 movies, explore the franchise’s bloody history, or learn more about the superstitions surrounding the day itself, we’ve rounded up the best Friday the 13th movies and TV shows to stream.

How to stream Friday the 13th movies and TV shows

The original ‘Friday the 13th’ movies

The original ‘Friday the 13th’ movies Jason goes to hell, space, and beyond

Jason goes to hell, space, and beyond Back to Camp Crystal Lake

Back to Camp Crystal Lake Documentaries about the ‘Friday the 13th’ franchise

Documentaries about the ‘Friday the 13th’ franchise Non-Jason titles about Friday the 13th

The original ‘Friday the 13th’ movies

It all started with a group of camp counselors making spectacularly poor decisions at Camp Crystal Lake. Jason took over as the franchise’s main killer in the second film, found his signature hockey mask in the third, and spent the rest of the decade proving that neither death nor increasingly ridiculous sequels could keep him down.

Jason goes to hell, space, and beyond

After eight movies, there were apparently no bad ideas left on the cutting-room floor. Jason went to hell, traveled to outer space, and battled Freddy Krueger before a 2009 reboot finally brought the franchise back to Camp Crystal Lake. Subtlety was never really his thing.

Back to Camp Crystal Lake

In 2026, Peacock took us back to Camp Crystal Lake to show us how the Voorhees family saga all began in the prequel series “Crystal Lake.” The show digs into the Voorhees family history, with Linda Cardellini playing Jason’s mother, Pamela (who has never been an innocent bystander in her own right).

Documentaries about the ‘Friday the 13th’ franchise

If 12 movies aren’t enough Jason for you, “His Name Was Jason” and “Crystal Lake Memories” take fans behind the scenes to explore how a low-budget slasher flick became a decades-long horror phenomenon. After all, someone had to come up with all those creative ways to kill people.

Non-Jason titles about Friday the 13th

Believe it or not, Friday the 13th was considered unlucky long before Jason started terrorizing teenagers. From cartoons poking fun at superstition to a completely unrelated “Friday the 13th” television series about cursed antiques, the date has inspired plenty of entertainment beyond Camp Crystal Lake. There’s even a true-crime series exploring real murders associated with the supposedly unlucky day, just in case the fictional body count wasn’t enough.