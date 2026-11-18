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If you’re a “Tulsa King” fan, you’re in for a treat because Taylor Sheridan is expanding that world with one of the GOATS at the center: Samuel L. Jackson. He’s reprising his role in “Frisco King,” following Jackson as New Orleans gangster Russell Lee Washington Jr., who takes a look at Frisco, Texas, and sees one thing: money. So, he builds out a crew, and the bigger he gets, the more dangerous the game becomes. The series drops Friday, Dec. 18 on Paramount+ with the first two episodes. Here’s everything you need to know about “Frisco King.”

Everything you need to know about ‘Frisco King’

When does ‘Frisco King’ come out?

When does ‘Frisco King’ come out? Can you watch ‘Frisco King’ for free?

Can you watch ‘Frisco King’ for free? What is ‘Frisco King’ about?

What is ‘Frisco King’ about? Who stars in ‘Frisco King’?

When does ‘Frisco King’ come out?

“Frisco King” premieres Friday, Dec. 18 on Paramount+, with the first two episodes dropping together. After that, you’ll get a new episode every Friday (eight in total), with the season finale landing on Friday, Jan. 29.

Can you watch ‘Frisco King’ for free?

No, unfortunately you can’t watch “Frisco King” for free because Paramount+ doesn’t currently offer a free trial. The cheapest Paramount+ plan runs you $9 per month. Since the show will have eight episodes, you could wait until the full season releases, sign up for one month, and binge the whole thing at once.

What is ‘Frisco King’ about?

“Frisco King” puts Russell Lee Washington Jr. (Samuel L. Jackson) in the spotlight, as the New Orleans gangster lands in Frisco, Texas and finds out that behind the manicured lawns, there’s plenty of money to be made if you’re okay getting your hands dirty. In short, he plans to build a criminal empire. But first, he needs a crew. So he recruits Teddy (Asa Germann), a college dropout trying to make a name for himself, along with a driver, Keith (Kai Caster), a valet working at the Sandman Hotel. As they turn the hustle into something a lot bigger, bigger problems follow.

Now, if you’ve been watching “Tulsa King,” you’ll already know Lee. He’s in Season 3 as an old prison friend of Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone). And don’t worry, Stallone is making a special appearance in “Frisco King,” so there’ll be a connection between the shows. Taylor Sheridan wrote all eight episodes so expect this to stay true to the “Tulsa King” universe.

Who stars in ‘Frisco King’?

Samuel L. Jackson leads “Frisco King” as Russell Lee Washington Jr., reprising the role he created in Season 3 of “Tulsa King.” Asa Germann plays Teddy, a college dropout who catches Lee’s attention, while Kai Caster plays Keith, a valet at the Sandman Hotel who becomes part of Lee’s crew.

Lilah Pate plays London, a local cheerleader who knows how to get what she wants, and Savanna Gann plays Avery, her friend and fellow cheerleader. Both get pulled into Lee’s growing operation. And there’s one big guest star to watch for: Sylvester Stallone will reprise his role as Dwight Manfredi from “Tulsa King,” reuniting the two former prison buddies.