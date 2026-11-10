Justin Golba is a Kent State graduate and long-time sports reporter who covers Ohio State, hosts the "Bucketheads" college basketball podcast, and works in the golf industry. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Administration.

A brand new true crime docuseries is coming to Hulu, and this is one you won’t want to miss out on. “Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death” will deliver a never-before-seen view of masculinity in the influencer age, where extreme biohacking, online performance, and a series of suspicious deaths converge. “Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death” will premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 12:01 a.m. ET, and you can watch all three parts of the series when they drop with a subscription to Hulu.

How to watch ‘Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death’

Everything you need to know about ‘Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death’

How to watch ‘Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death’

How to watch ‘Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death’ When does ‘Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death’ air?

When does ‘Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death’ air? Why watch ‘Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death’ on Hulu?

Why watch ‘Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death’ on Hulu? Can you watch ‘Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death’ for free?

Can you watch ‘Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death’ for free? Watch the trailer for ‘Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death’

Watch the trailer for ‘Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death’ What is ‘Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death’ about?

When will episodes of ‘Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death’ come out?

“Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death” premieres on Hulu on Tuesday, Nov. 10, and all three parts of the series will be released at once, so you can binge it or take your time watching, whichever one you prefer more.

Why do we recommend Hulu for watching ‘Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death’?

We recommend Hulu because it’s the main place to stream “Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death” in the United States. You can watch the first part, and if you enjoy that, stay on for the entire series since it is releasing all at once. Hulu costs $12 per month with ads or $19 per month without ads. So you can sign up for the series, watch all three parts at your own leisure, and then decide whether there’s enough other stuff in Hulu’s library to keep you around.

If you subscribe to both Hulu and Disney+, you will be able to stream the episodes inside Disney+ as well, but you do need to be signed up for both to do so.

Can you watch ‘Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death’ for free?

Technically, no. Hulu doesn’t currently offer a free trial with its regular on-demand plans, so you’ll need a paid subscription to watch “Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death”. The cheapest option is Hulu’s ad-supported plan for $12 per month. If you like this docuseries, Hulu has plenty of other documentaries in its library you can take advantage of.

However, a number of live TV streaming services that offer free trials include the Disney Bundle. So, since “Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death” is dropping all the parts of the series at once, you can sign up for the three-day trial via Hulu + Live TV, and watch all of the series before the free trial ends.

Watch the trailer for ‘Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death’

What is ‘Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death’ about?

“Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death” delivers an unflinching portrait of masculinity in the influencer age, where extreme biohacking, online performance, and a series of suspicious deaths converge. As an underground movement promises to unlock human potential, suspicious circumstances and serious concerns begin to surface.

Dr. Tony Huge is a guru pushing homemade biohacks on a devoted following willing to risk everything for the cause. When Leo & Longevity, a penis-enlargement expert and one of Tony’s closest allies, is found dead in Thailand, alpha-male influencers become online sleuths, running wild with theories and questioning Tony Huge and his right-hand man, Connor Murphy. As the investigation continues, they learn that Leo isn’t the first of the inner circle to die under mysterious circumstances.