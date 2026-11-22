Justin Golba is a Kent State graduate and long-time sports reporter who covers Ohio State, hosts the "Bucketheads" college basketball podcast, and works in the golf industry. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Administration.

Billie Jean King is an icon in the tennis world, but her influence reaches much further than that. “Give Me the Ball!” is a new documentary special that follows King and her extraordinary life and career, both on and off the tennis court. The special, which premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, has screened at more than 30 film festivals worldwide and received multiple audience and jury awards. “Give Me the Ball!” will debut on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can watch with a subscription to Sling TV or on Disney+.

How to watch ‘Give Me the Ball!’

Everything you need to know about ‘Give Me the Ball!’

How to watch ‘Give Me the Ball!’

How to watch ‘Give Me the Ball!’ When does ‘Give Me the Ball!’ release?

When does ‘Give Me the Ball!’ release? Why watch ‘Give Me the Ball!’ on Sling TV?

Why watch ‘Give Me the Ball!’ on Sling TV? Can you watch ‘Give Me the Ball!’ for free?

Can you watch ‘Give Me the Ball!’ for free? What are all of the services carrying ‘Give Me the Ball!’?

What are all of the services carrying ‘Give Me the Ball!’? What is ‘Give Me the Ball!’ about?

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When does ‘Give Me the Ball!’ release?

“Give Me the Ball!” will release on ESPN and Disney+ on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Why watch ‘Give Me the Ball!’ on Sling TV?

Sling TV is our top choice for watching “Give Me the Ball!” The streamer carries ESPN in its Orange plan, which costs $46 per month and includes 30+ total channels, including ESPN2, CNN, TNT, and more. Even going with the monthly plan to watch ESPN will help you save money over a streamer like Fubo or YouTube TV.

But Sling offers even greater savings for customers who don’t necessarily need a monthly subscription. Viewers can sign up for Sling Orange with Passes that allow subscribers to watch for just $5 per day, $10 per three days, or $15 per seven days. If you only need ESPN access to watch the 2026 WNBA Draft, Sling TV is the perfect way to watch; then move on until you need the channel again.

Can you watch ‘Give Me the Ball!’ for free?

Yes, you can. Sling TV doesn’t come with a free trial, but there are services that carry ESPN and also offer free trials with their channel packages.

DIRECTV offers a five-day free trial to new subscribers. It includes ESPN in all of its Signature channel plans, as well as its MySports Genre Pack. Hulu + Live TV includes a three-day free trial for new subscribers and offers ESPN in its base channel plan.

YouTube TV’s free trial can stretch between two and 21 days. It offers ESPN in its base plan, as well as genre plans that include sports channels. Fubo has ESPN in its Pro and Elite plans, as well as the Fubo Sports genre-based service. Its free trial lasts between one and seven days, depending on numerous factors.

What are all of the services carrying ‘Give Me the Ball!’?

You can stream the documentary with live TV streamers DIRECTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Of these choices, Sling TV is our favorite, but the other options are viable as well.

The doc will also be available to stream on ESPN Unlimited, which starts at $30 per month but also includes various bundle options, as well as Disney+. Disney’s flagship entertainment streamer does not currently offer a free trial, so there is no way to stream “Give Me the Ball!” for free. The cheapest plan the streamer offers is the ad-supported Basic tier for $12.49 per month, but starting at $13 per month, viewers can bundle Disney+ with Hulu. However, if you pay for the monthly subscription, you get access to the full library of content on the streamer.

Watch the trailer for ‘Give Me the Ball!’

What is ‘Give Me the Ball!’ about?

“Give Me the Ball!” is a new documentary special that follows Billie Jean King and her extraordinary life and career, both on and off the tennis court. Through unprecedented access, never-before-seen archival footage, and candid interviews, the film explores how King repeatedly put her career, relationships, and public standing on the line, taking on battles that extended far beyond the tennis court to become one of the most influential athletes and advocates of the modern era.