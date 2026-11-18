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Just in time for the holidays, “Heartland” Season 20 has arrived. The season premieres on Thursday, Nov. 19 on UP Faith & Family, and will once again chronicle the lives of the Barlett-Fleming family as they embark on another chapter of the Western saga adapted from Lauren Brooke’s novel series. Watch every episode of “Heartland” Season 20 with a subscription to UP Faith & Family.

How to watch ‘Heartland’ Season 20

Everything you need to know about ‘Heartland’ Season 20

How to watch ‘Heartland’ Season 20

How to watch ‘Heartland’ Season 20 When do new episodes of ‘Heartland’ Season 20 come out?

When do new episodes of ‘Heartland’ Season 20 come out? Why watch ‘Heartland’ Season 20 on UP Faith & Family?

Why watch ‘Heartland’ Season 20 on UP Faith & Family? Can you watch ‘Heartland’ Season 20 for free?

Can you watch ‘Heartland’ Season 20 for free? Watch a trailer for ‘Heartland’ Season 20

Watch a trailer for ‘Heartland’ Season 20 Learn more about ‘Heartland’ Season 20

When do new episodes of ‘Heartland’ Season 20 come out?

New episodes of “Heartland” Season 20 will be released weekly on Thursdays on UP Faith & Family. There are 10 episodes in total, so the season will end on Jan. 21, 2027.

Why watch ‘Heartland’ Season 20 on UP Faith & Family?

UP Faith & Family is the exclusive home of new episodes of “Heartland,” so viewers will have to subscribe to this service if they want to watch Season 20 as it comes out. UP Faith & Family is packed with faith-based, family-friendly programming and costs $6 per month. Viewers can sign up for UP Faith & Family directly, or through third-party platforms like Prime Video and Roku.

Can you watch ‘Heartland’ Season 20 for free?

Signing up for UP Faith & Family through Prime Video does get you a seven-day free trial of the service. With it, you can watch at least the first episode of “Heartland” Season 20 for free!

Watch a trailer for ‘Heartland’ Season 20

Learn more about ‘Heartland’ Season 20

“Heartland” Season 20 will see Amy grappling with a difficult decision about her future with Nathan, and the effect it has on her life at Heartland. A fierce rival rides into town with horse skills that aren’t to be trifled with and a dedicated online following, but Amy is a little wary about her real intentions.

As Katie grows more independent, Lou is forced to confront and reflect on her own fears about what comes next. Jack is slow to trust Dex after he disappointed him last season, but once Dex proves he’s willing to change, Jack helps him to realize his true potential in the rodeo and in life.