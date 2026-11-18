‘Heartland’ is returning for its 20th season
‘Heartland’ is returning for its 20th season
The longest-running one-hour drama in Canadian TV history is back with new episodes on Thursday, Nov. 19.
Just in time for the holidays, “Heartland” Season 20 has arrived. The season premieres on Thursday, Nov. 19 on UP Faith & Family, and will once again chronicle the lives of the Barlett-Fleming family as they embark on another chapter of the Western saga adapted from Lauren Brooke’s novel series. Watch every episode of “Heartland” Season 20 with a subscription to UP Faith & Family.
How to watch ‘Heartland’ Season 20
- When: Premieres Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, at 3:01 a.m. ET
- TV: UP Faith & Family
- Stream: Watch with a subscription to UP Faith & Family.
- From anywhere: Watch with a subscription to a VPN.
Everything you need to know about ‘Heartland’ Season 20
When do new episodes of ‘Heartland’ Season 20 come out?
New episodes of “Heartland” Season 20 will be released weekly on Thursdays on UP Faith & Family. There are 10 episodes in total, so the season will end on Jan. 21, 2027.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Episode
|Outlet
|Thursday, Nov. 19
|3:01 a.m.
|Episode 1
|UP Faith & Family
|Thursday, Nov. 26
|3:01 a.m.
|Episode 2
|UP Faith & Family
|Thursday, Dec. 3
|3:01 a.m.
|Episode 3
|UP Faith & Family
|Thursday, Dec. 10
|3:01 a.m.
|Episode 4
|UP Faith & Family
|Thursday, Dec. 17
|3:01 a.m.
|Episode 5
|UP Faith & Family
|Thursday, Dec. 24
|3:01 a.m.
|Episode 6
|UP Faith & Family
|Thursday, Dec. 31
|3:01 a.m.
|Episode 7
|UP Faith & Family
|Thursday, Jan. 7
|3:01 a.m.
|Episode 8
|UP Faith & Family
|Thursday, Jan. 14
|3:01 a.m.
|Episode 9
|UP Faith & Family
|Thursday, Jan. 21
|3:01 a.m.
|Episode 10
|UP Faith & Family
Why watch ‘Heartland’ Season 20 on UP Faith & Family?
UP Faith & Family is the exclusive home of new episodes of “Heartland,” so viewers will have to subscribe to this service if they want to watch Season 20 as it comes out. UP Faith & Family is packed with faith-based, family-friendly programming and costs $6 per month. Viewers can sign up for UP Faith & Family directly, or through third-party platforms like Prime Video and Roku.
Can you watch ‘Heartland’ Season 20 for free?
Signing up for UP Faith & Family through Prime Video does get you a seven-day free trial of the service. With it, you can watch at least the first episode of “Heartland” Season 20 for free!
UP Faith & Family
UP Faith & Family is a video streaming service focused on family-friendly and religious programming. The service is home to shows like “Heartland,” “Bringing Up Bates” and “Butter + Brown.” You can also stream family movies, cooking and design shows, Christian movies, kids favorites, Christmas movies, music specials, comedies, and more.
While the service can be accessed as a standalone option or as a channel on Amazon Prime Video.
Watch a trailer for ‘Heartland’ Season 20
Learn more about ‘Heartland’ Season 20
“Heartland” Season 20 will see Amy grappling with a difficult decision about her future with Nathan, and the effect it has on her life at Heartland. A fierce rival rides into town with horse skills that aren’t to be trifled with and a dedicated online following, but Amy is a little wary about her real intentions.
As Katie grows more independent, Lou is forced to confront and reflect on her own fears about what comes next. Jack is slow to trust Dex after he disappointed him last season, but once Dex proves he’s willing to change, Jack helps him to realize his true potential in the rodeo and in life.
Heartland
Life is hard on the Flemings’ ranch in the Alberta foothills where abused or neglected horses find refuge with a kind, hard-working family. Debts abound and the bank is about to foreclose. Can they keep the ranch running?