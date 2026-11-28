With a background in sports and entertainment reporting, he’s covered everything from Broadway to college football. He cut the cord in 2014 and has a sharp eye for streaming trends and a soft spot for Hallmark movies.

If there’s one thing that could make a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie even more magical, it’s setting it at The Most Magical Place on Earth. The queen… or perhaps in this case, princess of Hallmark holiday movies, Lacey Chabert will lead “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True,” a romantic comedy filmed on location at Walt Disney World that brings together two of the world’s most beloved purveyors of feel-good entertainment. The movie will premiere on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 8 p.m. ET before arriving on three different streaming services the following day. You can watch the premiere and enjoy the rest of Hallmark’s annual Countdown to Christmas celebration with a subscription to Sling TV.

How to watch ‘Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True’

Everything you need to know about ‘Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True’

How to watch ‘Holiday Ever After’

How to watch ‘Holiday Ever After’ When will ‘Holiday Ever After’ air?

When will ‘Holiday Ever After’ air? Why watch ‘Holiday Ever After’ on Sling?

Why watch ‘Holiday Ever After’ on Sling? Can you watch ‘Holiday Ever After’ for free?

Can you watch ‘Holiday Ever After’ for free? What services will carry ‘Holiday Ever After’?

What services will carry ‘Holiday Ever After’? Watch the trailer for ‘Holiday Ever After’

Watch the trailer for ‘Holiday Ever After’ What is ‘Holiday Ever After’ about?

When will ‘Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True’ air?

“Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True” will make its television premiere on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 8 p.m. ET as part of the network’s Merry Thanksgiving Weekend. However, given the rather unique collaboration between Hallmark and Disney, the film will have a much wider streaming release than your typical Hallmark Christmas movie. Beginning on Sunday, Nov. 29, it will be available to stream on-demand on Hallmark+, Disney+, and Hulu in the United States.

Why we recommend Sling TV to watch ‘Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True’

As someone who lives just a few minutes from Walt Disney World (and loves Hallmark movies), I can attest to the fact that there is something especially magical about the parks during the holiday season. Of course, if a trip to Central Florida isn’t in your Christmas plans this year, you can get a taste of the experience for considerably less with a subscription to Sling TV.

The best way to watch Hallmark Channel on Sling is to sign up for the streamer’s $20-per-month Essentials package and add the Lifestyle Extra for an additional $6 per month. That brings your total to just $26, and if you sign up in time for Saturday’s premiere, a single month of service will get you through the entirety of the Christmas season.

In addition to Hallmark Channel, that combination of packages will give you access to Hallmark Mystery, UPtv, Lifetime Movie Network, Freeform, and, appropriately enough, Disney Channel. And if your household is anything like mine, where attention is pulled between college football and holiday rom-coms, Sling Essentials also includes ESPN and ESPN2, giving you plenty of live sports to enjoy in between Christmas movies.

Sling comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, so you can record Saturday’s premiere, along with any other holiday movies that catch your eye, and watch them whenever you’re ready to settle in for a festive movie marathon.

How much does it cost to watch Hallmark Channel with each of Sling’s base packages?

Sling TV package Base price Lifestyle Extra Total monthly price Sling Essentials $19.99 $6 $25.99 Sling Select $19.99+ $6 $25.99+ Sling Essentials + Select $34.99+ $6 $40.99+ Sling Orange $45.99 $6 $51.99 Sling Blue $45.99+ $6 $51.99+ Sling Orange + Blue $60.99+ $6 $66.99+

If you’re primarily interested in Christmas movies, I’d stick with Sling Essentials. However, if you’re looking to get as much holiday programming as possible out of your subscription, I’d also recommend adding Sling’s Heartland Extra for $6 per month, which includes Great American Family. That would give you access to both of the major players in the made-for-TV Christmas movie game, along with plenty of other holiday entertainment, for just $32 per month.

If you don’t mind waiting until Sunday to watch the movie and aren’t interested in live TV, Sling also offers a standalone subscription to Hallmark+ for $9 per month. You don’t need to subscribe to one of Sling’s base packages to take advantage of that option.

Can you watch ‘Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True’ for free?

While Sling TV does not offer a free trial, there are several other ways to watch “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True” without having to pay a penny. If you’d like to watch Saturday night’s premiere on Hallmark Channel, both Frndly TV and Philo offer seven-day free trials to eligible new customers. You can also find the channel on select packages from DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV, which offer free trials to eligible customers.

If you’re willing to wait until Sunday, you can also take advantage of Hallmark+’s free trial to watch the movie on-demand. However, if you’re looking for a relatively inexpensive live TV streaming service that will allow you to enjoy Christmas movies, live sports, and other entertainment throughout the holiday season, rather than simply watching this one movie for free, I’d go with Sling.

What services will carry ‘Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True’?

Given the collaboration between Hallmark and Disney, there are considerably more options for watching “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True” than there are for most of the movies on Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas slate. In addition to the various live TV streaming services that carry Hallmark Channel, the movie will be available to stream on-demand on Hallmark+, Disney+, and Hulu beginning on Sunday, Nov. 29.

Sign Up Now $11.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $16.99 a month ($14 savings).

While Disney+ is an especially appropriate streaming home for the movie given its setting, I still think Sling is the better option if you’re looking to immerse yourself in all things Christmas over the next month. With Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Mystery, and Freeform all available for less than $26 per month, you’ll have no shortage of festive films to enjoy, from predictable (in the best possible way) holiday romances to some of the most beloved Christmas classics of all time.

7-Day Trial Hallmark+ via amazon.com Hallmark+ Hallmark+ is a cable-free subscription service that offers thousands of hours of Hallmark’s signature feel-good programming in the form of movies and ongoing series. Nearly all media found on the service is exclusive to the Hallmark brand, created either specifically for Hallmark+, or pulled from another source such as Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Mystery, or Hallmark Family. The service can be added as a channel to Prime Video. … If your library partners with Hoopla, you can watch Hallmark+ free for 7 days at a time with a BingePass. 7-Day Trial $7.99+ / month Hallmark+ via amazon.com

Watch the trailer for ‘Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True’

All about ‘Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True’

Lindsey (Lacey Chabert) is looking forward to spending Christmas with her extended family at Walt Disney World, but her dreams of a picture-perfect holiday vacation hit a rather substantial snag when she discovers who’s staying in the hotel room next door. As luck (or perhaps a little Disney magic) would have it, her neighbor is Philip (Travis Van Winkle), a man with whom she recently had a spectacularly unsuccessful blind date.

Despite the fact that Walt Disney World encompasses four theme parks and tens of thousands of acres, Lindsey and Philip seemingly can’t go anywhere without running into each other. As the two spend more time together, they begin to realize that their first impressions of each other might not have been entirely accurate, and a Christmas wish that Lindsey made near Cinderella Castle just might be the beginning of her own fairy-tale romance.

In addition to Chabert and Van Winkle, the movie features an impressive collection of familiar faces, including the always delightful Richard Kind, Disney Channel alum Christy Carlson Romano, Bryce Durfee, Taegen Burns, and Asher Alexander.

Of course, for Disney fans, Walt Disney World itself might be the film’s biggest star. While Hallmark has taken its Christmas romances to plenty of picturesque destinations over the years, this marks the network’s first movie set at the Florida resort. So, even if you’re not particularly invested in whether Lindsey and Philip get their happily ever after (spoiler alert: it’s a Hallmark movie), there should be plenty of holiday-themed Disney magic to enjoy along the way.