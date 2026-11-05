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Life after university is supposed to get easier, right? Wrong… and that’s what the characters in “It Gets Worse” learn pretty quickly. From A24 and creator Leo Reich comes a six-episode comedy series on Paramount+ about three best friends who have terrible jobs, terrible love lives, and realize adulthood just gets more terrible for them from here… but more fun for us! You can watch all six episodes when they drop on Friday, Nov. 6, exclusively on Paramount+ Premium.

How to watch ‘It Gets Worse’

When: Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, at 3:01 a.m. ET

Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, at 3:01 a.m. ET TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Stream: Watch with a subscription to Paramount+ Premium.

Watch with a subscription to Paramount+ Premium. From anywhere: Watch with a subscription to a VPN.

Everything you need to know about ‘It Gets Worse’

How to watch ‘It Gets Worse’

How to watch ‘It Gets Worse’ When will episodes of ‘It Gets Worse’ come out?

When will episodes of ‘It Gets Worse’ come out? Why watch ‘It Gets Worse’ on Paramount+?

Why watch ‘It Gets Worse’ on Paramount+? Can you watch ‘It Gets Worse’ for free?

Can you watch ‘It Gets Worse’ for free? Watch the trailer for ‘It Gets Worse’

Watch the trailer for ‘It Gets Worse’ What is ‘It Gets Worse’ about?

When will episodes of ‘It Gets Worse’ come out?

All six episodes of “It Gets Worse” drop on Friday, Nov. 6 on Paramount+. That means you can be finished as quickly as you want to be, no waiting on a weekly release schedule.

Why do we recommend Paramount+ for watching ‘It Gets Worse’?

Since Paramount+ is the only place you can watch “It Gets Worse,” you will need a subscription to watch it. Plans start at $9 per month with ads but in order to watch this show, you’ll need the Premium plan, which costs $14 per month. At that level, there are no ads, and you get the full SHOWTIME library and access to your local CBS station.

Can you watch ‘It Gets Worse’ for free?

No, Paramount+ doesn’t offer a free trial, so you’ll need a subscription to watch “It Gets Worse.” But there are often some pretty good deals for the service, so make sure you check for any promotions before you sign up.

Watch the trailer for ‘It Gets Worse’

What is ‘It Gets Worse’ about?

“It Gets Worse” follows three university best friends who are discovering that life after graduation isn’t quite what they imagined. They’re stuck in dead-end jobs, their romantic lives are going nowhere, and they’re starting to wonder if this is really all adulthood has to offer. The problem? Things don’t seem to be getting any better.

Created by comedian Leo Reich, who also stars, the series follows the trio as they try to figure out their lives while everything around them seems to be going wrong. Emily Fairn, Olive Gray, Sean Delaney, Dane Williams, India Mullen, and John Tothill round out the main cast, with Andrew Scott, Lena Dunham, and Amelia Dimoldenberg making guest appearances.