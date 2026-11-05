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How to watch A24’s new comedy ‘It Gets Worse’ this Friday

How to watch A24’s new comedy ‘It Gets Worse’ this Friday

Leo Reich stars in a new comedy about three best friends discovering that adulthood isn’t getting any easier.

Thomas Waschenfelder
Thomas Waschenfelder writes about sports and entertainment for The Streamable, combining his deep knowledge of both fields with his experience in content creation. A graduate of USC’s prestigious School of Cinematic Arts, Waschenfelder has a strong background in film, which he leverages to craft engaging, high-quality content. When he’s not covering the latest developments in sports or entertainment, he’s patiently waiting for Connor McDavid to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a Stanley Cup victory.
Read full bio ›
Thomas Waschenfelder
With a background in film and branded content, he covers sports and entertainment with sharp insight and creativity. A longtime Oilers fan, he’s still holding out hope for a Stanley Cup run.
With a background in film and branded content, he covers sports and entertainment with sharp insight and creativity. A longtime Oilers fan, he’s still holding out hope for a Stanley Cup run.
All six episodes of “It Gets Worse” drop on Friday, Nov. 6 on Paramount+.

Life after university is supposed to get easier, right? Wrong… and that’s what the characters in “It Gets Worse” learn pretty quickly. From A24 and creator Leo Reich comes a six-episode comedy series on Paramount+ about three best friends who have terrible jobs, terrible love lives, and realize adulthood just gets more terrible for them from here… but more fun for us! You can watch all six episodes when they drop on Friday, Nov. 6, exclusively on Paramount+ Premium.

How to watch ‘It Gets Worse’

Everything you need to know about ‘It Gets Worse’

When will episodes of ‘It Gets Worse’ come out?

All six episodes of “It Gets Worse” drop on Friday, Nov. 6 on Paramount+. That means you can be finished as quickly as you want to be, no waiting on a weekly release schedule.

Why do we recommend Paramount+ for watching ‘It Gets Worse’?

Since Paramount+ is the only place you can watch “It Gets Worse,” you will need a subscription to watch it. Plans start at $9 per month with ads but in order to watch this show, you’ll need the Premium plan, which costs $14 per month. At that level, there are no ads, and you get the full SHOWTIME library and access to your local CBS station.

Can you watch ‘It Gets Worse’ for free?

No, Paramount+ doesn’t offer a free trial, so you’ll need a subscription to watch “It Gets Worse.” But there are often some pretty good deals for the service, so make sure you check for any promotions before you sign up.

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Paramount Plus

Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., and more. Get free access with a Walmart+ subscription.

Paramount+ includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and “PAW Patrol.” Subscribers can watch the NFL, college football, The Masters, college basketball, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Serie A, and NWSL. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate. The upgraded ad-free package includes premium movies and shows from Showtime.

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$8.99+ / month
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Watch the trailer for ‘It Gets Worse’

What is ‘It Gets Worse’ about?

It Gets Worse” follows three university best friends who are discovering that life after graduation isn’t quite what they imagined. They’re stuck in dead-end jobs, their romantic lives are going nowhere, and they’re starting to wonder if this is really all adulthood has to offer. The problem? Things don’t seem to be getting any better.

Created by comedian Leo Reich, who also stars, the series follows the trio as they try to figure out their lives while everything around them seems to be going wrong. Emily Fairn, Olive Gray, Sean Delaney, Dane Williams, India Mullen, and John Tothill round out the main cast, with Andrew Scott, Lena Dunham, and Amelia Dimoldenberg making guest appearances.

It Gets Worse

November 6, 2026

Three best friends from college face eviction in London. As they scatter across the city, they navigate friendship, dating disasters, and adulting - all while the world crumbles around them.

Thomas Waschenfelder
Thomas Waschenfelder writes about sports and entertainment for The Streamable, combining his deep knowledge of both fields with his experience in content creation. A graduate of USC’s prestigious School of Cinematic Arts, Waschenfelder has a strong background in film, which he leverages to craft engaging, high-quality content. When he’s not covering the latest developments in sports or entertainment, he’s patiently waiting for Connor McDavid to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a Stanley Cup victory.
Read full bio ›
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