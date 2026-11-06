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The Pynk is open! After more than four years away, “P-Valley” is coming back for Season 3 on STARZ, and it’ll be the show’s final season. And while that’s sad, it also means you can expect it to go hard. There’s a new casino in town, Uncle Clifford has his eyes on something truly big, and everyone in Chucalissa wants a piece. And it gives creator Katori Hall a chance to go out on her terms. Here’s everything you need to know before “P-Valley” Season 3 premieres Friday, Dec. 4 on STARZ.

Everything you need to know about ‘P-Valley’ Season 3

When does ‘P-Valley’ Season 3 come out?

When does ‘P-Valley’ Season 3 come out? Can you watch ‘P-Valley’ Season 3 for free?

Can you watch ‘P-Valley’ Season 3 for free? Watch the trailer for ‘P-Valley’ Season 3

Watch the trailer for ‘P-Valley’ Season 3 What is ‘P-Valley’ Season 3 about?

What is ‘P-Valley’ Season 3 about? Who stars in ‘P-Valley’ Season 3?

When does ‘P-Valley’ Season 3 come out?

“P-Valley” Season 3 drops the first two episodes on STARZ on Friday, Dec. 4. From there, you can watch new episodes on the STARZ app and the STARZ on-demand streaming platforms on Fridays, with a two-week break on Jan. 8 and Jan. 15, putting the series finale date on Friday, Feb. 5, 2027.

What is the complete episode release schedule of ‘P-Valley’ Season 3?

Date Time (ET) Episode Outlet Friday, Dec. 4 8 p.m. Episode 1 STARZ 9 p.m. Episode 2 STARZ Friday, Dec. 11 8 p.m. Episode 3 STARZ Friday, Dec. 18 8 p.m. Episode 4 STARZ Friday, Jan. 1 8 p.m. Episode 5 STARZ Friday, Jan. 8 8 p.m. Episode 6 STARZ Friday, Jan. 15 8 p.m. Episode 7 STARZ Friday, Jan. 22 8 p.m. Episode 8 STARZ Friday, Jan. 29 8 p.m. Episode 9 STARZ

Can you watch ‘P-Valley’ Season 3 for free?

No, you can’t watch “P-Valley” for free because STARZ doesn’t currently offer a free trial. You’ll need a subscription, which starts at $12 per month. Take a look for promotions, though, because I’ve often got STARZ for less than that. At the time of this writing, STARZ is offering a deal that gets you three months for just $5 per month. Not bad!

Sign Up Starz STARZ STARZ offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on the STARZ channel without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to 7,500+ films and episodes, including all of their current originals like “Outlander,” The Serpent Queen,” “BMF,” and “Power.” … The service also offers a large rotating library of older films like “Die Hard, The Big Lebowski, Fargo, 12 Monkeys,” and “A Beautiful Mind.” You can subscribe for $10.99 a month either directly from STARZ, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions. Sign Up $10.99+ / month Starz

Watch the trailer for ‘P-Valley’ Season 3

What is ‘P-Valley’ Season 3 about?

“P-Valley” takes us back to Chucalissa, Mississippi, where a brand-new casino called the Promised Land is bringing a whole lot of money (and trouble) to town. Everyone wants a piece of the action, including Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan), who’s got plans to expand her empire at The Pynk. But Roulette (Gail Bean) is looking to build an empire of her own, and she’s willing to break one of the club’s most important rules to make it happen.

At the same time, Lil’ Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson) is trying to build his music career, but his connections to gang life could threaten everything he’s worked toward. And Keyshawn (Shannon Thornton) is still fighting to escape the situation she’s trapped in and finally get her freedom.

Who stars in ‘P-Valley’ Season 3?

Nicco Annan returns as Uncle Clifford, the owner of The Pynk, alongside Brandee Evans as Mercedes and Shannon Thornton as Keyshawn. J. Alphonse Nicholson is back as Lil’ Murda, while Gail Bean reprises her role as Roulette and Psalms Salazar returns as Whisper. The rest of the returning cast includes Harriett D. Foy as Mayor Woodbine, Dan J. Johnson as Corbin, Morocco Omari as Big L, Dominic DeVore as Duffy, Jordan M. Cox as Derrick, Thomas Q. Jones as Mane, Bertram Williams Jr. as Woddy, Mea Wilkerson as Haiku, and Loretta Devine as Ernestine.