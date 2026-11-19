With a background in film and branded content, he covers sports and entertainment with sharp insight and creativity. A longtime Oilers fan, he’s still holding out hope for a Stanley Cup run.

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is back for Season 3… but someone very important is missing. When the new season drops with the first two episodes on Friday, Nov. 20 on Disney+ and Hulu, Percy and the gang will be racing to rescue the captured Annabeth from the forces of Kronos. Season 3 is based on The Titan’s Curse by Rick Riordan — the third book in the series — and things are getting serious. Here’s how to watch Season 3 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.” You can check out the new season with a subscription to Disney+.

How to watch ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 3

When: Premieres Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, at 3:01 a.m. ET

Premieres Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, at 3:01 a.m. ET TV: Disney+

Disney+ Stream: Watch with a subscription to Disney+.

Watch with a subscription to Disney+. From anywhere: Watch with a subscription to a VPN.

Everything you need to know about ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 3

How to watch ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 3

How to watch ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 3 When do ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ episodes air?

When do ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ episodes air? Why watch ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ on Disney+

Why watch ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ on Disney+ Can you watch ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ for free?

Can you watch ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ for free? Watch the ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ trailer

Watch the ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ trailer All about ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’

Sign Up Now $11.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $16.99 a month ($14 savings).

When will episodes of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 3 come on Disney+?

You can watch the first two episodes of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Season 3 on Friday, Nov. 20. After that, you get two new episodes every week, with the season finale set for Dec. 11. There are eight episodes total in the third season, so only four weeks to wait!

What is the complete release schedule for ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 3

Date Time (ET) Episode Outlet Friday, Nov. 20 3:01 a.m. Episode 1: My Rescue Operation Goes Very Wrong Disney+, Hulu 3:01 a.m. Episode 2: An Old Dead Friend Comes to Visit Disney+, Hulu Friday, Nov. 27 3:01 a.m. Episode 3: I Learn How to Grow Zombies Disney+, Hulu 3:01 a.m. Episode 4: We Visit the Junkyard of the Gods Disney+, Hulu Friday, Dec. 4 3:01 a.m. Episode 5: I Have a Dam Problem Disney+, Hulu 3:01 a.m. Episode 6: I Wrestle Santa’s Evil Twin Disney+, Hulu Friday, Dec. 11 3:01 a.m. Episode 7: I Put on A Few Million Extra Pounds Disney+, Hulu 3:01 a.m. Episode 8: The Gods Vote How to Kill Us Disney+, Hulu

Why do we recommend Disney+ for watching ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 3?

Disney+ is the main home for the show. You can watch Season 3, along with the two previous seasons with a subscription that starts at $12 per month for the Basic plan with ads, or add Hulu for just $1 more per month. If you want to go ad-free, it costs $21 per month. You can also watch Season 3 on Hulu if you like.

Can you watch episodes of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 3 for free?

No, unfortunately, neither Disney+ nor Hulu offers a free trial so you’ll need a paid subscription on either platform to watch Season 3 of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians.’ The cheapest way to watch it is with a $12 per month subscription to Disney+.

Watch the trailer for ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 3

What you need to know about ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 3

Season 3 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” adapts “The Titan’s Curse,” the third book in Rick Riordan’s bestselling series. This time, Annabeth has been captured by the forces of Kronos, and Percy sets out to rescue her. With Grover by his side and some unlikely new allies joining the quest, Percy must free a goddess in chains, face a dangerous prophecy, and stop the fall of Olympus.

The third season brings back Walker Scobell, Leah Sava’ Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, and Tamara Smart, with Levi Chrisopulos also starring. This installment also introduces several important new characters from Riordan’s mythology, including Nico and Bianca di Angelo, played by Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie, as well as Dafne Keen as Artemis and Saara Chaudry as Zoë Nightshade. The divine cast expands with Ming-Na Wen as Hera, Kate McKinnon as Aphrodite, and Jennifer Beals as Demeter. As Percy and his friends grow older, the series promises a darker, more mature adventure, with the growing threat of Kronos and the Great Prophecy raising the stakes considerably.