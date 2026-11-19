‘Percy Jackson’ Season 3 sends Percy on his biggest rescue yet
‘Percy Jackson’ Season 3 sends Percy on his biggest rescue yet
Based on Rick Riordan’s third book, ‘The Titan’s Curse,’ the new season raises the stakes for Percy and his friends.
“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is back for Season 3… but someone very important is missing. When the new season drops with the first two episodes on Friday, Nov. 20 on Disney+ and Hulu, Percy and the gang will be racing to rescue the captured Annabeth from the forces of Kronos. Season 3 is based on The Titan’s Curse by Rick Riordan — the third book in the series — and things are getting serious. Here’s how to watch Season 3 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.” You can check out the new season with a subscription to Disney+.
How to watch ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 3
- When: Premieres Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, at 3:01 a.m. ET
- TV: Disney+
- Stream: Watch with a subscription to Disney+.
- From anywhere: Watch with a subscription to a VPN.
Everything you need to know about ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 3
When will episodes of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 3 come on Disney+?
You can watch the first two episodes of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Season 3 on Friday, Nov. 20. After that, you get two new episodes every week, with the season finale set for Dec. 11. There are eight episodes total in the third season, so only four weeks to wait!
What is the complete release schedule for ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 3
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Episode
|Outlet
|Friday, Nov. 20
|3:01 a.m.
|Episode 1: My Rescue Operation Goes Very Wrong
|Disney+, Hulu
|3:01 a.m.
|Episode 2: An Old Dead Friend Comes to Visit
|Disney+, Hulu
|Friday, Nov. 27
|3:01 a.m.
|Episode 3: I Learn How to Grow Zombies
|Disney+, Hulu
|3:01 a.m.
|Episode 4: We Visit the Junkyard of the Gods
|Disney+, Hulu
|Friday, Dec. 4
|3:01 a.m.
|Episode 5: I Have a Dam Problem
|Disney+, Hulu
|3:01 a.m.
|Episode 6: I Wrestle Santa’s Evil Twin
|Disney+, Hulu
|Friday, Dec. 11
|3:01 a.m.
|Episode 7: I Put on A Few Million Extra Pounds
|Disney+, Hulu
|3:01 a.m.
|Episode 8: The Gods Vote How to Kill Us
|Disney+, Hulu
Why do we recommend Disney+ for watching ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 3?
Disney+ is the main home for the show. You can watch Season 3, along with the two previous seasons with a subscription that starts at $12 per month for the Basic plan with ads, or add Hulu for just $1 more per month. If you want to go ad-free, it costs $21 per month. You can also watch Season 3 on Hulu if you like.
Can you watch episodes of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 3 for free?
No, unfortunately, neither Disney+ nor Hulu offers a free trial so you’ll need a paid subscription on either platform to watch Season 3 of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians.’ The cheapest way to watch it is with a $12 per month subscription to Disney+.
Disney+
Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages. It is notable for its popular original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”
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The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $189.99 / year ($15.83/mo.).
If you’d like to add Hulu, you can bundle the two services as well, but Disney+ is also continuing to integrate the two, which will soon be an all-in-one offering.
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Disney+ most recently raised prices on September 23, 2026 — the fourth time in as many years.
The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles, including the entire Disney Vault.
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ streaming movie listings.
Watch the trailer for ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 3
What you need to know about ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 3
Season 3 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” adapts “The Titan’s Curse,” the third book in Rick Riordan’s bestselling series. This time, Annabeth has been captured by the forces of Kronos, and Percy sets out to rescue her. With Grover by his side and some unlikely new allies joining the quest, Percy must free a goddess in chains, face a dangerous prophecy, and stop the fall of Olympus.
The third season brings back Walker Scobell, Leah Sava’ Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, and Tamara Smart, with Levi Chrisopulos also starring. This installment also introduces several important new characters from Riordan’s mythology, including Nico and Bianca di Angelo, played by Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie, as well as Dafne Keen as Artemis and Saara Chaudry as Zoë Nightshade. The divine cast expands with Ming-Na Wen as Hera, Kate McKinnon as Aphrodite, and Jennifer Beals as Demeter. As Percy and his friends grow older, the series promises a darker, more mature adventure, with the growing threat of Kronos and the Great Prophecy raising the stakes considerably.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Percy Jackson is on a dangerous quest. Outrunning monsters and outwitting gods, he must journey across America to return Zeus’s master bolt and stop an all-out war. With the help of his friends Annabeth and Grover, Percy’s journey will lead him closer to the answers he seeks: how to fit into a world where he feels out of place, and who he’s destined to be.