Justin Golba is a Kent State graduate and long-time sports reporter who covers Ohio State, hosts the "Bucketheads" college basketball podcast, and works in the golf industry. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Administration.

It might not be the Avengers, but the endgame has arrived for the Sidelined franchise. “Sidelined 3: End Game,” debuting on Thursday, Nov. 26, on Tubi, follows USC quarterback Drayton Lahey as he chases a Heisman Trophy and the love of his life in New York City. This movie follows the first two installments in the franchise, “Sidelined: The QB and Me” and “Sidelined 2: Intercepted. Just like the first two movies, you can watch this for free on the ad-supported streamer. Don’t miss any of the on- or off-field drama by watching for free on Tubi.

How to watch ‘Sidelined 3: End Game’

Everything you need to know about ‘Sidelined 3: End Game’

How to watch ‘Sidelined 3: End Game’

How to watch ‘Sidelined 3: End Game’ When does ‘Sidelined 3: End Game’ come out?

When does ‘Sidelined 3: End Game’ come out? Why watch ‘Sidelined 3: End Game’ on Tubi?

Why watch ‘Sidelined 3: End Game’ on Tubi? Can you watch ‘Sidelined 3: End Game’ for free?

Can you watch ‘Sidelined 3: End Game’ for free? Watch the trailer for ‘Sidelined 3: End Game’

Watch the trailer for ‘Sidelined 3: End Game’ What is ‘Sidelined 3: End Game’ about?

When does ‘Sidelined 3: End Game’ premiere on Tubi?

“Sidelined 3: End Game” premieres Thursday, Nov. 26 at 3:01 a.m. ET, exclusively on Tubi. Since this is a standalone movie, the full film will be available to stream right away once it drops. All you have to do is hit play! You can take some time from real football to watch this as you enjoy your Thanksgiving celebrations.

Why do we recommend Tubi for watching ‘Sidelined 3: End Game’?

For two simple reasons: “Sidelined 3: End Game” is a Tubi exclusive, so there is no other way to watch the final film in the trilogy. However, there’s no real reason not to watch it on Tubi, as the Fox-owned streamer is totally free. You don’t need to sign up for a trial, enter a credit card, or remember to cancel later. You just watch the movie with occasional commercial interruptions.

Can you watch ‘Sidelined 3: End Game’ for free?

Technically, you can only watch it for free. Tubi is totally free to use, and “Sidelined 3: End Game” will stream with ads. There’s no paid tier and no ad-free option, but the trade-off is easy access. If you’re looking for an easy watch that doesn’t cost anything, this one checks the box.

Watch TubiTV.com Tubi Tubi is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 200,000+ movies and TV episodes - more than any other streaming service. Its ad breaks are shorter and less frequent than most free services. Fox executives have called their service “TV on steroids.” … The service includes 55+ live news channels affiliated with NBC, FOX, Cox Media Group, Hearst, and Scripps. Local affiliates provide coverage in most major media markets. Tubi’s programming includes films and television series from Fox Entertainment, MGM, Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., NBCUniversal, Disney, and more. Watch Free TubiTV.com

Watch the trailer for ‘Sidelined 3: End Game’

What is ‘Sidelined 3: End Game’ about?

“Sidelined 3: End Game” follows USC quarterback Drayton Lahey as he heads to New York City as a Heisman Trophy hopeful. However, he may not be there just for football. Somewhere in the city is his former high school sweetheart, Dallas Bryan, who is building her new career, navigating her love life alongside Skyler, chasing her dreams, and not looking back. Now, in the city that never sleeps and with everything on the line, Drayton has one shot to prove he’s not just chasing a trophy… he’s chasing the one who got away.

The main cast features Noah Beck as Drayton, Siena Agudong as Dallas, Charlie Gillespie as Skylar, and the supporting cast features Drew Ray Tanner, Jason Fernandes, Asia Lizardo, Kolton Stewart, Sage Linder, and Sarah Levy.