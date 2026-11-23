It’s time to get in the Christmas spirit with ‘The Buffalo Miracle’
It’s time to get in the Christmas spirit with ‘The Buffalo Miracle’
The documentary tells the true story of strangers and an unexpected Christmas miracle inside a McDonald’s.
It may only be November, but Christmas is right around the corner, and if you’re from Upstate New York, “The Buffalo Miracle” is one of the best ways to get in the spirit. The documentary premieres on HBO and HBO Max on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 9 p.m. ET. “The Buffalo Miracle” is the latest installment in HBO’s “NFL Shorts” documentary series and tells the true story of strangers and an unexpected Christmas miracle inside a McDonald’s. We recommend watching with a subscription to HBO Max.
How to watch ‘The Buffalo Miracle’
- When: Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET
- TV: HBO, HBO Max
- Stream: Watch with a subscription to HBO Max.
- From anywhere: Watch with a subscription to a VPN.
Everything you need to know about ‘The Buffalo Miracle’
When does ‘The Buffalo Miracle’ premiere?
“The Buffalo Miracle” will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET.
Why watch ‘The Buffalo Miracle’ on HBO Max?
HBO Max is the exclusive on-demand home of “The Buffalo Miracle”. The streamer also offers a huge selection of Warner Bros. movies, HBO original TV shows, content from Food Network, HGTV, and Magnolia Network, and more.
Can you watch ‘The Buffalo Miracle’ for free?
No, HBO Max does not offer a free trial for new subscribers who sign up directly. New customers who sign up for HBO Max through Prime Video can enjoy a seven-day free trial, but this is a limited-time offer and can end without warning.
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library and exclusive Max Originals. There are hubs for content from TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Discovery, TCM, Cartoon Network, Travel Channel, ID, and more. Watch hit series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more. Within HBO Max, B/R Sports allows users to watch live NBA, MLB, NHL, March Madness, and NASCAR events.
HBO Max has three tiers: an ad-supported plan for $10.99, an ad-free plan for $18.49, and the ultimate tier that includes 4K for $22.99.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
You can choose to add HBO Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or other Live TV providers.
Watch the trailer for ‘The Buffalo Miracle’
What is ‘The Buffalo Miracle’ about?
“The Buffalo Miracle” tells the extraordinary true story of strangers who found shelter, friendship, and an unexpected Christmas miracle inside a McDonald’s that refused to close when a historic blizzard devastated Buffalo, New York.
In December 2022, a catastrophic blizzard with hurricane-force winds and over four feet of snow caused a complete shutdown of infrastructure and emergency services in the Buffalo region. At the height of the storm on Christmas Eve, a longtime McDonald’s manager made a heroic decision to defy corporate rules and keep her restaurant open as a refuge for people who had lost power and needed food and warmth.
As police desperately try to rescue survivors in whiteout conditions, an unlikely group finds shelter inside the McDonald’s – an injured single father caring for his infant daughter, a young man with Down syndrome spending his first Christmas away from his mother, a bride-to-be and her fiancé separated from their families, and immigrant nail salon owners unable to speak a word of English.
As the deadly storm rages, the strangers gather around a laptop to watch the Buffalo Bills take on the Chicago Bears, finding hope and comfort in a team that, like them, won’t make it home for Christmas morning. The story is told through firsthand accounts from blizzard survivors and hand-drawn animation that brings it to life.
The Buffalo Miracle
Follow the unfolding of a catastrophic blizzard that swiftly buried the city of Buffalo in snow and darkness, cutting power, heat, and visibility to residents trapped at home and on roads. A McDonald’s manager breaks protocol to create an impromptu refuge, people instantly mobilize to rescue their neighbors, and a community comes together in the most unexpected Christmas Eve celebration.