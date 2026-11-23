Justin Golba is a Kent State graduate and long-time sports reporter who covers Ohio State, hosts the "Bucketheads" college basketball podcast, and works in the golf industry. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Administration.

It may only be November, but Christmas is right around the corner, and if you’re from Upstate New York, “The Buffalo Miracle” is one of the best ways to get in the spirit. The documentary premieres on HBO and HBO Max on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 9 p.m. ET. “The Buffalo Miracle” is the latest installment in HBO’s “NFL Shorts” documentary series and tells the true story of strangers and an unexpected Christmas miracle inside a McDonald’s. We recommend watching with a subscription to HBO Max.

How to watch ‘The Buffalo Miracle’

Everything you need to know about ‘The Buffalo Miracle’

How to watch ‘The Buffalo Miracle’

How to watch ‘The Buffalo Miracle’ When does ‘The Buffalo Miracle’ premiere?

When does ‘The Buffalo Miracle’ premiere? Why watch ‘The Buffalo Miracle’ on HBO Max?

Why watch ‘The Buffalo Miracle’ on HBO Max? Can you watch ‘The Buffalo Miracle’ for free?

Can you watch ‘The Buffalo Miracle’ for free? Watch the trailer for ‘The Buffalo Miracle’

Watch the trailer for ‘The Buffalo Miracle’ What is ‘The Buffalo Miracle’ about?

When does ‘The Buffalo Miracle’ premiere?

“The Buffalo Miracle” will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET.

Why watch ‘The Buffalo Miracle’ on HBO Max?

HBO Max is the exclusive on-demand home of “The Buffalo Miracle”. The streamer also offers a huge selection of Warner Bros. movies, HBO original TV shows, content from Food Network, HGTV, and Magnolia Network, and more.

Can you watch ‘The Buffalo Miracle’ for free?

No, HBO Max does not offer a free trial for new subscribers who sign up directly. New customers who sign up for HBO Max through Prime Video can enjoy a seven-day free trial, but this is a limited-time offer and can end without warning.

Watch the trailer for ‘The Buffalo Miracle’

What is ‘The Buffalo Miracle’ about?

“The Buffalo Miracle” tells the extraordinary true story of strangers who found shelter, friendship, and an unexpected Christmas miracle inside a McDonald’s that refused to close when a historic blizzard devastated Buffalo, New York.

In December 2022, a catastrophic blizzard with hurricane-force winds and over four feet of snow caused a complete shutdown of infrastructure and emergency services in the Buffalo region. At the height of the storm on Christmas Eve, a longtime McDonald’s manager made a heroic decision to defy corporate rules and keep her restaurant open as a refuge for people who had lost power and needed food and warmth.

As police desperately try to rescue survivors in whiteout conditions, an unlikely group finds shelter inside the McDonald’s – an injured single father caring for his infant daughter, a young man with Down syndrome spending his first Christmas away from his mother, a bride-to-be and her fiancé separated from their families, and immigrant nail salon owners unable to speak a word of English.

As the deadly storm rages, the strangers gather around a laptop to watch the Buffalo Bills take on the Chicago Bears, finding hope and comfort in a team that, like them, won’t make it home for Christmas morning. The story is told through firsthand accounts from blizzard survivors and hand-drawn animation that brings it to life.