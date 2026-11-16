Justin Golba is a Kent State graduate and long-time sports reporter who covers Ohio State, hosts the "Bucketheads" college basketball podcast, and works in the golf industry. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Administration.

“The Circle” is back and is coming to Hulu. After seven seasons on Netflix, the show is airing season 8 on Hulu. The Netflix iteration of the series ran for seven seasons between 2020 and 2024 and on June 10, 2026, it was announced that the series will move to Hulu and begin airing in November. “The Circle” Season 8 premieres Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 12:01 a.m. ET, on Hulu and beginning with the premiere, “The Circle” will debut three new episodes weekly, airing Tuesday through Thursday for five weeks, all the way to the season finale on Friday, Dec. 18. You can watch the whole series with a subscription to Hulu.

How to watch ‘The Circle’ Season 8

Everything you need to know about ‘The Circle’ Season 8

How to watch ‘The Circle’ Season 8

How to watch ‘The Circle’ Season 8 When does ‘The Circle’ Season 8 air?

When does ‘The Circle’ Season 8 air? Why watch ‘The Circle’ Season 8 on Hulu?

Why watch ‘The Circle’ Season 8 on Hulu? Can you watch ‘The Circle’ Season 8 for free?

Can you watch ‘The Circle’ Season 8 for free? Watch the trailer for ‘The Circle’ Season 8

Watch the trailer for ‘The Circle’ Season 8 What is ‘The Circle’ about?

When will episodes of ‘The Circle’ Season 8 come out?

“The Circle” premieres on Hulu on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Beginning with the premiere on Nov. 17, “The Circle” will debut three new episodes weekly, airing Tuesday through Thursday for five weeks, culminating in the season finale on Friday, Dec. 18.

What is the full episode release schedule of ‘The Circle’?

Date Time (ET) Episode Outlet Tuesday, Nov. 17 9:01 p.m. Episode 1 Hulu Wednesday, Nov. 18 9:01 p.m. Episode 2 Hulu Thursday, Nov. 19 9:01 p.m. Episode 3 Hulu Tuesday, Nov. 24 9:01 p.m. Episode 4 Hulu Wednesday, Nov. 25 9:01 p.m. Episode 5 Hulu Thursday, Nov. 26 9:01 p.m. Episode 6 Hulu Tuesday, Dec. 1 9:01 p.m. Episode 7 Hulu Wednesday, Dec. 2 9:01 p.m. Episode 8 Hulu Thursday, Dec. 3 9:01 p.m. Episode 9 Hulu Tuesday, Dec. 8 9:01 p.m. Episode 10 Hulu Wednesday, Dec. 9 9:01 p.m. Episode 11 Hulu Thursday, Dec. 10 9:01 p.m. Episode 12 Hulu Tuesday, Dec. 15 9:01 p.m. Episode 13 Hulu Wednesday, Dec. 16 9:01 p.m. Episode 14 Hulu Thursday, Dec. 17 9:01 p.m. Episode 15 Hulu Friday, Dec. 18 9:01 p.m. Episode 16 Hulu

Why do we recommend Hulu for watching ‘The Circle’ Season 8’?

We recommend Hulu because it’s the main place to stream “The Circle” in the United States. You can watch the first three episodes, and if you enjoy that, stay on for the entire show. Hulu costs $12 per month with ads or $19 per month without ads. You can sign up for the plan if you enjoy the show.

If you subscribe to both Hulu and Disney+, you will be able to stream the episodes inside Disney+ as well, but you do need to be signed up for both to do so.

Can you watch ‘The Circle’ Season 8 for free?

Technically, no. Hulu doesn’t currently offer a free trial with its regular on-demand plans, so you’ll need a paid subscription to watch “The Circle”. The cheapest option is Hulu’s ad-supported plan for $12 per month.

However, a number of live TV streaming services that offer free trials include the Disney Bundle. So, since “The Circle” is dropping three episodes a week, you can sign up for the three-day trial via Hulu + Live TV and watch the first part of the show. If you like it, you can sign up for Hulu after the free trial ends.

Watch the trailer for ‘The Circle’ Season 8

What is ‘The Circle’ about?

“The Circle” is a game series based around social media and features contestants who live in different apartments in a complex isolated from the outside world and each other. The players only communicate through a social media platform called “The Circle”, as they compete to be deemed the most popular in the group.

As they communicate through “The Circle”, players can portray themselves as whoever they wish. Throughout the course of the competition, players are “blocked” from “The Circle” until only one remains and wins the cash prize. The format has been compared to Big Brother and Catfish.