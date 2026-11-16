Don’t miss the return of the iconic reality competition, ‘The Circle’
Don’t miss the return of the iconic reality competition, ‘The Circle’
One of the most unique reality competition series created is back and is coming to Hulu for Season 8
“The Circle” is back and is coming to Hulu. After seven seasons on Netflix, the show is airing season 8 on Hulu. The Netflix iteration of the series ran for seven seasons between 2020 and 2024 and on June 10, 2026, it was announced that the series will move to Hulu and begin airing in November. “The Circle” Season 8 premieres Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 12:01 a.m. ET, on Hulu and beginning with the premiere, “The Circle” will debut three new episodes weekly, airing Tuesday through Thursday for five weeks, all the way to the season finale on Friday, Dec. 18. You can watch the whole series with a subscription to Hulu.
How to watch ‘The Circle’ Season 8
- When: Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. ET
- TV: Hulu
- Stream: Watch with a subscription to Hulu.
- From anywhere: Watch with a subscription to a VPN.
Everything you need to know about ‘The Circle’ Season 8
When will episodes of ‘The Circle’ Season 8 come out?
“The Circle” premieres on Hulu on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Beginning with the premiere on Nov. 17, “The Circle” will debut three new episodes weekly, airing Tuesday through Thursday for five weeks, culminating in the season finale on Friday, Dec. 18.
What is the full episode release schedule of ‘The Circle’?
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Episode
|Outlet
|Tuesday, Nov. 17
|9:01 p.m.
|Episode 1
|Hulu
|Wednesday, Nov. 18
|9:01 p.m.
|Episode 2
|Hulu
|Thursday, Nov. 19
|9:01 p.m.
|Episode 3
|Hulu
|Tuesday, Nov. 24
|9:01 p.m.
|Episode 4
|Hulu
|Wednesday, Nov. 25
|9:01 p.m.
|Episode 5
|Hulu
|Thursday, Nov. 26
|9:01 p.m.
|Episode 6
|Hulu
|Tuesday, Dec. 1
|9:01 p.m.
|Episode 7
|Hulu
|Wednesday, Dec. 2
|9:01 p.m.
|Episode 8
|Hulu
|Thursday, Dec. 3
|9:01 p.m.
|Episode 9
|Hulu
|Tuesday, Dec. 8
|9:01 p.m.
|Episode 10
|Hulu
|Wednesday, Dec. 9
|9:01 p.m.
|Episode 11
|Hulu
|Thursday, Dec. 10
|9:01 p.m.
|Episode 12
|Hulu
|Tuesday, Dec. 15
|9:01 p.m.
|Episode 13
|Hulu
|Wednesday, Dec. 16
|9:01 p.m.
|Episode 14
|Hulu
|Thursday, Dec. 17
|9:01 p.m.
|Episode 15
|Hulu
|Friday, Dec. 18
|9:01 p.m.
|Episode 16
|Hulu
Why do we recommend Hulu for watching ‘The Circle’ Season 8’?
We recommend Hulu because it’s the main place to stream “The Circle” in the United States. You can watch the first three episodes, and if you enjoy that, stay on for the entire show. Hulu costs $12 per month with ads or $19 per month without ads. You can sign up for the plan if you enjoy the show.
If you subscribe to both Hulu and Disney+, you will be able to stream the episodes inside Disney+ as well, but you do need to be signed up for both to do so.
Can you watch ‘The Circle’ Season 8 for free?
Technically, no. Hulu doesn’t currently offer a free trial with its regular on-demand plans, so you’ll need a paid subscription to watch “The Circle”. The cheapest option is Hulu’s ad-supported plan for $12 per month.
However, a number of live TV streaming services that offer free trials include the Disney Bundle. So, since “The Circle” is dropping three episodes a week, you can sign up for the three-day trial via Hulu + Live TV and watch the first part of the show. If you like it, you can sign up for Hulu after the free trial ends.
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like “Only Murders in the Building,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
It offers a good selection of current TV shows, and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC and Fox, and cable channels like FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a base plan for $11.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their ad-free plan for $18.99 a month. For $89.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals, and regional sports networks.
Watch the trailer for ‘The Circle’ Season 8
What is ‘The Circle’ about?
“The Circle” is a game series based around social media and features contestants who live in different apartments in a complex isolated from the outside world and each other. The players only communicate through a social media platform called “The Circle”, as they compete to be deemed the most popular in the group.
As they communicate through “The Circle”, players can portray themselves as whoever they wish. Throughout the course of the competition, players are “blocked” from “The Circle” until only one remains and wins the cash prize. The format has been compared to Big Brother and Catfish.
The Circle
Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward $100,000.