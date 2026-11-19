Don’t miss unparalleled access to the F1: Academy with this new documentary
Don’t miss unparalleled access to the F1: Academy with this new documentary
The Pursuit: F1 Academy features rising generation of women making their mark on the track and in F1
Follow the progress of one of the fastest-growing sports organizations in the world. “The Pursuit: F1 Academy” is a new documentary special about F1 Academy, the all-female racing series launched by F1 to develop and prepare young women for advancement to higher levels of motorsport. “The Pursuit: F1 Academy” will debut on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9:01 p.m. ET on Disney+ and you can watch “The Pursuit: F1 Academy” exclusively with a subscription to Disney+.
How to watch ‘The Pursuit: F1 Academy’
- When: Premieres Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, at 9:01 p.m. ET
- TV: Disney+
- Stream: Watch with a subscription to Disney+.
- From anywhere: Watch with a subscription to a VPN.
Everything you need to know about ‘The Pursuit: F1 Academy’
When does ‘The Pursuit: F1 Academy’ release?
Disney+ will release the documentary “The Pursuit: F1 Academy” on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 9:01 p.m. ET. The documentary. It releases ahead of the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, which takes place from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21. The special will also stream on the ESPN App later this year.
Why watch ‘The Pursuit: F1 Academy’ on Disney+?
“The Pursuit: F1 Academy” is part of the growing library of live and event-driven sports programming and is a Disney+ exclusive. That means viewers will have to stream the documentary with a Disney+ subscription. As mentioned above, the special will also stream on the ESPN App later this year.
Can you watch ‘The Pursuit: F1 ACADEMY’ for free?
Disney+ does not currently offer a free trial, so there is no way to stream “The Pursuit: F1 Academy” for free. The cheapest plan the streamer offers is the ad-supported Basic tier for $12.49 per month, but starting at $13 per month, viewers can bundle Disney+ with Hulu. However, if you pay for the monthly subscription, you get a growing slate of live and event-driven sports programming on Disney+.
Disney+
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Watch a preview for ‘The Pursuit: F1 Academy’
Learn more about ‘The Pursuit: F1 Academy’
“The Pursuit: F1 Academy” is a new documentary special about F1 Academy, the all-female racing series launched by F1 to develop and prepare young women for advancement to higher levels of motorsport, and will debut exclusively on Disney+ globally on November 19, ahead of the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 19-21.
“The Pursuit: F1 Academy” offers unparalleled behind-the-scenes access to the 2025 F1 Academy season, following a group of elite female drivers, including Doriane Pin, Maya Weug, Chloe Chambers and Alisha Palmowski. They navigate the pressures of competition and the personal sacrifices required to break into F1. In May 2025, Netflix released a seven-episode docuseries called F1: The Academy. It followed the 2024 season and was produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine. That was a seven-episode docuseries that focused on 15 young female drivers in the sport.
The Pursuit: F1 ACADEMY
Offering unparalleled behind-the-scenes access to the 2025 F1 ACADEMY season, follow a group of elite female drivers, including Doriane Pin, Maya Weug, Chloe Chambers and Alisha Palmowski, as they navigate the pressures of competition and the personal sacrifices required to break into one of the most demanding sports in the world.