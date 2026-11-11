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‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’ is here

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’ is here

The newest installment of the reality show franchise promises new scandals, secrets, and bombshells.

Justin Golba
Justin Golba is a long-time sports reporter, writing for outlets such as Land-Grant Holy Land, AmateurGolf.com, and various newspapers. As an avid TV and movie watcher, he brought his writing to The Streamable to help the cord-cutters navigate the streaming world.
Read full bio ›
Justin Golba
Justin Golba is a Kent State graduate and long-time sports reporter who covers Ohio State, hosts the "Bucketheads" college basketball podcast, and works in the golf industry. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Administration.
Justin Golba is a Kent State graduate and long-time sports reporter who covers Ohio State, hosts the "Bucketheads" college basketball podcast, and works in the golf industry. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Administration.

The Secret Lives are heading to the West Coast. “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County” is a new group of dynamic young women and a spin-off of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” The newest show, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County,” premieres Thursday, Nov. 12, at 12:01 a.m. ET, and you can watch the whole series with a subscription to Hulu.

How to watch ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’

Everything you need to know about ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’

When will episodes of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’ come out?

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County” premieres on Hulu on Thursday, Nov. 12, and all 10 episodes will be released at once, so you can binge the show or watch it at whatever pace you want.

Why do we recommend Hulu for watching ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’?

We recommend Hulu because it’s the main place to stream “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County” in the United States. You can watch the first episode, and if you enjoy that, stay on for the entire show. Hulu costs $12 per month with ads or $19 per month without ads. You can sign up for the plan and if you enjoy the show, you can watch all five seasons of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” as well, which has 45 more episodes combined.

If you subscribe to both Hulu and Disney+, you will be able to stream the episodes inside Disney+ as well, but you do need to be signed up for both to do so.

Can you watch ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’ for free?

Technically, no. Hulu doesn’t currently offer a free trial with its regular on-demand plans, so you’ll need a paid subscription to watch “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County”. The cheapest option is Hulu’s ad-supported plan for $12 per month.

However, a number of live TV streaming services that offer free trials include the Disney Bundle. So, since “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County” is dropping all 10 episodes at once, you can sign up for the three-day trial via Hulu + Live TV, and watch all of the series before the free trial ends.

Sign Up
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Hulu

Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like “Only Murders in the Building,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

It offers a good selection of current TV shows, and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC and Fox, and cable channels like FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.

The service has a base plan for $11.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their ad-free plan for $18.99 a month. For $89.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals, and regional sports networks.

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$11.99+ / month
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Watch the trailer for ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’

What is ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’ about?

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County” is a new group of young mothers in Orange County who collide in a community where beliefs are not just their religion; they are their identity. While some defend their way of life, fighting against modernity, others embrace change, becoming a platform to disrupt the status quo. Scandals and secrets will be revealed, facades will crumble, and families and friendships will change forever on both sides of the battlefield as this group of strong, game-changing influencers comes together to build their answer to #MomTok.

The series cast includes Ashleigh Pease, Aspyn Ovard, Avery Woods, Bobbi Althoff, Jen Affleck, Jordan McClanahan, Madison Bontempo, McCall DaPron, and Salomé Andrea.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County

November 12, 2026

A new group of dynamic young mothers in Orange County collide in a community where beliefs are not just their religion; they are their identity. While some defend their way of life, fighting against modernity, others embrace change, becoming a platform to disrupt the status quo. Scandals and secrets will be revealed, facades will crumble, and families and friendships will change forever on both sides of the battlefield as this group of strong, game-changing influencers comes together to build their answer to #MomTok.

Justin Golba
Justin Golba is a long-time sports reporter, writing for outlets such as Land-Grant Holy Land, AmateurGolf.com, and various newspapers. As an avid TV and movie watcher, he brought his writing to The Streamable to help the cord-cutters navigate the streaming world.
Read full bio ›
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