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The cannibal cult chaos isn’t over just yet – “Yellowjackets” will be back for its fourth and final season on Paramount+ beginning on Friday, Nov. 20, with the Season 4 premiere making its linear TV debut on Showtime on Sunday, Nov. 22. After a record-breaking third season full of mind games, pit traps, and emotional body blows, the show is headed into its wildest chapter yet to close out its run. We’ve got dead girls talking, survivors unraveling, and a whole lot of unanswered questions left in the snow. We recommend watching “Yellowjackets” Season 4 with a subscription to Paramount+.

How to watch ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4

Everything you need to know about ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4:

How to watch ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4

How to watch ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4 When will ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4 air?

When will ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4 air? Can you watch ‘Yellowjackets’ for free?

Can you watch ‘Yellowjackets’ for free? Watch the teaser for ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4

Watch the teaser for ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4 What is ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4 about?

What is ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4 about? Who is in ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4?

Who is in ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4? How can you watch previous seasons of ‘Yellowjackets’?

When will episodes of ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4 come on Paramount?

The fourth and final season of the beloved creepy thriller will premiere on Paramount+ on Friday, Nov. 20, at 3:01 a.m. ET. It will then make its linear debut on Showtime two days later on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. ET. The remainder of the 10-episode season will follow the same release pattern, with the series finale on Paramount+ on Friday, Jan. 22, and on Showtime on Sunday, Jan. 24.

What is the full episode release schedule for ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4?

Date Time (ET) Episode Outlet Friday, Nov. 20 3:01 a.m. Episode 1: Hivemind Paramount+ Sunday, Nov. 22 9 p.m. Episode 1: Hivemind Showtime Friday, Nov. 27 3:01 a.m. Episode 2: Human Interest Paramount+ Sunday, Nov. 29 9 p.m. Episode 2: Human Interest Showtime Friday, Dec. 4 3:01 a.m. Episode 3: TBA Paramount+ Sunday, Dec. 6 9 p.m. Episode 3: TBA Showtime Friday, Dec. 11 3:01 a.m. Episode 4: TBA Paramount+ Sunday, Dec. 13 9 p.m. Episode 4: TBA Showtime Friday, Dec. 18 3:01 a.m. Episode 5: TBA Paramount+ Sunday, Dec. 20 9 p.m. Episode 5: TBA Showtime Friday, Dec. 25 3:01 a.m. Episode 6: TBA Paramount+ Sunday, Dec. 27 9 p.m. Episode 6: TBA Showtime Friday, Jan. 1 3:01 a.m. Episode 7: TBA Paramount+ Sunday, Jan. 3 9 p.m. Episode 7: TBA Showtime Friday, Jan. 8 3:01 a.m. Episode 8: TBA Paramount+ Sunday, Jan. 10 9 p.m. Episode 8: TBA Showtime Friday, Jan. 15 3:01 a.m. Episode 9: TBA Paramount+ Sunday, Jan. 17 9 p.m. Episode 9: TBA Showtime Friday, Jan. 22 3:01 a.m. Episode 10: TBA Paramount+ Sunday, Jan. 24 9 p.m. Episode 10: TBA Showtime

Will you be able to watch ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4 for free?

Unfortunately, Paramount+ does not currently offer a free trial. But stay tuned in the lead-up to the season premiere. Since it is timed closely with Black Friday, there could be deals coming that allow you to check out at least one or two episodes without paying a penny.

Watch the teaser for ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4

What is ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4 about?

Season 4 of “Yellowjackets” picks up right where the chaos left off — with the teens on the verge of being rescued and the adult survivors turning on each other. After Natalie’s satellite phone call goes through in the Season 3 finale, the group’s long-overdue extraction from the wilderness is finally within reach.

But getting out won’t be simple — especially with tensions flaring and the body count still rising. In the ‘90s timeline, expect fallout from Mari’s death, more crumbling loyalty, and even greater paranoia as survival mode gives way to power struggles. And since we already know the group makes it through two winters, Season 4 is likely to show just how close to the edge they get before help arrives.

In the present day, Shauna’s been abandoned by her family, blamed for Van’s death, and left with no allies — unless she decides to team up with her enemy, Melissa. Taissa and Misty are officially working together to take Shauna down, and Callie may have unknowingly inherited the wilderness’s twisted legacy.

With Lottie dead and the group fractured, every survivor is facing consequences for their past, and trust is a luxury no one can afford. The creators have hinted at a five-season plan, so Season 4 looks like the tipping point — where secrets unravel, new allegiances form, and whatever’s still haunting them from the woods finally starts pushing back.

Who is in ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4?

Season 4 of “Yellowjackets” is expected to bring back most of the key players from Season 3 — both in the wilderness and in the present day. That includes Melanie Lynskey and Sophie Nélisse as Shauna, Christina Ricci and Samantha Hanratty as Misty, Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Taissa, and Sophie Thatcher as Natalie. You can also expect the return of Liv Hewson as Van, Courtney Eaton as Lottie, Sarah Desjardins as Callie, and Ashley Sutton as Hannah.

There’s no official cast list yet, but Hilary Swank (who debuted in Season 3 as adult Melissa) could play a bigger role this time around. Elijah Wood, Joel McHale, and Jenna Burgess are also likely to return. And while some characters were killed off — like Van, Coach Ben, and Mari — that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of them. With a show this eerie and surreal, the dead rarely stay gone for long.

Spoiler Alert. There are spoilers below for Season 3 of ‘Yellowjackets.’

Season 3 of “Yellowjackets” ends with blood on the snow, secrets ripped wide open, and a desperate call for help that might finally lead to rescue. Teen Natalie climbs a ridge with a rigged satellite phone — fixed in secret with Misty and Van — and finally reaches someone on the other end. Meanwhile, back at camp, Mari draws the queen of hearts, gets hunted, and falls into the same trap Travis once set for Lottie.

It confirms what many suspected from the pilot: Mari is Pit Girl, and Shauna, now fully embracing her role as the Antler Queen, leads the others in eating her. In the present day, Shauna’s unraveling. Her daughter Callie accidentally kills Lottie; Jeff and Callie leave her behind, and she writes a letter vowing to “take it back,” convinced that becoming her wilderness self is the answer.

The adult survivors aren’t doing much better. Taissa, wrecked by Van’s death, eats her heart as a tribute and blames Shauna for everything that’s gone wrong. She teams up with Misty — who also wants payback — to take Shauna down. That alliance sets up a fractured front among the original group, while Melissa is still on the run and may return as an unlikely ally to Shauna. In the past, Akilah poisons the animals to trigger another hunt, then realizes she’s just been a pawn in Lottie’s manipulation. And with Natalie’s distress call now answered, the countdown to their discovery has started — but not everyone’s making it out. Season 3 leaves nearly every character backed into a corner, and it’s clear Season 4 won’t be about survival anymore — it’s about reckoning.

How can you watch previous seasons of ‘Yellowjackets’?

Need a quick survival refresher before the next descent into chaos? You can stream all three seasons of “Yellowjackets” right now on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. Whether you’re revisiting the pit girl mystery, reliving the group’s spiral into wilderness madness, or catching up on the fallout in the present day, it’s all there and ready to binge. A subscription to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME costs $13 per month and gives you full access to every twisted, bloody, antler-crowned moment.