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Having a library card is a way to unlock untold adventures beyond count, in every possible genre. But physical media like books are not the only things you can enjoy with a library card; you can also use it to access free streaming services like Libby and Hoopla, both of which let library card holders stream digital media as well.

But what are the differences between Hoopla and Libby? Are they basically the same, or do you need to ensure you have both to get the fullest benefits from your library card? We’ll explain what you need to know about the differences between Hoopla and Libby, and whether you should choose between them or get both services below!

Libby versus Hoopla: everything you need to know

What is Hoopla?

What is Hoopla? What is Libby?

What is Libby? What does Hoopla have that Libby doesn’t?

What does Hoopla have that Libby doesn’t? What features do Libby and Hoopla both have?

What features do Libby and Hoopla both have? Does Hoopla or Libby have a higher borrowing limit?

Does Hoopla or Libby have a higher borrowing limit? Do you need a library card to use Libby and Hoopla?

Do you need a library card to use Libby and Hoopla? How to use Libby and Hoopla

How to use Libby and Hoopla Should you choose Libby or Hoopla?

What is Hoopla?

Hoopla is a streamer that teams with local library districts around the United States to allow library cardholders to borrow movies and TV shows, eBooks, audiobooks, comics, music, and magazines digitally. Availability of titles will vary from library to library, and customers are usually allowed to borrow between three and 10 items per month — these limits are also set by each library, since the libraries themselves pay Hoopla for media usage.

What is Libby?

Libby is similar to Hoopla, in that it allows viewers to digitally borrow media from their local libraries. Unlike Hoopla, however, Libby is more tightly focused on books, offering a huge selection of eBooks, audiobooks, and digital magazines, but omitting other kinds of content.

What does Hoopla have that Libby doesn’t?

Hoopla allows viewers to stream TV shows and movies, in addition to eBooks, audiobooks, and magazines. Readers in some locations will be able to find limited video streaming options in the Libby Extras feature, but others will find that the service does not have any TV or movie streaming options.

Hoopla not only has shows and movies, but it also has a feature called BingePass that lets viewers watch curated collections of TV episodes or movies — including full seasons of some titles — as much as they want while using only one borrow. BingePasses can be used to watch content from streamers like Curiosity Stream and Hallmark+ at no cost.

What features do Libby and Hoopla both have?

Both Libby and Hoopla have a good selection of features that make them excellent for use at home or on the go, including:

Availability on Android and iOS devices.

Ability to download titles for offline use.

No subscription fees.

Access to a large selection of eBooks, audiobooks, and digital magazines.

Does Hoopla or Libby have a higher borrowing limit?

That all depends on your local library district, which sets the borrowing limit. Some users of Hoopla and Libby will only get a couple of borrows per month, while others may get 10 or more — check with your local library for more details on borrowing limits in your region.

Do you need a library card to use Libby and Hoopla?

Yes, you will need a library card to use either Libby or Hoopla. Both streamers are tied to your local library district, and the content you’ll be able to use with both streamers will depend on what your library offers through them. Click here for more details on getting a new library card.

How to use Libby and Hoopla

If you’re ready to download Libby and/or Hoopla and start using your library card to enjoy digital media wherever you can take your mobile device, let The Streamable help you get started.

Should you choose Libby or Hoopla?

In all honesty, there’s really no reason to choose between Hoopla and Libby. Borrowers can use both services at no extra cost, and you may find that both have content the other does not in your area. If that’s the case, you should definitely keep both Hoopla and Libby handy.

In general, Hoopla is better for viewers who want to use their library card to stream video, since it has the more extensive offering of TV shows and movies. But both streamers include access to audiobooks, eBooks, and digital magazines, and voracious readers who bump against their borrowing limit on one of these services will be best served by having Hoopla and Libby.