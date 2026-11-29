Religion can often have its biggest impact at a time when people are coming of age: high school, college, etc. That’s definitely the case in “The Body.” The Netflix series follows a Catholic high school dance team during a Halloween initiation ritual that puts someone in a coma. And from there, it all gets weird. You get psychological horror, messy teenage relationships, and questions about what’s real and isn’t. And if you loved it, here are the shows to watch next.

The Body November 11, 2026 On Halloween night, an all-girls dance squad tumbles into Catholic guilt, unholy desires and ghostly visions when an initiation goes to hell.

This was one of my favorite shows of the year. I’m a big Stephen King fan, but haven’t actually read this book. It doesn’t matter, though, because Mike Flanagan’s eight-episode adaptation of “Carrie” stands completely on its own. Summer H. Howell is incredible as Carrie White, who’s raised by her religiously fanatical mother, Margaret (Samantha Sloyan), until her father dies and she ends up in high school. Things don’t go well, as she gets bullied and humiliated by Chris Hargensen (Alison Thornton)… that is, until she realizes she has telekinetic powers and starts to hit back.

For “The Body” fans, you’ll want to know that Quinn Shephard cited the 1976 “Carrie” film as direct inspiration for her show. Both Carrie and Lisbeth come from religiously sheltered homes and just want to be accepted. And both face the full force of teenage cruelty, while their powers (and the horror in each show) become a reaction to that cruelty. Carrie’s powers are far more explicit, though, than Lisbeth’s (if you really think she has them), and “Carrie” is more of a tragedy. But there’s so much overlap here that you should definitely check it out.

Carrie October 7, 2026 After her father’s sudden, untimely death thrusts her into the unforgiving ecosystem of public high school, Carrie is forced to navigate a viral bullying scandal that tears through her community, the relentless pressure and casual cruelty of the social‑media age, and the awakening of mysterious telekinetic powers that rise alongside her adolescence.

Try out: ‘Yellowjackets’

There’s not a much more engaging premise than a high school girls’ soccer team crash-landing in the wilderness and being forced to survive for 19 months. That’s “Yellowjackets” in a nutshell, except you also get to see the lives of the survivors 25 years later, and just how much those months impact their lives now. Personally, I love the soccer team’s storyline. Those are the scenes I lean into, as their situation is about as desperate as it gets. They have to find food and shelter, and survive the grueling winter months in Canada’s wilderness.

Just like “The Body,” you get the teenage dynamics of an athletic team… and how it turns dangerous after a traumatic event (coma vs. plane crash). There are visions in both shows, and each one gives the seer a spiritual influence over the group. And you’re never sure if what you’re seeing is really supernatural, or just a broken character interpreting reality in a different way. Now, I find “Yellowjackets” much scarier. There’s graphic horror on top of the physical survival element. And of course, you also spend time with the adult survivors who are dealing with their own issues.

Yellowjackets November 14, 2021 This equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama tells the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later.

Watch next: ‘Under the Bridge’

If you’re really craving more Quinn Shephard, then watch “Under the Bridge” next. This one is inspired by the real-life killing of 14-year-old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta) in British Columbia in 1997. After her ultra-religious Jehovah’s Witness upbringing, Reena just wants to fit in with a group of girls led by Josephine Bell (Chloe Guidry) from the foster care group home. That goes very wrong, and a writer (Riley Keough) and a local cop (Lily Gladstone) pick up the trail to find out what happened and why.

Just like Lisbeth in “The Body,” Reena comes from a strict religious household and is drawn to girls who seem to have the freedom she’s never had. She wants to dress like them, party with them, and be part of their inner circle. And in both shows, you get to see how much power the popular girls have over someone who’s desperate to fit in. The big difference is that “Under the Bridge” doesn’t need visions or supernatural forces to make things scary. It’s about how quickly jealousy, gossip, and the need to impress your friends can turn into something horrible. And knowing it actually happened makes it that much harder to watch.

Under the Bridge April 17, 2024 Fourteen-year old Reena Virk went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Through the eyes of Rebecca Godfrey and a local police officer, learn the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder — revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.

Wild card pick: ‘Midnight Mass’

I know Mike Flanagan mostly for his Stephen King adaptations, but he also created a pretty underrated horror show called “Midnight Mass” on Netflix. It’s a miniseries that follows recovering alcoholic Riley Flynn (Zach Gilford) as he returns home to his isolated island town at the same time as priest Father Paul Hill (Hamish Linklater) arrives. From there, miracles start popping up, and the community devotes itself to the church, led by the fanatic Bev Keane (Samantha Sloyan).

Just like in “The Body,” things get scary when people start thinking all this weird stuff happening around them is the work of God. And the more people buy into it, the harder it becomes for anyone to question what’s going on. Bev is a lot like Lisbeth in that she figures out how to use people’s faith to get them to do what she wants. Now, there’s no high school drama or teenage romance here. “Midnight Mass” deals more with getting older, making peace with the mistakes you’ve made, and figuring out what you believe in. It takes a few episodes to really get going, but once you see where Flanagan is taking things, it gets pretty creepy.

Midnight Mass September 24, 2021 The arrival of a charismatic young priest brings glorious miracles, ominous mysteries and renewed religious fervor to a dying town desperate to believe.

More to watch after finishing ‘The Body’:

The Wilds December 11, 2020 A group of teen girls from different backgrounds must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they’ve all endured. But there’s just one twist… these girls did not end up on this island by accident.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina October 26, 2018 Magic and mischief collide as half-human, half-witch Sabrina navigates between two worlds: mortal teen life and her family’s legacy, the Church of Night.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin July 28, 2022 Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls finds themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago, as well as their own.