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What happens when a movie star and a billionaire entrepreneur get divorced? “War.” And what’s miserable for them is actually a lot of fun for us. The series on HBO Max has its season finale on Thursday, Nov. 19, and there’s been no shortage of backstabbing, corporate politics, affairs, and rich-people-tearing-each-other-apart drama. Dominic West and Sienna Miller are so much fun in this one, willing to go as far as necessary to win their brutal divorce settlement. If you liked watching the power plays and legal warfare, there’s plenty more where that came from with these other picks. Here’s what to watch next if you loved “War.”

WAR October 2, 2026 An anthology series set in the elite world of London law following two rival firms, Cathcarts and Taylor & Byrne, as they face off in a different headline-making legal battle each season.

London is a fun place for rich people to tear each other apart. And it gets even more fun when it’s family. “The Split” follows Nicola Walker as Hannah Stern, a divorce lawyer who quits her family’s law firm for a competitor’s, putting her head-to-head with her own mother, Ruth (Deborah Findlay), and her sister, Nina (Annabel Scholey).

It takes place in the same world as “War” — London’s high-end divorce industry, where lawyers and clients will do whatever it takes to win. But where “War” is more of a legal thriller, “The Split” spends a bit more time on the emotional cost of going to war with family. It’s a little warmer and more personal, too, so if you liked the romantic subplots in “War” as much as the sabotage, this is a great next watch.

The Split April 24, 2018 The Defoes, a family of female divorce lawyers, are forced to face their past following the return of their estranged father after a 30 year absence.

Try out: ‘The Good Wife’

Scandal is at the heart of a great legal drama, and that’s just how “The Good Wife” gets going. Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies) is a stay-at-home mom… until her high-profile state’s attorney husband, Peter Florrick (Chris Noth) gets caught up in a prostitution and political corruption scandal. Now, to make ends meet for her family, she dusts off her law degree and heads back to the courtroom after 13 years.

What’s fun about this is that “War” creator George Kay has actually said that “The Good Wife” was an inspiration for his show. It’s a similar world, obviously, and just like Cathcarts & Sons and Taylor & Byrne in “War,” Alicia’s law firm has the same kind of ambitious, ruthless people fighting for clients, control, and influence. But instead of one big divorce battle, “The Good Wife” gives you a different case each week, with larger character arcs over the course of seven great seasons.

Watch next: ‘Industry’

Swap out the courtroom in “War” for an investment bank, and you pretty much have “Industry.” It’s set in London’s financial district, and follows Harper Stern (Myha’la), an American, who tries to make a name for herself surrounded by countless others looking for the same. There’s all the well-dressed, wealthy clients you have in “War,” the same fancy offices and battle for social status where everyone pretends it doesn’t matter when it matters enormously.

Harper is a lot of fun to watch, as she’s absolutely ruthless. She takes risks, constantly manipulates her colleagues to her advantage, and will backstab anyone to win. And she sets a tone that is more aggressive than “War.” It’s more sexual, more cynical, but the corporate side of struggling for power in an industry where money is everything makes it a great match for “War” fans.

Wild card pick: ‘Billions’

“Billions” is one of my favorite shows in this genre, and much of that is due to Paul Giamatti. I’ve always loved him — he’s so quick to explode, like he’s always simmering right at the edge. In “Billions,” he’s perfect as federal prosecutor Chuck Rhoades. And who is he after? Bobby “Axe” Axelrod, played by Damian Lewis. He’s a billionaire hedge fund manager operating right on the edge of legality. And he hates Chuck just as much as Chuck hates him. They’re at war, using money, legal tactics, personal secrets — all of it to get an edge on the other. The twist? Chuck’s wife, Wendy, works for Axe as the in-house psychiatrist and performance coach.

So, you get the same type of world as “War,” except it’s not husband vs. wife but financier vs. prosecutor. It’s the same ultra-rich world, with fancy houses and billions in cash. “Billions” is less personal, though — it’s a battle of egos between two men instead of a divorce drama with a lot of personal betrayal. Still, the financial strategy, sabotage schemes, and psychological warfare have a lot of overlap with “War.”

More to watch after finishing ‘War’:

A Very British Scandal December 26, 2021 The true story of a duchess publicly shamed in a high society divorce that gripped the nation.

Damages July 24, 2007 Damages is an American legal thriller television series created by the writing and production trio of Daniel Zelman and brothers Glenn and Todd A. Kessler. The plot revolves around the brilliant, ruthless lawyer Patty Hewes and her protégée, recent law school graduate Ellen Parsons. Each season features a major case that Hewes and her firm take on, while also examining a chapter of the complicated relationship between Ellen and Patty. The first two seasons center around the law firm Hewes & Associates. Later seasons center more on Patty and Ellen’s relationship as Ellen begins to distance herself from Hewes & Associates and begins an independent career. Live 1 Audience directv.com 5-Day Trial DIRECTV Entertainment

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