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One of Netflix’s most popular sci-fi titles of all time has set the release date for its second season. It’s been over two years since “3 Body Problem” dropped its first season on the world’s largest streamer, and ever since, fans have been anxiously awaiting Season 2. Netflix has finally revealed the release date for Season 2 of “3 Body Problem,” which is dropping in the first weeks of 2027.

Key Details: At long last: Season 2 of “3 Body Problem” hits Netflix on Jan. 14.

Season 2 of “3 Body Problem” hits Netflix on Jan. 14. Trilogy: The show’s creators have confirmed the show will follow the structure of the novels it’s adapted from.

The show’s creators have confirmed the show will follow the structure of the novels it’s adapted from. Going cosmic: The story of “3 Body Problem” expands significantly in Season 2.

Netflix will release Season 2 of “3 Body Problem” on Thursday, Jan. 14. That’s two months short of a three-year gap between Seasons 1 and 2, but as its creators David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo have explained, the expansion of the story in Season 2 means greater challenges for the production.

“The story gets really wild in the best possible way,” he said at the time. “With something that’s that wild, there are a lot of choices to be made and a lot of things to be figured out. We’ve been putting our heads together to figure them out recently, especially the past couple of months.”

Indeed, Season 2 of “3 Body Problem” will see an alien invasion on its way to Earth. Humanity rises to the stars and embarks on a mission that will span centuries, but the only hope for humanity’s survival may be a secret buried so deeply in one man’s mind that it might never emerge.

Watch the teaser for ‘3 Body Problem’ Season 2

The show’s creators have confirmed that “3 Body Problem” will run for three seasons, following the narrative structure of the novel trilogy the series is adapted from. The books were written by Cixin Liu and have sold more than 30 million copies worldwide combined.

Viewers will be able to watch “3 Body Problem” on every Netflix plan, starting with the Standard with Ads tier. This plan costs $9 per month, and viewers who want to upgrade to ad-free service will have to jump all the way up to the Standard tier at $20 per month.