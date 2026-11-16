Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

Perhaps no show has unsettled its audience quite so successfully over the past 15 years as “Black Mirror.” The dystopian sci-fi anthology series is officially returning for an eighth season, and a new report indicates that viewers may just be able to expect that season to arrive on Netflix before the end of the coming year.

Key Details: It’s begun: Season 8 of “Black Mirror” is in production.

Season 8 of “Black Mirror” is in production. Leaning in: The show’s creator wants the new season to be a step up from previous years.

The show’s creator wants the new season to be a step up from previous years. Been a while: Season 7 of “Black Mirror” was released in April 2025.

Variety was first to report that “Black Mirror” Season 8 was officially in production. It’s not yet known exactly when Season 8 of the show will officially arrive on Netflix, but the wait could be shorter for fans.

In fact, Season 8 of “Black Mirror” started shooting this summer, which means principal photography must be fairly close to completion, if it has not wrapped already. There are no details regarding the plot of this season of the show, but it’s sure to be more mind-bending than ever before if series creator Charlie Brooker gets his way.

Brooker promised this year that the show “will return, and hopefully it’ll be more ‘Black Mirror’ than ever.” He is writing and executive producing Season 8, so he will have a large hand in bringing those hopes to fruition, and the show will leave more gaping jaws than ever before.

Season 7 of “Black Mirror” was released on Netflix in April 2025. Such a two-year turnaround between seasons is fairly standard for Netflix, even if such a long wait risks losing viewership. Netflix is banking on viewers returning to “Black Mirror,” even with a lengthy delay between new episodes.