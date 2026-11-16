 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Bluesky Streamline Icon: https://streamlinehq.comBluesky

Add The Streamable as a preferred source on Google to see more streaming news and deals.

Netflix

Netflix officially begins production on ‘Black Mirror’ Season 8

Netflix officially begins production on ‘Black Mirror’ Season 8

The dystopian anthology series is officially underway on its eighth batch of episodes.

David Satin
David Satin has been a dedicated News Writer at The Streamable since 2022, covering a wide range of stories in the entertainment and streaming industries. With years of experience writing online, David previously worked as a list writer for Screen Rant, where he gained recognition for his extensive coverage of sci-fi and fantasy genres. His ability to break and analyze major stories has made him a trusted voice in the streaming world. Over the course of his career, Satin has become an integral part of The Streamable team, contributing to some of the most impactful stories in the industry.
Read full bio ›
David Satin
Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.
Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

Perhaps no show has unsettled its audience quite so successfully over the past 15 years as “Black Mirror.” The dystopian sci-fi anthology series is officially returning for an eighth season, and a new report indicates that viewers may just be able to expect that season to arrive on Netflix before the end of the coming year.

Key Details:

  • It’s begun: Season 8 of “Black Mirror” is in production.
  • Leaning in: The show’s creator wants the new season to be a step up from previous years.
  • Been a while: Season 7 of “Black Mirror” was released in April 2025.

Variety was first to report that “Black Mirror” Season 8 was officially in production. It’s not yet known exactly when Season 8 of the show will officially arrive on Netflix, but the wait could be shorter for fans.

In fact, Season 8 of “Black Mirror” started shooting this summer, which means principal photography must be fairly close to completion, if it has not wrapped already. There are no details regarding the plot of this season of the show, but it’s sure to be more mind-bending than ever before if series creator Charlie Brooker gets his way.

Brooker promised this year that the show “will return, and hopefully it’ll be more ‘Black Mirror’ than ever.” He is writing and executive producing Season 8, so he will have a large hand in bringing those hopes to fruition, and the show will leave more gaping jaws than ever before.

Season 7 of “Black Mirror” was released on Netflix in April 2025. Such a two-year turnaround between seasons is fairly standard for Netflix, even if such a long wait risks losing viewership. Netflix is banking on viewers returning to “Black Mirror,” even with a lengthy delay between new episodes.

Black Mirror

December 4, 2011

Twisted tales run wild in this mind-bending anthology series that reveals humanity’s worst traits, greatest innovations and more.

David Satin
David Satin has been a dedicated News Writer at The Streamable since 2022, covering a wide range of stories in the entertainment and streaming industries. With years of experience writing online, David previously worked as a list writer for Screen Rant, where he gained recognition for his extensive coverage of sci-fi and fantasy genres. His ability to break and analyze major stories has made him a trusted voice in the streaming world. Over the course of his career, Satin has become an integral part of The Streamable team, contributing to some of the most impactful stories in the industry.
Read full bio ›
Facebook LinkedIn Reddit

Add The Streamable as a preferred source on Google to see more streaming news and deals.

DIRECTV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.