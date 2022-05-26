Amazon Aiming to Create NFL Alternate Broadcast with Pat McAfee

It appears that landing the exclusive Thursday night NFL broadcast rights wasn’t enough for Amazon. Having already landed Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit to lead the “Thursday Night Football” broadcasting booth, Prime Video is hoping to launch an alternate broadcast of its NFL games in the same vein as ESPN’s “ManningCast,” according to a report from Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy.

According to McCarthy, the streaming service has landed on former NFL punter, radio and podcast host, and WWE color commentator Pat McAfee as its ideal host. While nothing has been finalized — especially considering McAfee’s current hectic schedule — sources tell FOS that the project is something that would fit into the rising media star’s plans.

Having previously called college football games for ESPN, McAfee has said on his radio show that he doesn’t currently have the time to do football color commentary full-time, given the travel and prep required. However, with the more free-wheeling, laid-back style of alternative broadcasts, he could host a potential “McAfeeCast” from the same Indianapolis studio that he broadcasts his radio show from while welcoming in guests via Zoom or satellite.

While the concept of alternate broadcasts is not new, it grew to phenomenon status when Super Bowl-winning brothers Peyton and Eli Manning began hosting fun, pseudo-sports-related broadcasts of ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” games. The success of the shows has led the worldwide leader in sports to expand their partnership with Peyton’s Omaha Productions to bring alternate broadcasts to a myriad of other sports programming.

Given his experience as an All-Pro punter, color commentator, and Wrestlemania match-winning wrestler, this seems like an ideal fit for both McAfee and Amazon. FOS notes that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recently commented, “I really believe that Amazon Prime’s going to change the way people watch football.”

While adding a McAfeeCast might not be revolutionary on its face, the host’s personality, experiences, and dedicated following could allow Amazon to make a sizeable splash when football finally dives into streaming head first.