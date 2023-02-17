AMC Networks Streaming Subscriber Total Rises to 11.8 Million; Future of Company Still Unknown
While 2022 was not a particularly good year for the AMC Networks as the company began canceling shows from its multiple cable networks and streaming services including some that had already been filmed. This week, AMC named Kristin Dolan — the wife of AMC chairman James Dolan — the new CEO; the company's fourth in 18 months. On Friday, the company released its earnings report for the final quarter of 2022 and AMC significantly beat expectations as subscriber totals continued to grow.
The company’s combined streaming services of AMC+, Acorn TV, ALLBLK, Shudder, and Sundance Now added 700,000 new subscribers during Q4 to bring its total to 11.8M, representing a 23.7% year-over-year increase as the streamers ended 2021 with 9 million subscribers. The company does not break down the subscriber totals for each individual service, but did report that during Q4 2022, streaming revenues increased 41% and for the year, rose 35% to $502 million.
AMC Networks is looking to write down $400 million to help offset losses from its linear TV channels, and has been cutting shows that were already renewed or filmed in order to do so. Last month, AMC shelved Season 2 of the Courtney B. Vance-led drama “61st Street” despite the fact that it had already been filmed. Just a few days later, the network canceled animated drama “Pantheon” even though it had already been renewed for a second season.
The financial difficulties at the company and the musical chairs in the CEO position has caused many analysts to wonder if the company — and its deep well of archival prestige TV content — could be sold for parts or even purchased outright by a media entity looking to expand in streaming.
-
AMC+
AMC+ is a premium streaming bundle that includes the best from AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited containing original, award-winning series, popular movies, festival favorites, plus horror, sci-fi, true crime, and thrillers. You can subscribe to AMC+ for $8.99 / month or save over 40% with the annual plan for $59.88 / year.
If you are a Prime Video subscriber, subscribing through that platform allows you to watch either in Prime Video or on the AMC+ app.
-
Acorn TV
Acorn TV is an excellent choice for viewing television programming (and the occasional film) produced outside the United States, primarily content from the United Kingdom. The service also creates original content and has a library of hundreds of TV shows. Of particular note are their award-winning mysteries and dramas. Easy on the wallet, a monthly subscription allows for simultaneous streams from up to four devices, all commercial-free. There are no options for offline download, however, and the service only allows for one profile. While Acorn TV is largely safe for all ages, there is no content geared specifically for children. As such, the service does not provide any parental controls.
-
ALLBLK
ALLBLK a video streaming service that focuses on modern Black TV and film with a long list of new originals, exclusives, independent features, popular network TV, nostalgic Black cinema, stage plays, and lots more. There are about 200+ titles in total.
A monthly subscription costs $5.99/month and an annual subscription is $59.99/year. You can also get the channel as an add-on within Amazon Prime Video after a 7-day free trial. While there are no offline downloads, subscribers can stream on as many devices at a time as they want.
The service was previously called UMC - The Urban Movie Channel.
-
Shudder
Shudder is a streaming video service specializing in horror, thriller and supernatural fiction titles. The service has a vast library of both classic and contemporary films as well as new, original programming such as Wolf Creek, and Slaxx. Shudder also benefits from content courtesy of AMC including Eli Roth's History of Horror and fan-favorite zombie survival series The Walking Dead. The platform is available to users in the U.S., Canada, the UK, New Zealand, Australia, and Ireland.
Shudder is available at a subscription rate of $5.99 / month. However, a subscription of $56.99 / year upfront works out to $4.75 a month for those who are confident in their unwavering appetite for quirky slashers and genre-bending sci-fi.
We recommend adding Shudder as a channel through Amazon Prime Video for maximum flexibility.