AMC+ to Stream IFC Films Immediately Following Theatrical Release

The goal for all streaming entities these days appears to be to keep all of their homemade content and intellectual property under their own corporate umbrellas, and on Tuesday, that trend continued as IFC Films announced that, beginning on May 6, their movies would air on AMC+ immediately following their theatrical runs.

The Pay 1 deal, which means that AMC+ will have exclusivity on the films once their theatrical windows end, will see the streamer get movies from multiple AMC Networks-owned studios, including IFC Films, IFC Midnight, RLJE Films, and Shudder. The films will stream for 90 days and, in some cases, will include day-and-date releases as well.

Starting next week, AMC+ will premiere a new movie every Friday, opening with IFC Films’ “Clean” starring Oscar-winner Adrien Brody on May 6. Other upcoming releases will include thriller “Catch the Fair One” on May 13, Karen Gillan and Aaron Paul’s “Dual” on May 20, and horror film “A Banquet” on May 27.

The last Friday of every month will be known as “The Final Friday” and will focus on a new horror title from Shudder.

“AMC+ subscribers love great storytelling,” the streamer’s general manager Courtney Thomasma said. “From heart-pounding thrillers to heartfelt character studies, our members enjoy discovering and recommending the latest in television and film – as evidenced by tremendous engagement we saw around our Friday night film releases last year.”

In the final two months of 2021, AMC+ experimented with exclusive streaming premieres, and according to the platform, it resulted in the service’s three most-watched films of the year, including their biggest hit “Silent Night” starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Goode.

Previously IFC Films had output deals with Showtime and Hulu.