‘Amsterdam’ Starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington Coming to HBO Max on Dec. 6

HBO Max is adding another new release, just in time for the holiday season. “Amsterdam,” which features an impressive cast that includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Ed Begley Jr., Rami Malek, and Robert De Niro, will be available to stream on HBO Max on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

“Amsterdam” follows three friends — a doctor, a nurse, and a lawyer — who become prime suspects in the murder of U.S. Senator Bill Meekins in the 1930s. The film is based on the so-called Business Plot, a real conspiracy hatched in 1933 to overthrow President Franklin Roosevelt and install a fascist dictator in his place.

Sign Up $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Get 16% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

Watch the trailer for ‘Amsterdam’:

The Dec. 6 release means that “Amsterdam” will have had a theatrical window of 60 days, yet another data point that suggests that Warner Bros. Discovery has no hard-and-fast rule for when movies will hit its streaming service. “Don't Worry Darling” recently landed on HBO Max after 45 days, while the Baz Luhrmann-helmed biopic “Elvis” got 70 days in theaters, while the animated “DC League of Super Pets” got 59 days.

The amount of time the movie would spend in theaters was not the only cause for speculation regarding “Amsterdam’s” journey to streaming. There was also reason to wonder which service the movie would end up on, as it was distributed by 20th Century Studios, which has been owned by Disney since 2019. That led many to wonder if the movie would end up on Hulu.

However, thanks to a complex agreement between Disney and WBD stemming from Disney’s purchase of FOX in 2019, HBO Max gets exclusive streaming rights to approximately half of 20th Century’s releases, while the other 50% will be shared with Disney+ and/or Hulu once the films finish their theatrical windows. That deal ends at the end of the year, so “Amsterdam” will likely be one of the last 20th Century Studio movies to head to HBO Max.

The film was not popular amongst critics, and it currently sits at 33% on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. As usual, audiences were more forgiving, with 62% of those who saw the film saying that they liked it. The cast alone makes the film an intriguing option, and viewers who skipped it in theaters will be able to decide for themselves on Tuesday, Dec. 6 if they’re subscribed to HBO Max.