‘Best Christmas Ever’ Returns to AMC+ on Nov. 29 with New, Classic Holiday Content

David Satin

It’s Thanksgiving week in the U.S., but many are already looking ahead to the holidays. The premium cable network AMC and its sibling streaming service AMC+ are definitely gearing up for the Christmas season, and they want to make it as memorable as possible with their “Best Christmas Ever” lineup of Christmas and holiday movies.

AMC+ will be the exclusive streaming home of “Christmas With the Campbells,” which will get a day-and-date theatrical and streaming premiere on Dec. 2. In the film, when Jesse (Britney Snow) gets dumped right before the holidays by her boyfriend Shawn (Alex Moffat), his parents (Julia Duffy and George Wendt) convince her to still spend Christmas with them, and Shawn’s handsome cousin (Justin Long), while Shawn is away.

Other holiday films on AMC+ in December include the premieres of Shudder’s holiday slasher flick “Christmas Bloody Christmas” (in theaters and on AMC+ on Dec. 9), the new Anna Gunn thriller “The Apology” (in theaters and on AMC+ Dec. 16), holiday romance “Saving Christmas Spirit” (Dec. 23), and last year’s No. 1 AMC+ exclusive film “Silent Night.”

Check below for a full list of the over 600 hours worth of Christmas movies coming to AMC and AMC+ between Nov. 29 and Dec. 25.

Family Friendly Christmas and Holiday Movies Coming to AMC and AMC+ For ‘Best Christmas Ever’

  • Addams Family Values
  • The Addams Family
  • The American President
  • Caddyshack
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
  • Ghostbusters (1984)
  • Grease
  • The Great Outdoors
  • Groundhog Day
  • Happy Feet
  • The Karate Kid (1984)
  • Nanny McPhee
  • Nanny McPhee Returns
  • The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
  • The Nut Job
  • Planes, Trains & Automobiles
  • The Princess Bride
  • Sister Act
  • Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
  • Spaceballs
  • Uncle Buck
  • Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

All Other Movies in the ‘Best Christmas Ever’ Lineup

  • 12 Dates of Christmas
  • The Apology (AMC+ EXCLUSIVE)
  • Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
  • Christmas Bloody Christmas (AMC+ EXCLUSIVE)
  • The Christmas Shoes
  • Christmas with the Campbells (AMC+ EXCLUSIVE)
  • Christmas with the Kranks
  • A Dennis The Menace Christmas
  • A Different Kind of Christmas
  • Edward Scissorhands
  • Elf
  • The Family Man
  • The First Christmas: The Story of the First Christmas Snow
  • Four Christmases
  • Fred Claus
  • Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
  • Ghostbusters II
  • Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer
  • Jack Frost (1979)
  • Jack Frost (1998)
  • Legend of Frosty the Snowman
  • The Leprechauns’ Christmas Gold
  • The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus
  • The Little Drummer Boy Book II
    -Love Actually
  • Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You
  • Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
  • National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
  • Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
  • Pinocchio’s Christmas
  • The Polar Express
  • Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
  • Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July
  • Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
  • Samantha: An American Girl Holiday
  • Saving Christmas Spirit (AMC+ EXCLUSIVE)
  • The Sons of Mistletoe
  • Surviving Christmas
  • To Grandmother’s House We Go
  • ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
  • White Christmas
  • Wish for Christmas
  • The Year Without a Santa Claus
AMC+

AMC+ is a premium streaming bundle that includes the best from AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited containing original, award-winning series, popular movies, festival favorites, plus horror, sci-fi, true crime, and thrillers. You can subscribe to AMC+ for $8.99 / month or save over 40% with the annual plan for $59.88 / year.

If you are a Prime Video subscriber, subscribing through that platform allows you to watch either in Prime Video or on the AMC+ app.

