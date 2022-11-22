‘Best Christmas Ever’ Returns to AMC+ on Nov. 29 with New, Classic Holiday Content

It’s Thanksgiving week in the U.S., but many are already looking ahead to the holidays. The premium cable network AMC and its sibling streaming service AMC+ are definitely gearing up for the Christmas season, and they want to make it as memorable as possible with their “Best Christmas Ever” lineup of Christmas and holiday movies.

AMC+ will be the exclusive streaming home of “Christmas With the Campbells,” which will get a day-and-date theatrical and streaming premiere on Dec. 2. In the film, when Jesse (Britney Snow) gets dumped right before the holidays by her boyfriend Shawn (Alex Moffat), his parents (Julia Duffy and George Wendt) convince her to still spend Christmas with them, and Shawn’s handsome cousin (Justin Long), while Shawn is away.

Other holiday films on AMC+ in December include the premieres of Shudder’s holiday slasher flick “Christmas Bloody Christmas” (in theaters and on AMC+ on Dec. 9), the new Anna Gunn thriller “The Apology” (in theaters and on AMC+ Dec. 16), holiday romance “Saving Christmas Spirit” (Dec. 23), and last year’s No. 1 AMC+ exclusive film “Silent Night.”

Check below for a full list of the over 600 hours worth of Christmas movies coming to AMC and AMC+ between Nov. 29 and Dec. 25.

Family Friendly Christmas and Holiday Movies Coming to AMC and AMC+ For ‘Best Christmas Ever’

Addams Family Values

The Addams Family

The American President

Caddyshack

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Ghostbusters (1984)

Grease

The Great Outdoors

Groundhog Day

Happy Feet The Karate Kid (1984)

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee Returns

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature

The Nut Job

Planes, Trains & Automobiles

The Princess Bride

Sister Act

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

Spaceballs

Uncle Buck

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

All Other Movies in the ‘Best Christmas Ever’ Lineup