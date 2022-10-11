Best Streaming Device Deals for Amazon Early Access Sale 2022: Up to 50% Off Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV for Fall Prime Day

Amazon is kicking off its all-new Early Access Sale savings extravaganza on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and there are some amazing deals for cord-cutters, including huge discounts on streaming devices. Their fall Prime Day also brings all-time lows to Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV streaming devices.

To be eligible for these deals, customers must be Prime members, but if you’re not one already, have no fear, because you can get a a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime, which will allow you take advantage of all of their 2022 Early Access Sale deals.

Apple TV Early Access Sale 2022 Deals

Apple TV Early Access Sale 2022 Deals Fire TV Early Access Sale 2022 Deals

Fire TV Early Access Sale 2022 Deals Roku Early Access Sale 2022 Deals

Roku Early Access Sale 2022 Deals Google TV Early Access Sale 2022 Deals

Apple TV Early Access Sale 2022 Deals

At just $109.99, the Apple TV 4K is the lowest price it has ever been, matching Amazon Prime Day earlier this year.

The price for the latest model of Apple TV 4K (32GB) has dropped to just $109.99 on Amazon, down $70 from its normal price tag of $179. If you prefer the 64GB version, it is also $70 off at just $129.99.

As a bonus, the deal comes with three months of Apple TV+ free for new subscribers.

The new Apple TV 4K, includes the all-new Siri Voice Remote and supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. The device is one of the most powerful streaming players available. The Apple TV 4K also has built-in Siri support, which allows users to search and control apps by using their voice.

Fire TV Early Access Sale 2022 Deals

The lowest-priced Fire TV during the Early Access Sale Amazon Fire TV Stick for $19.99, which is normally $39.99. That’s just a few dollars more than it was during Prime Days this past summer.

If you want a streaming device that offers the full cinematic experience at home complete with 4K and Dolby Vision, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is just $24.99, a $25 savings from the normal $49.99 price point.

The top-of-the-line Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is also on sale for just $34.99, down from $54.99, matching Prime Day 2022. One of the biggest discounts is on the previous generation of Amazon Fire TV Cube, which, at just $59.99, is over 40% off its $119.99 price. The device combines an Amazon Echo and Fire TV in a single device.

Roku Early Access Sale 2022 Deals

Not to be outdone by Amazon, Roku has some amazing deals for Amazon’s Early Access Sale. The company’s best value is on the Roku Express 4K+ and Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which — at $24.99 and $29.99 respectively — are at all-time low prices. These are the same prices that were offered during Black Friday 2021 and Prime Day 2022.

For the sale kicking off on Tuesday though, the Roku Streambar hits its lowest price ever at just $79.99. The device combines a soundbar and a Roku streaming player all in one.

Google TV Early Access Sale 2022 Deals

If you want to save on an Android TV device, you can get the Chromecast with Google TV for just $40 -– a 20% savings from the normal $50 price tag.