‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Heading to Disney+ in February

The new year has barely begun, but Disney+ wants to be sure to start 2023 on the right foot. The service has announced that it will be streaming the newest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” starting on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

The film focuses on the citizens of Wakanda mourning the death of the recently departed Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa, while also dealing with a new external threat in the form of Namor, who rules an underwater kingdom. Ryan Coogler returns as the writer and director for his first movie since the original “Black Panther,” and the cast includes Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” arriving on Disney+ on Feb. 1 means it will have been in theaters for 82 days, which about two weeks longer The Streamable's prediction for the movie’s theatrical window.

This film’s window is a bit longer than what has become Disney’s standard cinema-to-streaming timeframe, at least with Marvel films. “The Eternals,” released in Nov. 2021, got a 68-day stint in theaters, and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” got 70 days exactly. “Thor: Love and Thunder” got a 62-day theatrical stay before coming to streaming about a week earlier than normal thanks to Disney+ Day in September 2022.

The big exception was “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which arrived on streaming after just 47 days earlier this spring. That film likely came available on Disney+ a little earlier because of “Love and Thunder” was released 66 days after its theatrical release. So Disney likely wanted to make room for its latest MCU installment. Also, given “Multiverse of Madness’” connection to “WandaVision” — which is a Disney+ exclusive — it didn’t hurt to have it on the platform sooner rather than later.

Disney+ has another very recent theatrical release now available to stream. “Strange World,” the latest feature film from Disney Animation, is available to stream as well; arriving on Disney+ just one month after being released in theaters. That means that families with all ages of kids will new content to watch on Disney+ throughout the month of January as “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” joins the streaming party next month.