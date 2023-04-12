Breaking: YouTube TV to Add Tennis Channel, More in Deal with Sinclair to Extend Local Coverage

While Sinclair Media Group (SMG) is having a rough go of it lately when it comes to its regional sports networks owned and operated by its Diamond Sports subsidiary, the company announced on Wednesday that one of its biggest sports channels is about to get an even wider reach. SMG announced a deal with YouTube TV that will lead to the live TV streaming service adding access to the Tennis Channel, its free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) sibling network T2, the police procedural channel CHARGE!, and reality-focused channel TBD. All of the channels will be available on the streamer beginning on June 1.

In addition, the agreement also extends the carriage agreement between SMG and YouTube for the former’s CBS and MyNetworkTV owned and operated affiliates. Sinclair also got a carriage extension for its sci-fi channel Comet.

“We are pleased to reach an agreement that brings Tennis Channel, T2 and all three of our Emerging Networks to YouTube TV, a valued partner of ours,” Sinclair’s SVP Will Bell said. “As the media landscape continues to evolve, our goal remains the same – to bring our unrivaled content to people wherever they want to experience it. With Roland-Garros kicking-off May 28th, the timing is perfect for YouTube TV customers.”

The Tennis Channel and T2 will become available to YouTube TV customers in the early stages of this year’s French Open, meaning that sports fans will be able to watch over 93% of the professional tennis events broadcast each year. The inclusion of T2 in the deal is the first reported agreement for the FAST channel following the end of its one-year exclusive period on Samsung TV Plus following its launch in March 2022.

CHARGE! is SMG’s channel focused on high-profile police procedural dramas like “CSI: NY,” “CSI: Miami,” “Without a Trace,” “CHiPs,” and more. TBD features a slate of reality-based series, including “WipeOut,” “Fear Factor,” and more.