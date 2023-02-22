Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Celebrates Black History Month with Three New Original Series

In celebration of Black History Month, the free streaming services owned by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) are premiering three new original docuseries Hip Rock Star and APX Content Ventures. Through the Redbox and Crackle apps, you can now watch the docuseries “HBCU Homecomings: The Journey to the Yard,” “The HBCU Honors Award Show,” and “Miami’s Richmond Heights: The Black Shangri-La.”

“The debut of these highly anticipated series parallel so harmoniously with the importance of telling and preserving Black history,” said Jessica Garrett Modkins, CEO and founder of Hip Rock Star and the docuseries’ executive producer, director, and writer. “It is our mission to be a catalyst for truth - to provide intentional documentation of our Black experience … Telling these stories and honoring the amazing individuals in our projects is essential to preserving our history. I am honored that we can give viewers distinctive, meaningful, and comprehensive content and entertainment that elevates our unique experiences, voices, and timeless stories surrounding the Black community.”

The new series available starting today on Redbox and Crackle include:

“HBCU Homecomings: The Journey to the Yard”: The journey of homecomings at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) is depicted in “HBCU Homecomings: The Journey to the Yard” through narration, interviews, archival photos, videos, and more. It’s all Black joy, from packing and missed flights to vehicles being towed and late-night parties. The featured institutions include Bethune Cookman University, Florida A&M University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, North Carolina A&T State University, and Jackson State University.

“The HBCU Honors Award Show”: The first-ever “HBCU Honors Award Show” honors the best and brightest HBCU alumni from a variety of sectors and presents the “Who’s Who of HBCUs.” The Black Archives-Historic Lyric Theater in Miami, Florida, served as the venue for the performance. The all-star night of Black Excellence was presented by actress and producer Wendy Raquel Robinson. Game-changers, pioneers, legends, and history-makers are honored by HBCU Honors. The celebration honors HBCU graduates who have left a lasting impression on the African community and beyond.

“Miami’s Richmond Heights: The Black Shangri-La”: Based on the book, “Images of America: Miami’s Richmond Heights”, “Miami’s Richmond Heights: The Black Shangri-La” examines the lives of early Black World War II veterans in great detail and the justification of the white developer Captain Frank C. Martin, who perpetuated social change during Jim Crow. In 1949, Martin made the audacious and controversial choice to create a self-sufficient community for these veterans. The film shows the grandchildren of the Black World War II veterans who purchased their homes in 1949. It looks at how the close-knit society helped them succeed in their chosen fields and how the legacy endures today. The financial context of the era, segregation, and civil rights will all be examined in greater detail in the documentary.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Hip Rock Star and APX Content Ventures to bring these amazing series to our viewers,” CSSE chief content officer Phil Oppenheim said. “I know our audience will find them inspiring and insightful.”

Other streamers are also celebrating Black History Month. Sling TV is celebrating Black History Month by offering subscribers a chance to watch a weekend of BET+ for free.