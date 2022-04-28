CNN+ to Shutter Thursday, Two Days Earlier than Planned; Announces Full Refund

After announcing that Warner Bros. Discovery would shut down their struggling news streaming service CNN+ after just over a month on air, the newly merged conglomerate has moved up the closing day. Originally scheduled for Saturday, April 30, WBD will now wind down the streamer on Thursday, April 28.

The company also announced that they would issue a full refund to all of the service’s subscribers, as opposed to the prorated refund that had originally been planned.

In an email sent out to subscribers, the company said, “CNN+ streaming will come to an end on April 28, 2022. If you purchased your subscription directly from us, we will be providing a full refund for your subscription fee back to your original CNN+ payment method by May 28, 2022.”

On the CNN website, the company said that the refund would be automatically sent by late May for active subscribers who subscribed directly through CNN, as well as via Amazon, Apple, Google Play, and Roku. However, subscribers who already canceled their service would need to check with Amazon, Apple, or Roku for the timeline of the refund. Google Play would also automatically refund by May 28.

Following the announcement of the streamer’s cancelation, many of the daily and weekly programs ceased production, perhaps necessitating the full refund to subscribers who were not getting the content that they had paid for through the end of the first full month.