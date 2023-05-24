Confirmed: Max Will Restore Separate Writer, Director Credits After Online Pushback Against Generic ‘Creator’ Label

Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled its new streaming platform Max on Tuesday, May 23, and although company executives have said that the launch has been “So far, so good,” a number of issues have popped up since the service became available to consumers. From some apps not automatically updating to log-in errors across multiple types of devices to potentially inappropriate content being funneled into the “Kids & Family” section despite the service looking to promote itself as family-friendly, there have been a number of bumps in the road for Max in its first few days.

Another one of those issues became a major talking point on social media on Tuesday as it was pointed out on Twitter that the new service was no longer crediting the writers and directors of TV shows and films individually, but rather had grouped them together under a more generic “Creators” label. Given that WBD is one of the major studios negotiating with both the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Directors Guild of America (DGA), many took it to be a sign of disrespect to the artists responsible for the content on the service.

However, a Warner Bros. Discovery spokesperson confirmed to The Streamable that the writers and directors would be credited separately in the service as soon as possible.

“We agree that the talent behind the content on Max deserve their work to be properly recognized,” the spokesperson said. “We will correct the credits, which were altered due to an oversight in the technical transition from HBO Max to Max and we apologize for this mistake.”

There was no timetable provided for when this change will be visible on the app.

Twitter user @JFrankensteiner pointed out the new credits setup on Tuesday night, and it quickly became a major talking point amongst artists, journalists, and fans on social media. Many saw this as yet another example of a major studio not valuing the contributions of writers and directors. The WGA is currently on strike as it fights to increase the wages for its members, which the union believes have been systematically undercut by the streaming business model and studios’ changing financial priorities.

The DGA is also preparing for a potential strike. The union’s current contract expires on June 30 the same day that SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), the union that represents TV and film actors. SAG members are currently voting to authorize a strike ahead of June 7 negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), of which WBD is a member.

Currently, Max’s “Creator” listings can be found at the bottom of the “Details” tab on every series and film. While WBD was unable to confirm a timeline for restoring the writer and director classifications, presumably, the studio still has that information from the code in HBO Max and discovery+. Although it might take the engineering teams time to build out and populate the new labels, it should be something that can be addressed relatively easily.