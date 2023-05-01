Confirmed: Sinclair Owned-ABC Affiliates Have Returned to Hulu + Live TV Following Carriage Dispute

Nearly two months ago, Hulu + Live TV stopped streaming local ABC affiliates owned by Sinclair Broadcasting Group (SBG), despite the fact that the Walt Disney Company owns both Hulu and ABC. While neither side ever spoke publicly about the cause for the service interruption, it was undoubtedly due to a carriage dispute between the two sides. Fortunately for the customers in the affected markets, Hulu confirmed to The Streamable that all Sinclair affiliates had been restored to Hulu during the month of April.

“Hulu was able to get the rights to carry the local Sinclair ABC affiliates again,” a representative for the service told The Streamable. SBG owns 34 channels that are either exclusively or partially run as affiliates of ABC — some local channels carry content from multiple networks, in the case of SBG-owned ABC affiliates, they are often paired with programming from The CW. These channels are now available to customers of Disney’s live TV streaming service once again, but starting soon they might look a little different.

This news comes as SBG prepares to shut down the news operations of at least five local affiliates later this month. While the channels will continue to air programming, rather than getting live, local news, viewers of WGFL in Gainesville, Fla.; KPTH in Sioux City, Iowa; KPTM in Omaha, Neb.; WNWO Toledo, Ohio; and KTVL in Medford, Ore. will instead be receiving news content from Sinclair’s National Desk. Though often criticized for masking right-wing talking points as news programming and commentary, the channel says that it “provides real-time national and regional news from Sinclair’s television stations across the U.S.”

Sinclair Broadcasting Group-Owned ABC Affiliates

City of license / Market Station Abilene, TX KTXS-TV Amarillo, TX–Clovis, NM KVII-TV Amarillo, TX–Clovis, NM KVIH-TV Asheville, NC–Greenville–Spartanburg, SC WLOS Birmingham–Tuscaloosa–Anniston, AL WBMA-LD Champaign–Urbana–Decatur–Springfield, IL WICS Champaign–Urbana–Decatur–Springfield, IL WICD Charleston–Huntington, WV WCHS-TV Chattanooga, TN WTVC Chico–Redding, CA KRCR-TV Columbus–Chillicothe, OH WSYX Dayton, OH WKEF Eureka–Arcata, CA KAEF-TV Florence–Myrtle Beach, SC WPDE-TV Greenville–New Bern–Morehead City, NC WCTI-TV Hayes Center, NE KWNB-TV Johnstown–Altoona, PA WATM-TV Kirksville, MO–Ottumwa, IA KTVO Lincoln–Hastings–Kearney, NE KHGI-TV Little Rock, AR KATV Lynchburg–Roanoke, VA WSET-TV McCook, NE KWNB-LD Mobile, AL–Pensacola, FL WEAR-TV North Platte, NE KHGI-CD Portland, OR KATU Rochester, NY WHAM-TV San Angelo, TX KTXE-LD Seattle–Tacoma, WA KOMO-TV St. Louis, MO KDNL-TV Traverse City–Cadillac–Cheboygan– Sault Ste. Marie, MI WGTU Traverse City–Cadillac–Cheboygan– Sault Ste. Marie, MI WGTQ Tulsa, OK KTUL Washington, DC WJLA-TV Winston-Salem–Greensboro–High Point, NC WXLV-TV

Looking to solidify its local news options, Hulu + Live TV also confirmed to The Streamable that it had reached a carriage agreement for 122 local stations owned by Nexstar. As the race to cut the cord accelerates, live streamers are trying to ensure that they have the things that have kept customers tethered to traditional TV packages for years: sports and local news. By making sure that they are able to offer as many of the local channels that air this type of programming as possible, the platforms are doing everything they can to keep consumers engaged for as long as possible.