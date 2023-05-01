 Skip to Content
Confirmed: Sinclair Owned-ABC Affiliates Have Returned to Hulu + Live TV Following Carriage Dispute

Matt Tamanini

Nearly two months ago, Hulu + Live TV stopped streaming local ABC affiliates owned by Sinclair Broadcasting Group (SBG), despite the fact that the Walt Disney Company owns both Hulu and ABC. While neither side ever spoke publicly about the cause for the service interruption, it was undoubtedly due to a carriage dispute between the two sides. Fortunately for the customers in the affected markets, Hulu confirmed to The Streamable that all Sinclair affiliates had been restored to Hulu during the month of April.

“Hulu was able to get the rights to carry the local Sinclair ABC affiliates again,” a representative for the service told The Streamable. SBG owns 34 channels that are either exclusively or partially run as affiliates of ABC — some local channels carry content from multiple networks, in the case of SBG-owned ABC affiliates, they are often paired with programming from The CW. These channels are now available to customers of Disney’s live TV streaming service once again, but starting soon they might look a little different.

This news comes as SBG prepares to shut down the news operations of at least five local affiliates later this month. While the channels will continue to air programming, rather than getting live, local news, viewers of WGFL in Gainesville, Fla.; KPTH in Sioux City, Iowa; KPTM in Omaha, Neb.; WNWO Toledo, Ohio; and KTVL in Medford, Ore. will instead be receiving news content from Sinclair’s National Desk. Though often criticized for masking right-wing talking points as news programming and commentary, the channel says that it “provides real-time national and regional news from Sinclair’s television stations across the U.S.”

Sinclair Broadcasting Group-Owned ABC Affiliates

City of license / Market Station
Abilene, TX KTXS-TV
Amarillo, TX–Clovis, NM KVII-TV
Amarillo, TX–Clovis, NM KVIH-TV
Asheville, NC–Greenville–Spartanburg, SC WLOS
Birmingham–Tuscaloosa–Anniston, AL WBMA-LD
Champaign–Urbana–Decatur–Springfield, IL WICS
Champaign–Urbana–Decatur–Springfield, IL WICD
Charleston–Huntington, WV WCHS-TV
Chattanooga, TN WTVC
Chico–Redding, CA KRCR-TV
Columbus–Chillicothe, OH WSYX
Dayton, OH WKEF
Eureka–Arcata, CA KAEF-TV
Florence–Myrtle Beach, SC WPDE-TV
Greenville–New Bern–Morehead City, NC WCTI-TV
Hayes Center, NE KWNB-TV
Johnstown–Altoona, PA WATM-TV
Kirksville, MO–Ottumwa, IA KTVO
Lincoln–Hastings–Kearney, NE KHGI-TV
Little Rock, AR KATV
Lynchburg–Roanoke, VA WSET-TV
McCook, NE KWNB-LD
Mobile, AL–Pensacola, FL WEAR-TV
North Platte, NE KHGI-CD
Portland, OR KATU
Rochester, NY WHAM-TV
San Angelo, TX KTXE-LD
Seattle–Tacoma, WA KOMO-TV
St. Louis, MO KDNL-TV
Traverse City–Cadillac–Cheboygan– Sault Ste. Marie, MI WGTU
Traverse City–Cadillac–Cheboygan– Sault Ste. Marie, MI WGTQ
Tulsa, OK KTUL
Washington, DC WJLA-TV
Winston-Salem–Greensboro–High Point, NC WXLV-TV

Looking to solidify its local news options, Hulu + Live TV also confirmed to The Streamable that it had reached a carriage agreement for 122 local stations owned by Nexstar. As the race to cut the cord accelerates, live streamers are trying to ensure that they have the things that have kept customers tethered to traditional TV packages for years: sports and local news. By making sure that they are able to offer as many of the local channels that air this type of programming as possible, the platforms are doing everything they can to keep consumers engaged for as long as possible.

hulu.com

Hulu Live TV

Hulu Live TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 70 channels for $69.99/month. Hulu + Live TV base plan includes local channels, 33 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs). Subscribers get free access to Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge.

While Disney controls both Hulu and ABC, local Sinclair affiliates who broadcast ABC were dropped from Hulu on March 8, 2023 due to a carriage dispute. This means that in 28 markets (such as Portland, Seattle, San Antonio, Rochester, and others) subscribers will no longer see primetime ABC airings or local ABC news on Hulu Live TV until the dispute is resolved. Check here for a full list of affected ABC markets.

That being said, for the content that Hulu Live TV has (which is plenty), the service provides an unlimited DVR with the ability to skip through commercials. You also have the option to upgrade for premium channels, unlimited screens, and commercial-free access to Hulu’s on-demand library.

$69.99 / month
hulu.com

Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

