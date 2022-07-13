Crackle Plus Adds Five Free Channels to TCL Channel Streaming Platform

Crackle Plus is picking up the pace in regards to free ad-supported TV (FAST). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment — Crackle Plus’ parent company — announced plans this week to incorporate five of its ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels onto TCL Channel throughout the United States.

TCL Channel bills itself as the ultimate family entertainment hub including movies, TV shows, cartoons, gaming videos, and more. The free platform works with popular content partners including YUYU TV, AsianCrush, MIDNIGHT PULP, Cocoro, IGN, and more. TCL Channel does not require a subscription and is always free. The FAST streamer will add the five Crackle Plus channels to its lineup.

FAST channels are quickly gaining in popularity — especially those with familiar, re-watchable content — pushing the traditional high-cost, long-term cable contracts to the wayside. These options are different than premium subscription streaming services since access to programming is seamlessly integrated into most smart TV operating systems. Viewers can watch a host of free content that’s always on with no monthly fees.

This free format also allows consumers to engage with multiple services at once, unburdened by cost, giving them even more options while taking away cable’s main draw: A vast array of channels and content in one place for one price. With cable subscriptions costing consumers an arm and a leg annually, free, always-on TV has become a very attractive alternative, especially as economic conditions have gotten difficult.

“We’re thrilled to bring our constantly evolving library of content to TCL viewers since across all five of these different services; there is sure to be something to satisfy everyone,” Crackle Plus president Philippe Guelton said. “Enlarging our distribution with TCL also reflects our determination to provide consumers with the best free entertainment with the support of our advertising partners who will be exposed to a completely fresh audience.”

Crackle Plus’s exclusive content, including the series “Taboo” and classic television programs from the “Laurel and Hardy” and “Little Rascals” catalogs, will now be featured amongst the array of offerings on the TCL Channel. The five Crackle Plus channels to be released are:

Crackle: Its main channel with both exclusive and original movies and shows.

Its main channel with both exclusive and original movies and shows. Crackle Classics: Hit classic films and shows from the golden age of entertainment to today.

Hit classic films and shows from the golden age of entertainment to today. Chicken Soup for the Soul: Crackle’s newest channel featuring wholesome content.

Crackle’s newest channel featuring wholesome content. Popcornflix: Classic and contemporary action/adventure programming.

Classic and contemporary action/adventure programming. Truli: Faith-based, family-friendly media.

The Crackle channel continues its trend of releasing new and old classics alike, with modern classic programming such as BBC’s “Sherlock” and the suspense thriller “Blast” to its lineup. FAST channels are quickly becoming the easiest option for cord-cutters to find consistent content, especially as smart TVs are becoming ubiquitous in homes and consumers continually search for less expensive options than cable.

As FAST and AVOD content grows its market share, these streaming companies may be grabbing the nails to finally seal cable TV’s coffin.