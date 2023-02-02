Dan Aykroyd to Host Six-Part Comedic Docuseries on Drinks for FOX Nation in 2024

Dan Aykroyd will host a six-part comedic docuseries chronicling the history of the world’s most popular beverages called, “A History of the World in Six Glasses.” Aykroyd will navigate the rich histories of beer, wine, spirits, coffee, tea, and soda and how each of these beverages have changed the world. The show is set to premiere in January 2024 on FOX Nation. This six-part series is not trying to be a dry history lesson, by any stretch of the word.

Aykroyd is best known for his roles in the “Ghostbusters” and “Blues Brothers” films as well as his four seasons on “Saturday Night Live.” In this latest project, Aykroyd will be joined by some former coworkers and comedy legends in their own right. The series will feature Jim Belushi, Jon Lovitz, Kevin Nealon, and George Wendt. Belushi, Lovitz and Nealon are all “SNL” veterans, while Wendt made his comedic splash on the bar-set comedy classic “Cheers.”

The new series is set to launch on FOX Nation in the first quarter of 2024, and it seems to have already quenched the thirst of the network.

“I laughed out loud watching every episode and learned so much about the cultural impact of these iconic beverages,” FOX Nation president Jason Klarman said.

“A History of the World in Six Glasses” was written and directed by Rob Long, who worked alongside Wendt when he was an executive producer on “Cheers.” Long received both Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his work on the popular ‘90s comedy.

Belushi is perhaps best known for starring in “According To Jim,” which ran for eight seasons on ABC, and is now available to stream on Prime Video. Nealon is well-known for his role in the hit comedy “Weeds” on Showtime.

FOX Nation was created by FOX News and is an entertainment streaming service that offers commercial-free episodes from its popular right-wing personalities like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity. The network also features other original content including series about lifestyle, religion, and history.

“A History of the World in Six Glasses” looks to add both history and a heavy pour of comedy to FOX Nation’s existing content offerings.