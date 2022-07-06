DEAL ALERT: Get Amazon Fire TV Cube For Just $59.99 (50% OFF)
Amazon’s most powerful Fire TV device is on sale in an early Prime Day 2022 Deal. You can get the Fire TV Cube, which combines an Amazon Echo and Fire TV in one for just $59.99; half off its normal $120 price tag, which is the lowest price that the device has ever been. The device supports 4K UHD with Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio.
Amazon Fire TV Cube
- 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
- Hands Free Built-in Alexa Assistant
- Includes Ethernet Adapter
In addition to being able to control your TV and Fire TV device by voice, you can also control power and volume with the Alexa Voice Remote.
The device can stream nearly all of your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, HBO Max, and YouTube.
Amazon Fire TV Cube
- The most powerful Fire TV streaming media player: The ultra-powerful hexa-core processor delivers a fast, fluid 4K streaming experience.
- Hands-free entertainment: Put down the remote and dive right into your favorites with just your voice.
- Control the TV with your voice: Control compatible soundbar and A/V receivers, and change live cable or satellite channels with your voice.
- Just ask Alexa: With the built-in speaker, ask Alexa to check the weather, turn off the lights, and more – even when the TV is off.
- Cinematic experience: Watch in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.
- Endless entertainment: Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more, plus listen to millions of songs. Subscription fees may apply.
- Designed to protect your privacy: Built with privacy protections and controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones.
- Live and free TV: Watch live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others. Stream for free with Pluto TV, IMDb TV, YouTube and more.
- Alexa Voice Remote: Search and launch content with your voice. Get to favorite apps quickly with preset buttons. Control power and volume with one remote.