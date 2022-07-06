DEAL ALERT: Get Amazon Fire TV Cube For Just $59.99 (50% OFF)

Amazon’s most powerful Fire TV device is on sale in an early Prime Day 2022 Deal. You can get the Fire TV Cube, which combines an Amazon Echo and Fire TV in one for just $59.99; half off its normal $120 price tag, which is the lowest price that the device has ever been. The device supports 4K UHD with Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio.

Amazon Fire TV Cube

4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos

Hands Free Built-in Alexa Assistant

Includes Ethernet Adapter

In addition to being able to control your TV and Fire TV device by voice, you can also control power and volume with the Alexa Voice Remote.

The device can stream nearly all of your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, HBO Max, and YouTube.

