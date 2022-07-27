DEAL ALERT: Verizon Prepaid Customers Get Disney+ Free for Six Months with Unlimited Plan

Beginning on Wednesday, Verizon Prepaid customers got an extra incentive to activate or upgrade to the mobile carrier’s Prepaid Unlimited plan, because when they do so, they will get six months of Disney+ for free.

The offer gives Verizon customers half a year of the streamer’s ad-free tier, which normally runs $7.99 per month. However, it is expected that the streaming service will raise the price for the option as it moves to introduce an ad-supported tier sometime this fall. So, this would be a great opportunity to lock down the current, reasonable rate before it potentially jumps up.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($8 savings).

“So many Verizon customers already enjoy incredible Disney+ content through our long-standing relationship via our postpaid Unlimited plans, and today, we’re excited to expand that to Verizon Prepaid Unlimited customers,” Verizon Prepaid chief revenue officer Angie Klein said. “Verizon customers come to us for choice, value and for the network America relies on. Now, our Verizon Prepaid customers can take advantage of some of the best in entertainment too, with an unlimited prepaid plan that offers six months of Disney+ on us.”

How to Get the Deal:

1.) Click here to get started before Jan. 31, 2023.

2.) Sign in to your Verizon Prepaid account.

3.) Select the length of the prepaid plan you would like (additional savings begin with the fourth month).

4.) Select the amount of data you would like to include.

5.) Complete upgrade to an Unlimited package of $65 or $75.

6.) Check your email for Disney+ registration information.

Over the next six months, Disney’s flagship streaming service has a ton of exciting new titles premiering that will be available through this deal with Verizon, including the all-new animated special “LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation,” premiering on Aug. 5; the new live action reimagining of “Pinocchio” set to debut on Disney+ Day, Sept. 8; and the highly anticipated “Hocus Pocus 2” kicking off Spooky Season on Sept. 30.

After the free six months, Disney+ will auto-renew at the current monthly price unless customers cancel before the expiration date. Customers must remain on their Verizon plan to keep access to the free Disney+ promotion, and the offer is only open to new Disney+ customers.