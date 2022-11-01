DIRECTV STREAM Adds Western-Themed Channel INSP to Channel Lineup

DIRECTV STREAM has added Western-themed channel INSP to its “Movies Extra” Pack, which runs $5 per month. INSP carries shows like “Gunsmoke,” “Mountain Men,” “The Big Valley,” “The Waltons,” “Walker, Texas Ranger,” and the original series “The Cowboy Way.”

If you are looking just for INSP though, there are cheaper options. The channel is carried by Philo, which offers a seven-day free trial. It is also available on Frndly TV, fuboTV (via the Extra Add-On), and Vidgo.

With the DIRECTV STREAM Movies Extra Pack, you will get up to nine channels, depending on your base plan.

Crime+Investigation

Hallmark Drama

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

HDNet Movies

INSP HD MTV Live

ShortsTV

Smithsonian Channel

Sony Movies

INSP describes itself as “home to timeless and original western TV series, movies and documentaries. Providing a trusted viewing experience and family friendly TV.” In 2022, INSP acquired 18 broadcast stations in 12 markets from Cox Media Group, which should help bring broader distribution to INSP.