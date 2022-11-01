 Skip to Content
DIRECTV STREAM Adds Western-Themed Channel INSP to Channel Lineup

Jason Gurwin

DIRECTV STREAM has added Western-themed channel INSP to its “Movies Extra” Pack, which runs $5 per month. INSP carries shows like “Gunsmoke,” “Mountain Men,” “The Big Valley,” “The Waltons,” “Walker, Texas Ranger,” and the original series “The Cowboy Way.”

If you are looking just for INSP though, there are cheaper options. The channel is carried by Philo, which offers a seven-day free trial. It is also available on Frndly TV, fuboTV (via the Extra Add-On), and Vidgo.

DTV STREAM Frndly TV Hulu Philo Sling TV Vidgo YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $6.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $59.95 $64.99
INSP ^ $5 - - - -

With the DIRECTV STREAM Movies Extra Pack, you will get up to nine channels, depending on your base plan.

  • Crime+Investigation
  • Hallmark Drama
  • Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
  • HDNet Movies
  • INSP HD
  • MTV Live
  • ShortsTV
  • Smithsonian Channel
  • Sony Movies

INSP describes itself as “home to timeless and original western TV series, movies and documentaries. Providing a trusted viewing experience and family friendly TV.” In 2022, INSP acquired 18 broadcast stations in 12 markets from Cox Media Group, which should help bring broader distribution to INSP.

  • Alexandria, La. — KLAX (ABC)
  • Binghamton, N.Y. — WICZ (Fox)
  • Eureka, Cali. — KIEM (NBC)/KVIQ-LD (CBS)
  • Greenwood, Miss. — WABG (ABC-Fox)/WNBD (NBC)/WXVT (CBS)
  • Idaho Falls, Idaho — KPVI (NBC)
  • Medford, Ore. — KMVU (Fox)/KFBI-LD (MNT)
  • Memphis, Tenn. — WHBQ (Fox)
  • Spokane, Wash. — KAYU (Fox)
  • Syracuse, N.Y. — WSYT (Fox)
  • Tulsa, Okla. — KOKI (Fox)/KMYT (MNT)
  • Yakima, Wash. — KCYU-LD (Fox)/KFFX (Fox)
  • Yuma, Ariz. — KYMA (CBS)
