discovery+ Debuts CNN Originals Hub with Over 800 CNN, HLN Episodes
There have been a lot of changes at Warner Bros. Discovery over the past few months and after announcing it earlier this month, the company’s latest wrinkle is officially live in the United States, as on Friday, a whole host of CNN and HLN original series have been added to a special CNN Originals hub on discovery+.
The hub features access to a curated selection of CNN content from the network’s CNN Original Series, CNN Films, and HLN Original Series libraries. In total, subscribers are now able to stream over 800 episodes of current and legacy programming on demand. In addition to this initial offering of titles, select CNN and HLN Original Series will be added to the discovery+ hub following their linear runs on their respective cable news networks.
For now, the slate includes many of the most popular programs in the cable news network’s archive from some of the most trusted names in news, and WBD promises that additional titles will be announced in the weeks and months ahead.
Offerings under the CNN Originals hub on discovery+ include:
CNN Original Series library titles:
- 1968: The Year That Changed America
- American Dynasties: The Kennedys, narrated by Martin Sheen
- American Style
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Seasons 1-12)
- The Bush Years: Family, Duty, Power, narrated by Ed Harris
- Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta
- Christiane Amanpour: Sex and Love Around the World
- Crimes of the Century
- Declassified: Untold Stories of American Spies (Seasons 1-3)
- Diana
- Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery (Seasons 1-2)
- First Ladies, narrated by Robin Wright
- High Profits
- The History of Comedy (Seasons 1-2)
- History of the Sitcom
- Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury narrated Ewan McGregor
- LBJ: Triumph and Tragedy
- Lincoln: Divided We Stand narrated by Sterling K Brown
- Nomad with Carlton McCoy
- Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History, narrated by Liam Neeson
- Race for the White House (Seasons 1-2) narrated by Mahershala Ali
- Reframed: Marilyn Monroe narrated by Jessica Chastain
- Soundtracks: Songs that Defined History
- Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Seasons 1-2)
- The People v. The Klan
- The Radical Story of Patty Hearst
- The Redemption Project with Van Jones
- The Story of Late Night
- The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty, narrated by Rosamund Pike
- This is Life with Lisa Ling (Seasons 1-8)
- Tricky Dick
- United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (Seasons 1-6)
- The Wonder List with Bill Weir (Seasons 1-3)
- Watergate: Blueprint for A Scandal
HLN Original Series library titles:
- Beyond Reasonable Doubt
- The Dead Wives Club hosted by Lorraine Bracco
- Death Row Stories (Seasons 1-5)
- Down the Hill: The Delphi Murders
- Hell in the Heartland: What Happened to Ashley and Lauria?
- How it Really Happened (Seasons 1-6)
- The Hunt with John Walsh (Seasons 1-5)
- The Killer Truth
- Lies, Crimes & Video (Seasons 1-3)
- Murder Nation: Blood on the Bayou
- Murder Nation: Jersey Gore
- Real Life Nightmare (Seasons 1-3)
- Sex & Murder (Seasons 1-3)
- Unmasking a Killer
- Vengeance: Killer Coworkers
- Vengeance: Killer Families
- Vengeance: Killer Lovers
- Vengeance: Killer Millionaires
- Vengeance: Killer Neighbors
- Vengeance: Killer Newlyweds
- Very Scary People hosted by Donnie Wahlberg (Seasons 1-4)
Select titles from the CNN Special Reports collection:
- Assault on Democracy: The Roots of Trump’s Insurrection
Select titles from the award-winning CNN Films library:
- 9/11, directed by Peabody and Emmy® Award winner Gédéon Naudet, Jules Naudet and James Hanlon
- The End: Inside the Last Days of the Obama White House, directed by Emmy® Award winner Toby Oppenheimer
- The Flag, directed by Michael Tucker and Petra Epperlein
- The Hunt for Planet B, directed by Academy Award® nominee Nathaniel Kahn
- The Lost Sons, directed by BAFTA® Award nominee Ursula Macfarlane
- Race for the Vaccine, narrated and produced by Emmy® Award winner and CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta
- Soul Survivor, directed by Ky Dickens
- We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World featuring Freida Pinto, Isha Sesay, and Meryl Streep
discovery+
discovery+ is a video streaming service that offers more than 55,000 episodes of 2,500+ current and classic shows from several popular TV brands including Discovery, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Food Network, A&E, Lifetime, and History.
The service primarily focuses on non-fiction programming or “reality” TV shows.
discovery+ is available with limited ads for $4.99 / month or ad-free for $6.99 / month.