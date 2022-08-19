discovery+ Debuts CNN Originals Hub with Over 800 CNN, HLN Episodes

There have been a lot of changes at Warner Bros. Discovery over the past few months and after announcing it earlier this month, the company’s latest wrinkle is officially live in the United States, as on Friday, a whole host of CNN and HLN original series have been added to a special CNN Originals hub on discovery+.

The hub features access to a curated selection of CNN content from the network’s CNN Original Series, CNN Films, and HLN Original Series libraries. In total, subscribers are now able to stream over 800 episodes of current and legacy programming on demand. In addition to this initial offering of titles, select CNN and HLN Original Series will be added to the discovery+ hub following their linear runs on their respective cable news networks.

For now, the slate includes many of the most popular programs in the cable news network’s archive from some of the most trusted names in news, and WBD promises that additional titles will be announced in the weeks and months ahead.

Offerings under the CNN Originals hub on discovery+ include:

CNN Original Series library titles:

1968: The Year That Changed America

American Dynasties: The Kennedys, narrated by Martin Sheen

American Style

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Seasons 1-12)

The Bush Years: Family, Duty, Power, narrated by Ed Harris

Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta

Christiane Amanpour: Sex and Love Around the World

Crimes of the Century

Declassified: Untold Stories of American Spies (Seasons 1-3)

Diana

Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery (Seasons 1-2)

First Ladies, narrated by Robin Wright

High Profits

The History of Comedy (Seasons 1-2)

History of the Sitcom

Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury narrated Ewan McGregor

LBJ: Triumph and Tragedy

Lincoln: Divided We Stand narrated by Sterling K Brown

Nomad with Carlton McCoy

Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History, narrated by Liam Neeson

Race for the White House (Seasons 1-2) narrated by Mahershala Ali

Reframed: Marilyn Monroe narrated by Jessica Chastain

Soundtracks: Songs that Defined History

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Seasons 1-2)

The People v. The Klan

The Radical Story of Patty Hearst

The Redemption Project with Van Jones

The Story of Late Night

The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty, narrated by Rosamund Pike

This is Life with Lisa Ling (Seasons 1-8)

Tricky Dick

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (Seasons 1-6)

The Wonder List with Bill Weir (Seasons 1-3)

Watergate: Blueprint for A Scandal

HLN Original Series library titles:

Beyond Reasonable Doubt

The Dead Wives Club hosted by Lorraine Bracco

Death Row Stories (Seasons 1-5)

Down the Hill: The Delphi Murders

Hell in the Heartland: What Happened to Ashley and Lauria?

How it Really Happened (Seasons 1-6)

The Hunt with John Walsh (Seasons 1-5)

The Killer Truth

Lies, Crimes & Video (Seasons 1-3)

Murder Nation: Blood on the Bayou

Murder Nation: Jersey Gore

Real Life Nightmare (Seasons 1-3)

Sex & Murder (Seasons 1-3)

Unmasking a Killer

Vengeance: Killer Coworkers

Vengeance: Killer Families

Vengeance: Killer Lovers

Vengeance: Killer Millionaires

Vengeance: Killer Neighbors

Vengeance: Killer Newlyweds

Very Scary People hosted by Donnie Wahlberg (Seasons 1-4)

Select titles from the CNN Special Reports collection:

Assault on Democracy: The Roots of Trump’s Insurrection

Select titles from the award-winning CNN Films library: