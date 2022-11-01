Disney+ Adds In-App Shopping Experience for Select U.S. Subscribers

The holiday shopping season is nearly upon us, if indeed it has not begun already. To help its U.S. customers get a head start, Disney+ is testing a new shopping experience that will allow subscribers to get special early access to new merchandise at shopDisney.com.

The early access includes new products from big-name franchises like Star Wars and Marvel, as well as popular Disney titles like “Frozen 2.” Scroll down for the details on how to activate this early access and get your holiday shopping out of the way early if you’re a Disney+ subscriber in the U.S.!

How to Get Early Access to New Merchandise on shopDisney.com

Click here to activate the deal.

Sign in with your Disney+ credentials and start shopping.

OR

Open the Disney+ app.

Navigate to the Shop tab within the details pages of select movies, series and shorts on Disney+.

Scan QR codes that will take you directly to merchandise associated with that movie or show.

The Shop tab will be available to Disney+ primary profiles in the U.S. that have been verified as 18 and older. Remember, this is a special test promotion for Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. only. Customers outside the U.S. will not be able to activate this shopping experience.

“Special access to this curated collection of merchandise for the upcoming holiday season is the latest example of the many ways we experiment with how to improve the user experience on Disney+, which includes enhancing the benefits of being a subscriber,” Disney+ president Alisa Bowen said. “We’re excited to collaborate with shopDisney to explore how we can potentially better serve our audiences by expanding the ways they get to interact with the stories and characters they love on Disney+.”

Disney has been exploring several different methods of making Disney+ more interactive, and the new shopping experience is just the latest example. The company is figuring out the best method of introducing what it calls “Next-Gen Storytelling” to the platform, which will seek to integrate Disney+ with the experiences visitors would have at a Disney theme park.

In the meantime, the introduction of an exclusive shopping experience is a way for Disney to take advantage of its merchandising in a way that few other media companies with streaming platforms can. It’s a seamless melding of media and commerce that only Prime Video could potentially match.