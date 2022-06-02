Dr. Stephen Strange, the hero formerly known as Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez, and Sorceror Supreme Wong are coming to Disney+ a little sooner than we had anticipated, as the streaming service announced on Thursday that the latest big-screen installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” — will premiere on the platform on June 22, just 47 days after it hit movie theaters.

Marvel and Disney had been sticking to a plan of releasing films on the streamer between 65 and 70 days after their cinema premieres, but with the Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel” debuting on June 8 and “Thor: Love and Thunder” coming to movie theaters releasing on July 8, it appears that Kevin Fiege and company are opting to drop the horror-tinged, multiversal drama smackdab in the middle of the two other MCU properties.

The Streamable had predicted that the “Dr. Strange” sequel would come to the streamer in mid-July, but with Thor, Jane Foster, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Valkeryie taking center stage the week prior, this makes sense for all Marvel properties involved.

To date, “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” has accounted for $879,461,776 at the international box office, including $376,5288,475 domestically which already ranks as the 12th best MCU film.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, Rachel McAdams, and a whole host of cameos that I won’t spoil here.