Disney+ Black Friday Deal: Get Hulu & Disney+ For $4.98 a Month For The Next Year
For most people, the most compelling bundle in streaming is the ability to get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month. With The Disney Bundle, you are savings 48% over the monthly rates of the three services separately.
But, if you just want Hulu (Ads) and Disney+ (No Ads), there is a way to get them both for just $4.98 for the next year (75% OFF) by taking advantage of the Hulu Black Friday Deal. This is a great option for those not into sports, who might not need ESPN+. In fact, it’s half the cost of what Disney+ (No Ads) will be when it increases to $10.99 a month.
How to Get Hulu + Disney+ For $4.98
- Click here to activate Hulu Black Friday Deal
- Click Get This Deal on Hulu
- Complete sign-up and get Hulu for $1.99 per month for the next year
- Then, follow instructions below to add Disney+ For Just $2.99/month ($4.98/mo Total)
Who’s Eligible For the Hulu 2022 Black Friday Deal?
The Hulu Black Friday deal is only available to new and returning subscribers, who haven’t been subscribed in the last month.
How to Add Disney+ to Hulu For $2.99/mo.
So once, you subscribe to Hulu, how can you get Disney+ for just $2.99 a month? It’s simple.
- Go to Your Profile in top right
- Click “Account”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons” in the middle column
- Scroll to the “Add-Ons” section
- Select “Exclusive Offer: Disney+ for $2.99/mo.”
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the Disney+ App
Who’s Eligible For Disney+ $2.99/mo. Deal?
To be eligible, you need to be billed through Hulu, including those on Black Friday, Streaming Day, or Student subscriptions, are eligible if they do not already subscribe to Disney+ or ESPN+.
With the deal you will get access to Hulu with Limited Commercials and Disney+ (No Ads). After a year, the price of Hulu increases to $7.99 a month, but you will be able to keep Disney+ (No Ads) for just $2.99 a month.
Official Disney Bundle w/ Disney+, Hulu, & ESPN+
If you prefer to pay monthly, you can always take advantage of the official Disney Bundle which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month. Those who subscribe by December 8th will be the only ones who can keep this bundle with Disney+ (No Ads).