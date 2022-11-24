Disney+ Black Friday Deal: Get Hulu & Disney+ For $4.98 a Month For The Next Year

For most people, the most compelling bundle in streaming is the ability to get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month. With The Disney Bundle, you are savings 48% over the monthly rates of the three services separately.

But, if you just want Hulu (Ads) and Disney+ (No Ads), there is a way to get them both for just $4.98 for the next year (75% OFF) by taking advantage of the Hulu Black Friday Deal. This is a great option for those not into sports, who might not need ESPN+. In fact, it’s half the cost of what Disney+ (No Ads) will be when it increases to $10.99 a month.

How to Get Hulu + Disney+ For $4.98

Click here to activate Hulu Black Friday Deal

Click Get This Deal on Hulu

Complete sign-up and get Hulu for $1.99 per month for the next year

Then, follow instructions below to add Disney+ For Just $2.99/month ($4.98/mo Total)

Black Friday Deal Save $72 on the Hulu Limited Commercials Plan

Who’s Eligible For the Hulu 2022 Black Friday Deal?

The Hulu Black Friday deal is only available to new and returning subscribers, who haven’t been subscribed in the last month.

How to Add Disney+ to Hulu For $2.99/mo.

So once, you subscribe to Hulu, how can you get Disney+ for just $2.99 a month? It’s simple.

Go to Your Profile in top right

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons” in the middle column

Scroll to the “Add-Ons” section

Select “Exclusive Offer: Disney+ for $2.99/mo.”

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the Disney+ App

Add Disney+ to Hulu For $2.99 a month

Who’s Eligible For Disney+ $2.99/mo. Deal?

To be eligible, you need to be billed through Hulu, including those on Black Friday, Streaming Day, or Student subscriptions, are eligible if they do not already subscribe to Disney+ or ESPN+.

With the deal you will get access to Hulu with Limited Commercials and Disney+ (No Ads). After a year, the price of Hulu increases to $7.99 a month, but you will be able to keep Disney+ (No Ads) for just $2.99 a month.

Disney+ Add-on using Hulu

Official Disney Bundle w/ Disney+, Hulu, & ESPN+

If you prefer to pay monthly, you can always take advantage of the official Disney Bundle which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month. Those who subscribe by December 8th will be the only ones who can keep this bundle with Disney+ (No Ads).