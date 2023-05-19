Disney+, Hulu Removing Dozens of Titles Including ‘Willow,’ ‘Big Shot,’ and ‘Mysterious Benedict Society’

Streaming fans are still stinging after HBO Max took a hatchet to their library within the last few months. Now, the same strategy is playing out with Disney, as Disney+ and Hulu are set to lose several titles as early as next week.

Outlets like Vulture, Deadline, and Variety report different lists of disappearing titles, including “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings,” “Big Shot,” “Magic Camp,” “The Mysterious Benedict Society,” “The World According to Jeff Goldblum,” and “Willow.” The full extent of the purge may not be known until after it occurs. (See the anticipated list of cuts at the end of this article.)

Allegedly, these cuts will help the services become more profitable. But for viewers, these cuts simply mean less content on the platform.

The biggest flop on the list appears to be “Willow.” When the show premiered last December, it was one of the 10 most-watched shows of the week. But as the series wore on, fans were put off by an uneven tone, the use of contemporary music, and dialogue that didn’t seem to fit the medieval fantasy world. The show seemed to have a large budget, with its numerous sets, costumes, and special effects. Now, less than one year after its debut, it will vanish entirely.

“Willow” writer John Bickerstaff posted on Twitter, “They gave us six months. Not even. This business has become absolutely cruel.”

It’s possible these titles could resurface on other platforms, whether licensed to Netflix or dumped on an AVOD service like Tubi or Pluto TV. But if you’d like to watch them before they disappear, budget some time for a binge session this weekend.

