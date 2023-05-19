Disney+, Hulu Removing Dozens of Titles Including ‘Willow,’ ‘Big Shot,’ and ‘Mysterious Benedict Society’
Streaming fans are still stinging after HBO Max took a hatchet to their library within the last few months. Now, the same strategy is playing out with Disney, as Disney+ and Hulu are set to lose several titles as early as next week.
Outlets like Vulture, Deadline, and Variety report different lists of disappearing titles, including “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings,” “Big Shot,” “Magic Camp,” “The Mysterious Benedict Society,” “The World According to Jeff Goldblum,” and “Willow.” The full extent of the purge may not be known until after it occurs. (See the anticipated list of cuts at the end of this article.)
Allegedly, these cuts will help the services become more profitable. But for viewers, these cuts simply mean less content on the platform.
The biggest flop on the list appears to be “Willow.” When the show premiered last December, it was one of the 10 most-watched shows of the week. But as the series wore on, fans were put off by an uneven tone, the use of contemporary music, and dialogue that didn’t seem to fit the medieval fantasy world. The show seemed to have a large budget, with its numerous sets, costumes, and special effects. Now, less than one year after its debut, it will vanish entirely.
“Willow” writer John Bickerstaff posted on Twitter, “They gave us six months. Not even. This business has become absolutely cruel.”
It’s possible these titles could resurface on other platforms, whether licensed to Netflix or dumped on an AVOD service like Tubi or Pluto TV. But if you’d like to watch them before they disappear, budget some time for a binge session this weekend.
Titles Being Removed from Disney+, Hulu
-
America the BeautifulJuly 4, 2022
It’s the land we love and the land we think we know. We see America’s breathtaking landscapes and wildlife as timeless, but the truth is very different. Its unique geography drives the forces of nature to extremes, shaping and reshaping the land and throwing down new challenges for life. Led by the iconic species that resonate with us most, journey through America’s visually spectacular regions: the Frozen North, the Wild West, the Grassy Heartland, the Deep South and the Mountainous High Wilderness.
-
Among the StarsOctober 6, 2021
A six-part docuseries with fly on the wall access into the wider world of NASA, with cameras on Earth and in space. NASA astronaut Captain Chris Cassidy is on a quest to get back in his spacesuit for one last mission. This series follows Chris and the wider team who take on missions that risk life, limb and reputation for the greater good of humankind. Join them as their missions unfold.
-
Be our ChefMarch 27, 2020
Families from diverse backgrounds join a Disney-inspired cooking content at Walt Disney World. In each episode, two familie participate in a themed challenge mixing Disney into their family traditions. The finalists will apply what they have learned to create a dish that represents their family in a Disney way.
-
Best In DoughSeptember 19, 2022
In a world where there seems to be little agreement on anything, there is one great unifier… the universal love of pizza. This reality brings together pizza obsessed competitors from all walks of life to showcase their pizza slinging skills and battle it out for a cash prize. Fire up the oven, the first ever pizza competition is on!
-
Best in SnowNovember 18, 2022
A festive holiday special, hosted by Tituss Burgess, featuring teams from around the world transported to a magical snowy village, Snowdome, and thrown into a spirited competition to compete for the title of Best in Snow.
-
Better Nate Than EverMarch 15, 2022
13-year-old Nate Foster has big Broadway dreams but there’s only one problem — he can’t even land a part in the school play. When his parents leave town, Nate and his best friend Libby sneak off to the Big Apple for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to prove everyone wrong. A chance encounter with Nate’s long-lost Aunt Heidi turns his journey upside-down, and together they must learn that life’s greatest adventures are only as big as your dreams.
-
Big ShotApril 16, 2021
After getting ousted from his job in the NCAA for throwing a chair at a referee, a hothead men’s basketball coach Marvyn Korn must take a job at Westbrook School for Girls, a private all-girls high school, in an effort to redeem what’s left of his career and reputation.
-
The Big FibMay 22, 2020
Two grown-ups claim to be experts on a topic and one of them is lying. It’ll be up to our kid contestant to try and figure out which one is telling “the big fib.”
-
Black BeautyNovember 27, 2020
Born free in the American West, Black Beauty is a horse rounded up and brought to Birtwick Stables, where she meets spirited teenager Jo Green. The two forge a bond that carries Beauty through the different chapters, challenges and adventures.
-
Cheaper by the DozenMarch 18, 2022
This remake of the beloved classic follows the raucous exploits of a blended family of 12, the Bakers, as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business.
-
CloudsOctober 9, 2020
Young musician Zach Sobiech discovers his cancer has spread, leaving him just a few months to live. With limited time, he follows his dream and makes an album, unaware that it will soon be a viral music phenomenon.
-
Darby and the DeadDecember 2, 2022
After Darby Harper suffered a near-death experience as a child, she gained the ability to see ghosts. To combat the existential boredom of high school, she runs a side business counseling local spirits in her spare time. When an unexpected occurrence happens between Darby and Capri, the most popular girl at her high school, Darby reluctantly agrees to help her and in the process learns how to fit in with the living world again.
-
Diary of a Future PresidentJanuary 17, 2020
Told from the narration of her diary, 12-year-old Cuban-American Elena navigates the ups and downs of middle school and begins her journey to become the future president of the United States.
-
Disney's Fairy Tale WeddingsMay 7, 2017
A behind-the-scenes look at some of the most spectacular weddings and engagements at Disney Destinations around the globe.
-
DollfaceNovember 15, 2019
After being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, a young woman must deal with her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women, and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.
-
Earth to NedSeptember 4, 2020
Ned, a blue-skinned alien, and his lieutenant Cornelius, were sent to scout Earth for an eventual invasion — but instead became obsessed with popular culture. Now they host a talk show, broadcast from the bridge of their spaceship hidden deep underground, where they interview our most precious commodity — celebrities — to talk about Ned’s current pop culture obsessions.
-
Encore!November 12, 2019
Kristen Bell is giving one high school musical cast from 20 years ago the chance for a nationally televised Encore!
-
Everything's TrashJuly 13, 2022
Phoebe is a podcast star navigating her messy, but amazing life. When her brother Jayden emerges as a leading politician, she’s forced to grow up, so she relies on her friends and family to help her figure out adulthood.
-
FoodtasticDecember 15, 2021
Three teams of food artists transform iconic characters into extravagant masterpieces that tell a story from Disney’s legendary IP. The food sculptures will be judged on their design, technical skills and narrative, and not by taste. Unused food from each competition will be donated to local food banks.
-
Harmonious Live!June 21, 2022
The live event celebrates the power of music with a medley of classic Disney music reinterpreted by a culturally diverse group of 240 artists from all around the world, all performed by a live orchestra and ensemble of international vocalists.
-
The Hot ZoneMay 27, 2019
In this anthology series, heroic scientists risk all to deal with deadly outbreaks.
-
It's a Dog's Life with Bill FarmerMay 15, 2020
As the iconic voice of Goofy and Pluto for more than 30 years, Disney Legend Bill Farmer steps out from behind the microphone to meet his own favorite characters — dogs! Join Bill as he crosses the country meeting dogs doing incredible work!
-
Just BeyondOctober 13, 2021
Middle school feels like the worst place imaginable, but for Jess, Josh, and Marco, their school may actually be the worst place in this world…or any other!
-
Little DemonAugust 25, 2022
13 years after being impregnated by Satan, a reluctant mother, Laura, and her Antichrist daughter, Chrissy, attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware, but are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul.
-
Love in the Time of CoronaAugust 22, 2020
A funny and hopeful look at the search for love, sex and connection during this time of social distancing.
-
MaggieJuly 6, 2022
As a psychic, Maggie regularly sees the future of her friends, parents, clients and random strangers on the street, but when she suddenly sees a glimpse of her own future, she is forced to start living in her own present.
-
Magic CampAugust 14, 2020
Andy, at the urging of his former mentor and Magic Camp owner Roy Preston, returns to the camp of his youth hoping to reignite his career. Instead, he finds inspiration in his ragtag bunch of rookie magicians.
-
Marvel's Hero ProjectNovember 12, 2019
This 20-episode series shares the remarkable, positive change several young heroes are making in their own communities across the country. These inspiring kids have dedicated their lives to selfless acts of bravery and kindness, and now, Marvel celebrates them as the true Super Heroes they are by welcoming them into Marvel’s Hero Project.
-
The Mighty Ducks: Game ChangersMarch 26, 2021
In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports.
-
MPowerMarch 8, 2023
From Carol Danvers and Wanda Maximoff to the women of Wakanda and The Guardians of the Galaxy, this series unpacks the journeys of these characters from their birth in Marvel Comics to the MCU and beyond. Archival footage, imaginative animation and candid interviews work in tandem to profile how these characters and the women behind their success have impacted fans around the world.
-
More Than RobotsMarch 14, 2022
More Than Robots follows four international teams of teenagers as they prepare for the 2020 FIRST Robotics Competition. Get to know competitors from Los Angeles, Mexico City and Chiba, Japan as they work towards the ultimate goal of taking their unique designs all the way to the highly competitive global championships. Along the way they must overcome challenges such as having limited resources or putting everything on hold because of the COVID pandemic. The kids persevere and learn that there is a lot more to the competition than just robots.
-
The Mysterious Benedict SocietyJune 25, 2021
Four gifted orphans are recruited by an eccentric benefactor to go on a secret mission. Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, they must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications, while creating a new sort of family along the way.
-
The One and Only IvanAugust 21, 2020
A gorilla named Ivan who’s living in a suburban shopping mall tries to piece together his past, with the help of other animals, as they hatch a plan to escape from captivity.
-
Own the RoomMarch 12, 2021
Follows five young star students on their journey to win one of the world’s most prestigious competitions for student entrepreneurs.
-
Pentatonix: Around the World for the HolidaysDecember 2, 2022
Superstar a capella group Pentatonix is struggling to find inspiration for their annual holiday album, and the clock is ticking. To make matters worse, their well-intentioned but misguided manager mistakenly locks them in a magic mailroom. But with the help of some Disney magic, we’re soon on a whirlwind tour around the world, discovering holiday traditions and inspiration from Pentatonix fans all around the globe: from Tokyo to Grenada, Ghana to Mexico and Iceland.
-
Pick of the LitterDecember 20, 2019
The stories of a litter of puppies, and their human companions, as they go on a quest to become guide dogs for the blind.
-
PistolMay 31, 2022
The story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with “no future,” who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever.
-
The PremiseSeptember 16, 2021
This anthology series about timeless moral questions in unprecedented times, takes provocative concepts and brings them into the open, delivering three-dimensional, character-driven stories with humor and heart.
-
The PrincessJune 16, 2022
A beautiful, strong-willed young royal refuses to wed the cruel sociopath to whom she is betrothed and is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower of her father’s castle. With her scorned, vindictive suitor intent on taking her father’s throne, the princess must protect her family and save the kingdom.
-
The QuestMay 11, 2022
A ground-breaking immersive competition series that drops 8 young people into the fantastic, fictional world of Everealm, where they must save a Kingdom by fulfilling an ancient prophecy.
-
The Real Right StuffNovember 20, 2020
The story of America’s first astronauts, known as the Mercury 7, told through archival news & radio reports, newly transferred & previously unheard NASA mission audio recordings, and more rare & unseen material.
-
Rogue TripJuly 24, 2020
ABC News Correspondent Bob Woodruff and his 28-year-old son Mack Woodruff take viewers on a father-son adventure to some of the world’s most unexpected places – roguish nations and territories mostly known for conflict, but each possessing a unique power to surprise, amaze and inspire.
-
RosalineOctober 11, 2022
Left heartbroken after Romeo begins to pursue her cousin Juliet, Rosaline schemes to foil the famous romance and win back her guy in this comedic twist of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.
-
Shop ClassFebruary 28, 2020
Youthful ingenuity is on display in this new competition series that features teams of inventive students tasked with designing, building, and testing new contraptions to vie for the title of Shop Class Champs. In each episode, they’ll present their work to a panel of experts who will rate their projects based on engineering, design, and the final test of the build.
-
A Spark StorySeptember 24, 2021
A documentary film providing an exclusive and immersive look at the process of Pixar Animation Studios filmmakers as they step into a leadership role and strive to bring their uniquely personal SparkShorts visions to the screen.
-
StargirlMarch 10, 2020
Leo Borlock is an average student at Mica High School. He gets decent grades, is a member of the school’s marching band and has always been content flying under the radar. But all that changes when he meets Stargirl Caraway, a confident and colorful new student with a penchant for the ukulele, who stands out in a crowd. She is kind, finds magic in the mundane and touches the lives of others with the simplest of gestures. Her eccentricities and infectious personality charm Leo and the student body, and she quickly goes from being ignored and ridiculed to accepted and praised, then back again, sending Leo on a rollercoaster ride of emotions.
-
StuntmanSeptember 23, 2018
A veteran stuntman sets out to complete the jump that bested his idol Evel Knievel: clearing the Snake River Canyon in a rocket-powered craft.
-
Super/NaturalSeptember 21, 2022
Utilizing the latest scientific innovations and leading-edge filmmaking technology, this documentary reveals the secret powers and super-senses of the world’s most extraordinary animals, and invites viewers to see and hear beyond normal human perception to experience the natural world as a specific species does — from seeing flowers in bee-vision to eavesdropping on a conversation between elephant seals to soaring the length of a football field with glow-in-the-dark squirrels.
-
Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were MadeJanuary 25, 2020
An 11-year old boy believes that he is the best detective in town and runs the agency Total Failures with his best friend, an imaginary 1,200 pound polar bear.
-
Turner & HoochJuly 21, 2021
A Deputy Marshal inherits an unruly dog who helps him solve crimes and investigate a family mystery.
-
Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda ForeverFebruary 28, 2023
A documentary series focusing on the music from Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The show centers on the songs and score from the movie and features interview with director Ryan Coogler, composer Ludwig Göransson, among others.
-
Weird But True!September 5, 2016
The brother-sister duo of Charlie and Kirby Engelman hosts this series that explores the science between the planet and its wildlife. A different topic is explored in each episode by ecologist Charlie and artist Kirby. The siblings look to inspire young people to question the “how” and “why” behind the way the world works and encourage the viewers to go out and try to discover the answers to their own questions about the world.
-
WillowNovember 30, 2022
Many years after the events of the original film, legendary sorcerer Willow leads a group of misfit heroes on a dangerous rescue mission through a world beyond their wildest imaginations.
-
Willow: Behind the MagicJanuary 25, 2023
Featuring the breakout stars from the series and returning legends, this documentary takes viewers behind the scenes for an in-depth look at the making of the hit original series.
-
WolfgangJune 25, 2021
An intimate portrait of the life and work of the original “celebrity chef” Wolfgang Puck.
-
The World According to Jeff GoldblumNovember 12, 2019
Through the prism of Jeff Goldblum’s always inquisitive and highly entertaining mind, nothing is as it seems. Each episode is centered around something we all love — like sneakers or ice cream — as Jeff pulls the thread on these deceptively familiar objects and unravels a wonderful world of astonishing connections, fascinating science and history, amazing people, and a whole lot of surprising big ideas and insights.
-
Y: The Last ManSeptember 13, 2021
Traverse a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. Follow the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.