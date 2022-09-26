 Skip to Content
ESPN+ to Air 45 Out-of-Market NHL Preseason Games

Matt Tamanini

It’s time to hit the ice as the NHL has begun its preseason campaign and ESPN+ will be broadcasting 45 out-of-market games over the course of the next few weeks. The streaming service’s slate of preseason games launched on Saturday, Sept. 24, and will run through Saturday, Oct. 8, just a few days before the puck is dropped on the regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The ESPN family of networks got back into the hockey broadcasting business last fall and in addition to games airing on various cable networks, ESPN+ took over the entire out-of-market package previously offered as the standalone NHL.TV service. This means that hockey fans who don’t live in their favorite team’s region are now able to follow their squad all year long with a base subscription to ESPN+ for just $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

In addition to the ESPN+ games, there will be an additional 17 preseason contests broadcast by the NHL Network and two on TNT.

If you are looking for some savings to go along with your hockey, you can save nearly $11 per month by signing up for the Disney Bundle. The bundle provides access to ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ for as little as $13.99 per month, despite the fact that signing up for all three services individually would cost $24.97.

NHL Preseason Games on ESPN+

Date Time (ET) Teams Platform
Mon, Sept. 26 7 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens ESPN+
Mon, Sept. 26 10 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken ESPN+
Tue, Sept. 27 7 p.m. New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils ESPN+
Tue, Sept. 27 8 p.m. Ottawa Senators vs. Winnipeg Jets ESPN+
Tue, Sept. 27 8:30 p.m. St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks ESPN+
Tue, Sept. 27 9 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche ESPN+
Wed, Sept. 28 7 p.m. Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs ESPN+
Wed, Sept. 28 7:30 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings ESPN+
Thu, Sept. 29 7 p.m. Winnipeg Jets vs. Montreal Canadiens ESPN+
Thu, Sept. 29 8 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars ESPN+
Fri, Sept. 30 7 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators ESPN+
Fri, Sept. 30 10 p.m. San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN+
Sat, Oct. 1 1 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins ESPN+
Sat, Oct. 1 7 p.m. Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators ESPN+
Sat, Oct. 1 8 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets ESPN+
Sat, Oct. 1 9:30 p.m. Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken ESPN+
Sun, Oct. 2 9 p.m. Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN+
Mon, Oct. 3 2 p.m. Nashville Predators vs. Schlittschuh Club Bern ESPN+
Mon, Oct. 3 7 p.m. Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils ESPN+
Mon, Oct. 3 7 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens ESPN+
Mon, Oct. 3 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings ESPN+
Mon, Oct. 3 9 p.m. Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames ESPN+
Mon, Oct. 3 9 p.m. Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers ESPN+
Tue, Oct. 4 2 p.m. San Jose Sharks vs. Eisbären Berlin ESPN+
Tue, Oct. 4 7 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres ESPN+
Tue, Oct. 4 7 p.m. New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers ESPN+
Tue, Oct. 4 7 p.m. Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens ESPN+
Tue, Oct. 4 10 p.m. Arizona Coyotes vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN+
Tue, Oct. 4 10 p.m. Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks ESPN+
Wed, Oct. 5 7 p.m. Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals ESPN+
Thu, Oct. 6 7 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders ESPN+
Thu, Oct. 6 8 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild ESPN+
Thu, Oct. 6 9 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN+
Fri, Oct. 7 7 p.m. Buffalo Sabres vs. Pittsburgh Penguins ESPN+
Fri, Oct. 7 7:30 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings ESPN+
Fri, Oct. 7 9 p.m. Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers ESPN+
Sat, Oct. 8 4 p.m. Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN+
Sat, Oct. 8 6 p.m. Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild ESPN+
Sat, Oct. 8 7 p.m. Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Washington Capitals ESPN+
Sat, Oct. 8 7 p.m. Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs ESPN+
Sat, Oct. 8 7 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Red Wings ESPN+
Sat, Oct. 8 7 p.m. New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders ESPN+
Sat, Oct. 8 8 p.m. Arizona Coyotes vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN+
ESPN+

ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.

The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.

You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.

The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.

College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.

For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.

ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.

What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.

To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.

