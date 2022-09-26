ESPN+ to Air 45 Out-of-Market NHL Preseason Games

It’s time to hit the ice as the NHL has begun its preseason campaign and ESPN+ will be broadcasting 45 out-of-market games over the course of the next few weeks. The streaming service’s slate of preseason games launched on Saturday, Sept. 24, and will run through Saturday, Oct. 8, just a few days before the puck is dropped on the regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The ESPN family of networks got back into the hockey broadcasting business last fall and in addition to games airing on various cable networks, ESPN+ took over the entire out-of-market package previously offered as the standalone NHL.TV service. This means that hockey fans who don’t live in their favorite team’s region are now able to follow their squad all year long with a base subscription to ESPN+ for just $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

In addition to the ESPN+ games, there will be an additional 17 preseason contests broadcast by the NHL Network and two on TNT.

If you are looking for some savings to go along with your hockey, you can save nearly $11 per month by signing up for the Disney Bundle. The bundle provides access to ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ for as little as $13.99 per month, despite the fact that signing up for all three services individually would cost $24.97.

NHL Preseason Games on ESPN+