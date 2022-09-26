ESPN+ to Air 45 Out-of-Market NHL Preseason Games
It’s time to hit the ice as the NHL has begun its preseason campaign and ESPN+ will be broadcasting 45 out-of-market games over the course of the next few weeks. The streaming service’s slate of preseason games launched on Saturday, Sept. 24, and will run through Saturday, Oct. 8, just a few days before the puck is dropped on the regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
The ESPN family of networks got back into the hockey broadcasting business last fall and in addition to games airing on various cable networks, ESPN+ took over the entire out-of-market package previously offered as the standalone NHL.TV service. This means that hockey fans who don’t live in their favorite team’s region are now able to follow their squad all year long with a base subscription to ESPN+ for just $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.
In addition to the ESPN+ games, there will be an additional 17 preseason contests broadcast by the NHL Network and two on TNT.
If you are looking for some savings to go along with your hockey, you can save nearly $11 per month by signing up for the Disney Bundle. The bundle provides access to ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ for as little as $13.99 per month, despite the fact that signing up for all three services individually would cost $24.97.
NHL Preseason Games on ESPN+
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Teams
|Platform
|Mon, Sept. 26
|7 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens
|ESPN+
|Mon, Sept. 26
|10 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken
|ESPN+
|Tue, Sept. 27
|7 p.m.
|New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils
|ESPN+
|Tue, Sept. 27
|8 p.m.
|Ottawa Senators vs. Winnipeg Jets
|ESPN+
|Tue, Sept. 27
|8:30 p.m.
|St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks
|ESPN+
|Tue, Sept. 27
|9 p.m.
|Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche
|ESPN+
|Wed, Sept. 28
|7 p.m.
|Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
|ESPN+
|Wed, Sept. 28
|7:30 p.m.
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings
|ESPN+
|Thu, Sept. 29
|7 p.m.
|Winnipeg Jets vs. Montreal Canadiens
|ESPN+
|Thu, Sept. 29
|8 p.m.
|Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars
|ESPN+
|Fri, Sept. 30
|7 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators
|ESPN+
|Fri, Sept. 30
|10 p.m.
|San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct. 1
|1 p.m.
|Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct. 1
|7 p.m.
|Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct. 1
|8 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct. 1
|9:30 p.m.
|Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken
|ESPN+
|Sun, Oct. 2
|9 p.m.
|Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings
|ESPN+
|Mon, Oct. 3
|2 p.m.
|Nashville Predators vs. Schlittschuh Club Bern
|ESPN+
|Mon, Oct. 3
|7 p.m.
|Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils
|ESPN+
|Mon, Oct. 3
|7 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens
|ESPN+
|Mon, Oct. 3
|7:30 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings
|ESPN+
|Mon, Oct. 3
|9 p.m.
|Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames
|ESPN+
|Mon, Oct. 3
|9 p.m.
|Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers
|ESPN+
|Tue, Oct. 4
|2 p.m.
|San Jose Sharks vs. Eisbären Berlin
|ESPN+
|Tue, Oct. 4
|7 p.m.
|Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres
|ESPN+
|Tue, Oct. 4
|7 p.m.
|New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers
|ESPN+
|Tue, Oct. 4
|7 p.m.
|Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens
|ESPN+
|Tue, Oct. 4
|10 p.m.
|Arizona Coyotes vs. Vegas Golden Knights
|ESPN+
|Tue, Oct. 4
|10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks
|ESPN+
|Wed, Oct. 5
|7 p.m.
|Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals
|ESPN+
|Thu, Oct. 6
|7 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders
|ESPN+
|Thu, Oct. 6
|8 p.m.
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild
|ESPN+
|Thu, Oct. 6
|9 p.m.
|Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings
|ESPN+
|Fri, Oct. 7
|7 p.m.
|Buffalo Sabres vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
|ESPN+
|Fri, Oct. 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings
|ESPN+
|Fri, Oct. 7
|9 p.m.
|Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct. 8
|4 p.m.
|Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct. 8
|6 p.m.
|Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct. 8
|7 p.m.
|Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Washington Capitals
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct. 8
|7 p.m.
|Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct. 8
|7 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Red Wings
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct. 8
|7 p.m.
|New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct. 8
|8 p.m.
|Arizona Coyotes vs. Vegas Golden Knights
|ESPN+
