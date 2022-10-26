ESPN+ to Stream 200 NBA G League Games This Season; Four G League Ignite Games to Air on Cable

Basketball season is officially underway, with the NBA kicking off last week. However, that is not the only hoops action that you can stream this season. The NBA G League — the NBA’s official development league — will have over 200 games available this season on ESPN+.

This week, ESPN announced its broadcast and streaming plans for the 2022-23 G League season. Amongst the 200 games broadcast by the sports-focused streaming service will be coverage throughout the regular season as well as the G League Winter Showcase in December and the expanded G League Showcase Cup Tournament.

The G League’s ESPN+ schedule will start on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. ET with the Wisconsin Herd hosting the Cleveland Charge. G League games will stream on ESPN+ on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays throughout the season.

Additionally, the league’s most interesting team, G League Ignite, will also have the opportunity to show its talents in cable as well. The team primarily features players who have decided to skip college and immediately begin their professional careers, either coming directly from high school or overseas.

The team will see four games air on ESPN2, ESPNEWS, and ESPNU, including their matchups against the Salt Lake City Stars on Nov. 6, the South Bay Lakers on Nove. 7 and Dec. 4, and against the Stockton Kings on Dec. 11. This year’s G League Ignite squad features Scoot Henderson, Efe Abogidi, Aubrey Dawkins, John Jenkins, and Pooh Jeter, many of whom are seen as top NBA Draft prospects.

As for the Winter Showcase, all of the games on Monday, Dec. 19 will be broadcast on ESPNU, with the Tuesday, Dec. 20 games streaming on ESPN+, with the exception of one which will be available on ESPN2. The games for the remainder of the showcase will be spread among the networks, with the Showcase Cup Championship airing on ESPN2 on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Full NBA G League Winter Showcase Schedule

Date Time (ET) Event Network Mon, Dec. 19 5 p.m. AT&T G League Winter Showcase ESPNU 7:30 p.m. AT&T G League Winter Showcase ESPNU 10 p.m. AT&T G League Winter Showcase ESPNU Tue, Dec. 20 12:30 a.m. AT&T G League Winter Showcase ESPN+ 4 p.m. AT&T G League Winter Showcase ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. AT&T G League Winter Showcase ESPN+ 9 p.m. AT&T G League Winter Showcase ESPN+ 11:30 p.m. AT&T G League Winter Showcase ESPN2 Wed, Dec. 21 2 p.m. AT&T G League Winter Showcase ESPN+ 5 p.m. AT&T G League Winter Showcase ESPN2 8 p.m. AT&T G League Winter Showcase ESPN+ 11 p.m. AT&T G League Winter Showcase ESPNU Thu, Dec. 22 1 p.m. AT&T G League Winter Showcase ESPN2 3:30 p.m. AT&T G League Winter Showcase *Championship ESPN2 6:30 p.m. AT&T G League Winter Showcase ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. AT&T G League Winter Showcase ESPN+

The ESPN networks will also air up to nine games during the playoffs in the spring.