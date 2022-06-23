ESPN to Increase Youth Sports Coverage on Cable, Streaming Beginning Next Week

A variety of youth sporting events will come to the ESPN family of networks this summer thanks to an increased partnership between GEICO’s Summer Series and the worldwide leader in sports. Beginning next week, ESPN will provide live national coverage of elite youth sports with the GEICO Summer Series, including boys baseball, boys and girls basketball, and lacrosse. Each of the four events will either air on ESPNU or stream live on ESPN+.

GEICO High School Baseball National Championship

The GEICO High School Baseball National Championship features eight elite baseball teams chosen to represent the states of Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, and Texas.

The eight teams will play 15 total games over five days. All pool-play games will be on ESPN+, while the second semifinal and championship game will air live on ESPNU.

2022 GEICO High School Baseball National Championship Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Mon.-Wed, June 27-29 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m. Pool-Play Games ESPN+ Thu, Jun 30 5 p.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN+ 8 p.m. Semifinal #2 ESPNU Fri, July 1 8. p.m. Championship ESPNU

Nike National High School Lacrosse Showcase

Starting on June 30, GEICO will also showcase the Nike National High School Lacrosse Showcase. The entire event will air on ESPNU over a two-day span. The cable channel will air one boys and one girls pool-play game, a pair of boys’ semifinals, and both the boys and girls title matches.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Thu, June 30 6 p.m. Girls Pool-Play Game ESPNU 7 p.m. Boys Pool Play Game ESPNU Fri, July 1 1 p.m. Boys Semifinal 1 ESPNU 2 p.m. Boys Semifinal 2 ESPNU 6 p.m. Girls Championship ESPNU 7 p.m. Boys Championship ESPNU

Run 4 Roses Classic

It won’t be just the boys playing, either. ESPN will expand its live national coverage of elite female youth sports with three championship games from the Run 4 Roses Classic at the Kentucky Exposition Center, in Louisville, Ky. You can watch three title games from the basketball tournament on Friday, July 8, starting on ESPN+ with later events airing on ESPNU.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, July 8 4 p.m. Girls’ Aqua U17 championship ESPN+ 6 p.m. Girls’ Nike U17 championship ESPNU 8 p.m. Girls’ Elite 40 U17 championship ESPNU

Las Vegas Big Time Finale

GEICO and ESPN are saving the biggest event for last. For the first time, ESPN will cover the Las Vegas Big Time Finale boys basketball tournament from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nev. The event will feature some of the top high school basketball prospects in the nation and will absolutely be a must-watch event for those looking to see college basketball and the NBA’s next crop of superstars. Matchups are still to be determined, but the event will air in its entirety on Tuesday, July 26.