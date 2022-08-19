Exclusive ‘House of The Dragon’ Content Arrives for Xfinity Customers

The premiere of the highly anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of The Dragon” is only days away, and Xfinity wants to make sure its customers are prepared for a return to Westeros. Xfinity is partnering with HBO to offer exclusive “House of The Dragon” content, including free episodes of “Game of Thrones” and more.

All Xfinity customers will be granted free access to the entire first season of “Game of Thrones.” Despite the controversial reception of the show’s ending, nearly all fans agree that Season 1 is one of the best in the entire run of “GoT.” Additionally, Xfinity will offer 16 more “GoT” episodes that showcase the best of House Targaryen across the run of the series as a good refresher to what we will see in “Hose of the Dragon.”

Xfinity customers who subscribe to X1 or have an Xfinity Flex Streaming Box will get special access to a “House of The Dragon” content portal. The menu will feature instant access to new episodes of the show as they release, as well as the free “GoT” episodes mentioned above and other content exclusive to Xfinity.

Xfinity Flex Streaming Box owners will have access to an exclusive voice command; saying “Dragons Are Coming” into your remote will take you directly to the “House of The Dragon” destination page.

Xfinity will also offer a “House of The Dragon” interactive trivia game and a featurette about the Targaryen family entitled “Targaryen Culture and Dragons.” More content will be added to Xfinity as additional episodes are released, including more games and a behind-the-scenes features about the making of the new show.

You’ll need to subscribe to HBO, or its streaming partner HBO Max.

“House of The Dragon” is the newest series to spring from the mind of author George R.R. Martin. Set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” the show follows the Targaryen dynasty through one of its darkest chapters: a bloody civil war, styled “The Dance of Dragons” by future Westerosi historians.

As King Viserys I grows old and sick, the Seven Kingdoms prepare to welcome his successor Rhaenyra to the Iron Throne. But the king’s brother also desires the throne, and has no intention of bending the knee without a fight. The battle that follows engulfs the continent, forcing the lords of Westeros to choose sides. They must choose carefully, because the loser and their allies are likely to meet their end in fire and blood.