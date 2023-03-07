FITE+ Adds New England’s Fight Life Wrestling Promotion to Streaming Stable

FITE+ recently announced a new member to its growing faction of pro wrestling companies — Fight Life. Fight Life is a New England-based promotion that runs independent shows throughout the region that feature many national and homegrown names. Among the promotion’s most popular regular participants is “Speedball” Mike Bailey, who is thrilled with the move.

“Fight Life is an excellent example of how to present independent wrestling in 2023,” Bailey said. “The shows are fast-paced, action-packed, and focused on building up local talent in front of a homegrown audience that is always sent home wanting more.”

The first Fight Life event to stream live on FITE+ will be Fight Life 9 on March 15. The event will feature eight World Championship Tournament Qualifier matches with Fight Life mainstays such as Bailry, Masha Slamovich, JT Dunn, Mike Graca, Paris Van Dale, Alec Price, Veda Scott, Miracle Generation’s Dustin Waller, Kylon King, and more.

At Fight Life 10 in the spring, there will be a one-night, eight-person tournament to crown the first-ever Fight Life World Champion. You can also go back and watch the previous eight Fight Life events on-demand through the FITE+ app. The combat sports streamer aired these events during a soft launch period and is now taking its coverage to the next level with live events.

Fans can sign up for FITE+ for just $7.99 per month or $69.99 annually after a seven-day free trial. In addition to Fight Life, the streamer offers an unparalleled selection of premium live events from pro wrestling, boxing, MMA, bare-knuckle, grappling, and other sports from leading organizations such as BKFC, BKB, Triller Fight Club, Fusion Fight League, SlapFight Championship, GrappleFest, Shamrock, Triad Combat, and many more.

Fight Life joins a stable on independent pro wrestling organizations on the platform including GCW, House of Glory, OVW, AIW, XPW, Republic of Lucha, and more.

“I’ve seen every kind of wrestling promotion in my career – from the ones that fill arenas to the kind that barely fill a backyard,” FITE COO Michael Weber said. “But all the ones that make it have the kind of guts and heart that Fight Life has. We’re proud to spread their tough East Coast style of wrestling to the world.”

Pro wrestling, especially independent pro wrestling, has found a growing audience on streaming platforms. Obviously, this starts with WWE on Peacock, which continues to be a success for both parties. Other companies like Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, NWA, GameChanger Wrestling, and countless others have embraced their own streaming service or FITE to showcase their wrestling stars and distribute their product to fans across the globe. Gone are the days of shady P2P sharing sites and trading VHS tapes and DVDs to get more wrestling — now fans can just open FITE+ and consume as much wrestling as they possibly can.

“For years I have watched some of my favorite indy wrestling, boxing, and MMA events on FITE and have genuinely become a fan of the service and promotions involved,” Fight Life founder Frankie Sbacchis said. “Thanks to this new partnership, Fight Life will be available on any device, smart tv, etc., and will reach a global combat sports audience! I am so honored to be the only New England-based promotion currently on the service. I truly feel we have the best scene in the world right now and am so excited to represent NE on FITE.”