Florida Spectrum Subscribers File Class Action Lawsuit Against Charter for Charging Full Amount Amidst Disney Dispute
Lawyers for Charter Communications can add one more item to their to-do list. The company is facing a class-action lawsuit from customers in Florida, who claim that being charged the full amount for their Spectrum TV service despite the fact that Disney-owned cable networks like ESPN, Disney Channel, FX, and others are not currently available thanks to a carriage dispute between the two companies is illegal.
The suit alleges that Charter has violated Florida consumer protection laws and that its actions also constitute a breach of contract. Spectrum TV customers who call to register their displeasure regarding the dispute have received a $15 credit off their bill, but considering cable customers pay almost $10 to get ESPN alone, that $15 credit isn’t enough to make up for the number of channels Spectrum’s 14.7 million customers are now missing.
“Charter knew the debts they sought to collect were not legitimate because Defendant had actual knowledge they were not providing the contractually obligated services they were required to supply,” court filings from the plaintiffs state.
Charter sees the future of the cable industry quite plainly, and its president has made clear the company could exit the cable business altogether as a result of this carriage dispute. Spectrum has allegedly been asking Disney to allow its cable subscribers no-charge access to Disney streaming services in its next carriage deal, which is not a request that Disney — with its millions of dollars in streaming losses per quarter — is likely to greet with enthusiasm.
On the other hand, Disney has been asking for carriage fee increases at a time when there are fewer and fewer customers paying for Spectrum TV. That puts Spectrum in the position of having to raise prices on the users it still has and risk losing more of, or paying more money for the same product.
Charter has been steering affected customers to competitors like Fubo and YouTube TV while its dispute with Disney continues. Disney cable channels went dark for Spectrum customers right at the beginning of college football season, and amidst a thrilling U.S. Open tennis tournament that users must now seek from other sources. Charter and Disney continue to negotiate, but there’s a good chance Spectrum customers will miss the season opening “Monday Night Football” game on Monday, Sept. 11.
Fubo
Fubo is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $85.98/month. This plan includes local channels, 25 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs). In total, you should expect to pay about $85.98/month, after adding in their RSN Fee. Fubo was previously known as “fuboTV.”
The streaming service does not carry channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT), A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime), and AMC Networks (AMC, BBC America, and WE tv).
Fubo is a great option for sports fans, especially those who want to stream local sports. They recently announced added Bally Sports RSNs to their channel lineup.
It is the least expensive option to get RSNs in many markets like Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Carolinas, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Carolinas, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Tennessee, Fox Sports West, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG Sportsnet, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, and SportsNet NY.
Fubo also includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network, and beIN Sports (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.
You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~45 channels including Cooking Channel and GSN.